Paul Pierce jokes about NBA comeback with new ‘workout video’

Paul Pierce is nearly 41 years old. The former Boston Celtics forward is no doubt a Hall of Famer, and he has slid into his role as a broadcaster seemingly with great pleasure.

But could Pierce be on the road to an NBA comeback?

Probably not, but that was the joke put forth by Pierce and the crew over at ESPN’s “The Jump” this week. Deciding it was right territory for skewering, Pierce made fun of all of the summer time workout videos we see surfacing from NBA players by making his own.

Of course, players like Andrew Bynum have reportedly wanted to make a real NBA comeback, and Twitter is always abound with what we like to call #MuscleWatch — where players appear to have added 20 lb of bulk some 60 days after season’s end.

Pierce isn’t making an NBA comeback anytime soon. That said, some folks want to see these workout videos or else they think you aren’t putting in work.

One fan decided to go after Damian Lillard for just such a thing, which the Portland Trail Blazers guard quickly shut down.