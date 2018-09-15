Associated Press

Rumor: Clippers, not Lakers, top Kawhi Leonard’s destination list

By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
Nobody really knows what Kawhi Leonard is thinking about next summer because he doesn’t express it. Combine that with an inexperienced management team around him now, and you get a vacuum, and that vacuum will get filled with speculation.

That said, ESPN’s well-connected Ramona Shelburne went on the popular Mason and Ireland radio show on ESPN LA and there said something that has been floating around parts of the NBA for a while now — the Lakers are not on top of Leonard’s destination list. Hat tip Farbod Ensaashari of Sports Daily.

Other sources I have spoken to still think the Lakers are in front, but that this is far from decided. Why? Well, there are a couple of reasons, such as the shadow of LeBron James. Also, there is simply fit: Leonard is not a person who seeks out the spotlight, is not a social media guy, doesn’t want to talk to TMZ outside a restaurant/bar or be part of the celebrity culture, and most of all Leonard does not like a lot of drama around him. Especially in the locker room. Sign with the Lakers and all those things come with it, it’s part of the package. The Clippers are in Los Angeles, too, and some of those same factors come with them, but the Clipper brand isn’t as strong and the spotlight isn’t as bright, especially since the Lakers have LeBron.

This is all why Toronto has a chance. Leonard says he’s keeping an open mind, and Toronto is making its play (having already hired one of his good friends into the staff), and the franchise believes it has some things going for it that can win Leonard over. Maybe. Winning big would be part of that.

However, all season long you will see rumors of Leonard coming to Los Angeles, which is still the most likely scenario, just don’t bet on it being the Lakers.

U.S. rolls past Uruguay in FIBA World Cup qualifying, 114-57

Associated PressSep 15, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS — The U.S. is another step closer to qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Frank Mason III scored 16 points and the U.S. beat Uruguay 114-57 on Friday night in the Americans’ first game of the second round of qualifying for next year’s World Cup. The Americans took command with a 15-0 run late in the first quarter, and finished the game shooting 61 percent.

Chasson Randle scored 15 points and Derrick White added 14 for the U.S., which is 6-1 in qualifying. Results from the first round carry over, and Friday’s win puts the Americans in a very strong position.

To be assured of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in China, all the Americans need to do is finish among the top three of a six-team group that’s also composed of Argentina (6-1), Puerto Rico (5-2), Uruguay (4-3), Panama (3-4) and Mexico (3-4). After rolling past Uruguay, the U.S. has a two-game lead over fourth place with five games remaining.

For the first round of qualifying, the U.S. went largely with a roster composed of G League players. There was much more of an NBA presence Friday, thanks to it still being the offseason.

Of the 11 Americans who got into the game, nine had some NBA experience – that group combining for 259 appearances. And they made sure the outcome of this game was never in doubt.

It was 28-8 after one quarter, 56-24 at halftime. Diego Garcia’s layup midway through the opening quarter got Uruguay within 10-7, and that was about the lone moment of hope for the visitors.

Bacon and Moore each had four points in the 15-0 first-quarter run, and the Americans kept total control the rest of the way.

QUALIFYING FORMAT

There are three “windows” for second-round games – one that started Thursday and runs through Monday, another going from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, and then the final one from Feb. 21-25. G-League players will represent the USA in those windows. The World Cup begins Aug. 31 and NBA players will return for that.

UP NEXT

Uruguay: Hosts Mexico on Monday.

U.S.: Visits Panama on Monday.

Friday night video fun: 10 best dunks of last season

By Kurt HelinSep 14, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
We are a week away from some NBA training camps opening, just a few days later every team will be official.

That still leaves us in basketball lull (outside of the FIBA qualifiers going on, which have had some dramatic moments). So, to get through a slow Friday night, enjoy the best dunks of last season.

Enjoy this for three minutes. Then you can get back to figuring out if Vanderbilt can cover against Notre Dame tomorrow.

Michael Jordan, Hornets, NBA raising money for Hurricane Florence relief efforts

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 14, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
Hurricane — well, now tropical storm but still dangerous — Florence is battering the Carolinas and part of the Eastern seaboard of the United States, having left at least five people dead and many more with damaged homes, without power, and much more. Despite all the warnings and evacuations, the devastation is going to be extensive, there was no way around that.

Michael Jordan, the Charlotte Hornets, and the NBA are teaming up to help out those in need.

“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas,” Jordan, the Hornets lead owner, said. “The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts.  To all those affected, stay safe and know that we’re here to help.”

The three sides are raising money for a variety of charities —  American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Foundation for the Carolinas, Second Harvest Food Bank, the United Way of Central Carolinas — and fans can donate money to the cause.

Just click this link to get to the donation site (or type in http://cares.nba.com/charlotte-hurricane-relief-efforts).

The Hornets, and the NBA through NBA Cares, will be doing volunteer work to help as well once everyone gets past the initial relief efforts.

 

 

Could Dirk Nowitzki come off the bench for Dallas this season?

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 14, 2018, 8:28 PM EDT
It’s hard to imagine this actually happening. Not to the best player in franchise history, the talisman of the Dallas Mavericks. Dirk Nowitzki is a starter, even if his minutes are reduced.

But… DeAndre Jordan is the starting center for Dallas this season, Harrison Barnes spent the majority of his minutes last season (56 percent of them) at the four, rookie Luka Doncic is really a ball-handling three, Wesley Mathews is at the two, and Dennis Smith Jr. is at the point. Where is Nowitzki in that?

Speaking to Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News, Nowitzki said he was open to the idea of idea of coming off the bench if that was best for the team.

“Obviously, the last couple years, I’ve played more at the five” Nowitzki said. “Jokingly, I told DeAndre that, the way the foot is healing, you’re going to have to fight for your starting spot. I texted him that two, three weeks ago. He was just laughing….

“Obviously, DeAndre’s going to be our starter at the five position and the rest will just kind of fall in place after that,” Nowitzki said. “If [Barnes] goes back to the four or we start other ways, I have no idea as of yet. But it’s a great problem to have. We want to be a franchise that is back in the playoffs and plays well and has fun again.”

In reality, Nowitzki will be the four, Barnes and Doncic will play a wing combo, and Smith will start at the point. Matthews will be with the second unit. What all of this gives the mad genius Rick Carlisle is options — he can go bigger, smaller, more defensive or more offensive depending upon the opponent and situation.

Is that going to be good enough to make the playoffs in the ridiculously deep West? Even with that versatility, Dallas is going to need some help.