Steve Ballmer succinctly explains why anthem/kneeling not an issue for the NBA

By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
For the NFL, the issue of players kneeling during the national anthem remains an issue and distraction, in part because it’s a good wedge issue for President Donald Trump. It’s red meat to Trump’s base, other news sources pick it up, and then a rather ridiculous and distracting discussion (that strays from the actual issues) stays in the spotlight.

The anthem has never been a real issue for the NBA (at least not this time around, it was with Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf years ago). When the anthem issue was discussed on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher this week, Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer spoke for the NBA and quickly nailed why it’s not an issue.

That certainly is part of it. From NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on down, the league has encouraged players to speak out on social issues, to use their platforms, to make statements. NBA owners, even ones who politically disagree with the statements, encourage them. The players don’t feel the need to make a statement in the same way.

Part of that is the power dynamic between NBA owners and their star players is different — in the NBA, the elite players have it and own it. In purely practical terms, no NBA owner would push back hard against LeBron James, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, or any other star player on a social justice issue because those teams would feel the backlash quickly. Due to basic supply and demand, elite NBA players have a lot of power and they are learning how to wield it. A team that held back its stars in that way wouldn’t have any stars on the roster very quickly.

However, the primary reason the NBA doesn’t have an anthem issue is its core demographic is different from the NFL’s — it’s younger, it’s more diverse, and it’s more urban. If you prefer the political term, it’s much bluer than the NFL. If an NBA player protested during the anthem there would not be near the same vitriol and pushback from the fanbase, in fact, most would support the move. It’s a key reason President Donald Trump taking Twitter shots at the NBA or is players doesn’t have the same impact.

 

Paul Pierce jokes about NBA comeback with new ‘workout video’

By Dane DelgadoSep 15, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Paul Pierce is nearly 41 years old. The former Boston Celtics forward is no doubt a Hall of Famer, and he has slid into his role as a broadcaster seemingly with great pleasure.

But could Pierce be on the road to an NBA comeback?

Probably not, but that was the joke put forth by Pierce and the crew over at ESPN’s “The Jump” this week. Deciding it was right territory for skewering, Pierce made fun of all of the summer time workout videos we see surfacing from NBA players by making his own.

Of course, players like Andrew Bynum have reportedly wanted to make a real NBA comeback, and Twitter is always abound with what we like to call #MuscleWatch — where players appear to have added 20 lb of bulk some 60 days after season’s end.

Pierce isn’t making an NBA comeback anytime soon. That said, some folks want to see these workout videos or else they think you aren’t putting in work.

One fan decided to go after Damian Lillard for just such a thing, which the Portland Trail Blazers guard quickly shut down.

Rumor: Clippers, not Lakers, top Kawhi Leonard’s destination list

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
Nobody really knows what Kawhi Leonard is thinking about next summer because he doesn’t express it. Combine that with an inexperienced management team around him now, and you get a vacuum, and that vacuum will get filled with speculation.

That said, ESPN’s well-connected Ramona Shelburne went on the popular Mason and Ireland radio show on ESPN LA and there said something that has been floating around parts of the NBA for a while now — the Lakers are not on top of Leonard’s destination list. Hat tip Farbod Ensaashari of Sports Daily.

Other sources I have spoken to still think the Lakers are in front, but that this is far from decided. Why? Well, there are a couple of reasons, such as the shadow of LeBron James. Also, there is simply fit: Leonard is not a person who seeks out the spotlight, is not a social media guy, doesn’t want to talk to TMZ outside a restaurant/bar or be part of the celebrity culture, and most of all Leonard does not like a lot of drama around him. Especially in the locker room. Sign with the Lakers and all those things come with it, it’s part of the package. The Clippers are in Los Angeles, too, and some of those same factors come with them, but the Clipper brand isn’t as strong and the spotlight isn’t as bright, especially since the Lakers have LeBron.

This is all why Toronto has a chance. Leonard says he’s keeping an open mind, and Toronto is making its play (having already hired one of his good friends into the staff), and the franchise believes it has some things going for it that can win Leonard over. Maybe. Winning big would be part of that.

However, all season long you will see rumors of Leonard coming to Los Angeles, which is still the most likely scenario, just don’t bet on it being the Lakers.

U.S. rolls past Uruguay in FIBA World Cup qualifying, 114-57

Associated PressSep 15, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — The U.S. is another step closer to qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Frank Mason III scored 16 points and the U.S. beat Uruguay 114-57 on Friday night in the Americans’ first game of the second round of qualifying for next year’s World Cup. The Americans took command with a 15-0 run late in the first quarter, and finished the game shooting 61 percent.

Chasson Randle scored 15 points and Derrick White added 14 for the U.S., which is 6-1 in qualifying. Results from the first round carry over, and Friday’s win puts the Americans in a very strong position.

To be assured of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in China, all the Americans need to do is finish among the top three of a six-team group that’s also composed of Argentina (6-1), Puerto Rico (5-2), Uruguay (4-3), Panama (3-4) and Mexico (3-4). After rolling past Uruguay, the U.S. has a two-game lead over fourth place with five games remaining.

For the first round of qualifying, the U.S. went largely with a roster composed of G League players. There was much more of an NBA presence Friday, thanks to it still being the offseason.

Of the 11 Americans who got into the game, nine had some NBA experience – that group combining for 259 appearances. And they made sure the outcome of this game was never in doubt.

It was 28-8 after one quarter, 56-24 at halftime. Diego Garcia’s layup midway through the opening quarter got Uruguay within 10-7, and that was about the lone moment of hope for the visitors.

Bacon and Moore each had four points in the 15-0 first-quarter run, and the Americans kept total control the rest of the way.

QUALIFYING FORMAT

There are three “windows” for second-round games – one that started Thursday and runs through Monday, another going from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, and then the final one from Feb. 21-25. G-League players will represent the USA in those windows. The World Cup begins Aug. 31 and NBA players will return for that.

UP NEXT

Uruguay: Hosts Mexico on Monday.

U.S.: Visits Panama on Monday.

Friday night video fun: 10 best dunks of last season

By Kurt HelinSep 14, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
We are a week away from some NBA training camps opening, just a few days later every team will be official.

That still leaves us in basketball lull (outside of the FIBA qualifiers going on, which have had some dramatic moments). So, to get through a slow Friday night, enjoy the best dunks of last season.

Enjoy this for three minutes. Then you can get back to figuring out if Vanderbilt can cover against Notre Dame tomorrow.