Getty

Kyle Kuzma on hometown of Flint: ‘It pretty much is a third-world country’

By Dane DelgadoSep 15, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Kuzma is one of the best young players on the Los Angeles Lakers. He is also a native of Flint, Michigan, a city which is still dealing with significant issues regarding its water supply.

Along with guys like Rasheed Wallace, Kuzma is one of several NBA players hoping to help the beleaguered Midwestern town. Speaking to ESPN this week, Kuzma said that he was trying to do all he could to bring awareness and change to the area.

Flint has had issues with lead in its water since 2014, and has been in a declared federal state of emergency since 2016. In his opinion, Kuzma thinks that Flint has been abandoned by the federal government and perhaps America at large.

Via ESPN:

“It is just kind of sad for me, how America has let a city of its own deplete and kind of die,” Kuzma said. “We help third-world countries out, but we have a city that doesn’t have [clean] water. It doesn’t make sense. That is definitely one of the frustrating things. But that is why I am not a politician.”

“I am trying to do a lot,” Kuzma said. “Not so much now because I haven’t really made enough money [yet] to really make some things happen. … My thing is to keep spreading awareness.

“During election time, [the water crisis] was such a big deal. And once that kind of went away, Flint went away. I want to try to keep it alive and really keep pushing it forward until I can do bigger and better things here.”

Kuzma went on to state that he believes he can create a larger change in his hometown area much like Lakers teammate LeBron James has done for the city of Akron. The Lakers guard started making inroads in that department, holding a basketball camp for local kids who also received backpacks with bottled water inside.

If you would like to join Kuzma in helping to support the residents of Flint, one of the best ways you can do that is to contribute to the Flint Water Fund.

Damian Lillard roasts fan who chided him for lack of workout videos

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 15, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Summer in the NBA is sort of an odd place. We wait for confirmation of players switching teams, then most of what we see is either about players having fun, or players hitting the gym.

For some fans, they only want to see one or the other. While the more mature NBA fan probably understands that players are unique, dynamic individuals with lots of time on their hands, some diehards have a hard time seeing the forest for the trees.

Social media has made it so that fans are able to go after players who they think aren’t keeping up with an offseason regimen. But of course, that allows players to respond to fan concerns.

That’s exactly what happened when one Twitter user complained at Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard for not working out enough. The Twitter user hadn’t seen video of Lillard working out, so they assumed the Blazers star wasn’t hitting the gym.

He was wrong, and Lillard let them know about it.

Via Twitter:

This seems like an extremely basic fact, but the idea that Lillard isn’t in the gym because people see him enjoying his life — like a normal human being — is patently insane. But the summer is long and the heat makes fools of us all, I guess. That and having to watch early-season NFL games.

The interaction did make for some good Twitter banter, at least. What a goober.

Lillard went even further, posting … uh, whatever this is:

Pat Riley says LeBron James subtly asked him to replace Erik Spoelstra in 2010

By Dane DelgadoSep 15, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the best to ever play the game. He has multiple championships to his name, and now it seems as though he might take a different direction in the Sunshine state with regard to his career.

But just a decade ago, LeBron’s legacy was not so certain. In fact, James was a bit of a villain after the disaster that was “The Decision” and his new perceived persona with the Miami Heat.

That transition is the partial subject of a new book by Ian Thomsen, who appeared on a recent edition of Zach Lowe podcast to discuss some of the subjects at hand. Titled “The Soul of Basketball: The Epic Showdown Between LeBron, Kobe, Doc, and Dirk That Saved the NBA” Thomsen’s book has been getting excellent reviews, and based on his conversation with Lowe it certainly seems worthwhile.

One of the best excerpts that Lowe and Thomsen discussed was a story from Pat Riley about James subtly asking for the Hall of Famer to replace young Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

If you don’t remember the context, this rumored rift between LeBron and Spoelstra started when the Heat began the season just 9-8 in 2010. During a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 27 of that year, LeBron was seen bumping into Spoelstra going into at timeout after Dirk Nowitzki hit a jumper over Chris Bosh to put Dallas up by double-digits late in the third quarter.

Here’s a quote from Lowe’s podcast, where Lowe is quoting a passage of Thomsen’s book that is spoken by Riley:

[I] asked how things were progressing. They just said, “We’re not feeling it, or something like that.” We talked about the typical things we have to do, have patience, all that stuff.

And I remember LeBron looking at me and he said, “Don’t you ever get the itch?”

And I said, “The itch for what?”

He said, “The itch to coach again.”

I said, “No I don’t have the itch.”

He didn’t ask any more questions and I didn’t offer any more answers but I know what it meant and I always go back and wonder what he was thinking at that time. He walked out scratching at his leg like it was itching.

The story that LeBron wanted Spoelstra out of Miami is not a new one. It was a rumor at the time a decade ago, and much as you might expect we have only come to see its verification some time later, with all concerned parties satisfied with their eventual result — two championships.

This is perhaps the best thing to come out of books like these. The inner workings of the NBA, often rumored, don’t come to light while players are still involved with parties they may take issue with. It’s only with the passage of time, and perhaps physical distance, that players and coaches are willing to speak with reporters to get the real story on record. That’s how we get to know about things like this, and it’s great.

Jimmy Butler will sit down with Timberwolves management to discuss future

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 15, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

All is not well with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Set aside jokes about head coach Tom Thibodeau adding former Chicago Bulls stalwarts to his young roster — rumors about stars Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns not getting along have been abundant.

Now, it appears that Butler will be sitting down with management to discuss next steps and what the future looks like in Minnesota.

Via Twitter:

Butler has one more season on his contract before a player option triggers for 2019-20. Butler can then opt out, and if he does not sign an extension with the Timberwolves before then it is likely that he will choose another team.

The issue at hand appears to be the divide between Butler and Towns. Specifically, Butler has been known to be a bit of a workout fiend, and he is a two-way player that dominates both ends of the floor. Towns is still working on his defensive abilities, and it has been rumored that Butler believes Towns does not work hard enough on that side of the floor.

There’s also some potential uneasiness from ownership in Thibodeau.

Via ESPN:

Owner Glen Taylor has significant concern with the broader franchise culture under Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden — so much so that Taylor considered changes in the offseason, league sources said. Taylor has privately second-guessed his decision to give Thibodeau full control of basketball operations as a part of hiring him as coach, league sources said.

We still have a long way to go before anything comes out of Minnesota. It’s not clear whether the Timberwolves would try to move quickly if Butler wants out, and there are serious doubts about whether the star guard would put Thibodeau in the same position Kawhi Leonard did to the San Antonio Spurs.

At least publicly, any vote of no-confidence from Butler would kill his trade value. As such, things are likely to be pushed under wraps if he really does want out right this minute. That’s not to say that league offices wouldn’t understand what’s really going on if that were the case, but it might relieve pressure from Minnesota for the time being.

It’s hard to say what will happen with the Timberwolves. They are unlikely to have a successful season with all of the flotsam that Thibodeau has brought in. They seem destined for a slow, painful death. Making Butler available could help reset things.

Manu Ginobili points to moment he knew NBA retirement was final (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoSep 15, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former San Antonio Spurs wing Manu Ginobili is done with the NBA. That much is for certain.

Ginobili addressed the media on Saturday, confirming his decision to remain retired and that last season would be his final in the Association. Speaking to reporters, Ginobili said that he needed to take a couple of weeks to gather himself after he announced his retirement before he answered questions and faced the media.

Most interestingly, Ginobili said there was one specific moment when he returned to the Spurs practice facility that confirmed to him that he wasn’t going to come back to play for San Antonio in 2018-19.

Upon arriving to the PF, Ginobili saw some of the younger Spurs players working out, yet didn’t feel any connection or motivation to wanting to do the same.

Via ESPN:

“I took last season mentally as my last season,” Ginobili said. “So every place I went, every situation, I kind of knew it was going to be the last one. But I left the door open, just in case. Slowly, the door started to close more. I couldn’t see my body going through that kind of grind again. I felt that I had a good season, that I left everything I had in that previous season both physically and mentally.

“When I came back here and I came to work out a little bit, to lift, bike or whatever, I saw Bryn [Forbes], I saw Dejounte [Murray], I saw some of the guys working out and preparing for the season. And I was so far from that. That’s when I said, ‘For sure, this is it.’ There was a little bit of that door opened, but it closed pretty quick. I couldn’t see me getting ready for another 82-game season, 65 in my case.”

Ginobili said that the decision would stand, and Coach Gregg Popovich of course was respectful of his wishes. Ginobili said Popovich tried to change his mind but only for a moment, “He briefly tried to convince me. He saw me very convinced. I guess he saw it right away. He respected my decision, of course, and we had a great talk.”

The 37-year-old Argentinian veteran said that one of his favorite moments from his career was the 2014 NBA championship, and that he would cherish memories from all over his 16-year NBA career.

Ginobili ends his run in San Antonio as a four-time NBA champion, two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA recipient, and as the 2007-08 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.