Jimmy Butler will sit down with Timberwolves management to discuss future

By Dane DelgadoSep 15, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
All is not well with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Set aside jokes about head coach Tom Thibodeau adding former Chicago Bulls stalwarts to his young roster — rumors about stars Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns not getting along have been abundant.

Now, it appears that Butler will be sitting down with management to discuss next steps and what the future looks like in Minnesota.

Butler has one more season on his contract before a player option triggers for 2019-20. Butler can then opt out, and if he does not sign an extension with the Timberwolves before then it is likely that he will choose another team.

The issue at hand appears to be the divide between Butler and Towns. Specifically, Butler has been known to be a bit of a workout fiend, and he is a two-way player that dominates both ends of the floor. Towns is still working on his defensive abilities, and it has been rumored that Butler believes Towns does not work hard enough on that side of the floor.

We still have a long way to go before anything comes out of Minnesota. It’s not clear whether the Timberwolves would try to move quickly if Butler wants out, and there are serious doubts about whether the star guard would put Thibodeau in the same position Kawhi Leonard did to the San Antonio Spurs.

At least publicly, any vote of no-confidence from Butler would kill his trade value. As such, things are likely to be pushed under wraps if he really does want out right this minute. That’s not to say that league offices wouldn’t understand what’s really going on if that were the case, but it might relieve pressure from Minnesota for the time being.

It’s hard to say what will happen with the Timberwolves. They are unlikely to have a successful season with all of the flotsam that Thibodeau has brought in. They seem destined for a slow, painful death. Making Butler available could help reset things.

Manu Ginobili points to moment he knew NBA retirement was final (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoSep 15, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Former San Antonio Spurs wing Manu Ginobili is done with the NBA. That much is for certain.

Ginobili addressed the media on Saturday, confirming his decision to remain retired and that last season would be his final in the Association. Speaking to reporters, Ginobili said that he needed to take a couple of weeks to gather himself after he announced his retirement before he answered questions and faced the media.

Most interestingly, Ginobili said there was one specific moment when he returned to the Spurs practice facility that confirmed to him that he wasn’t going to come back to play for San Antonio in 2018-19.

Upon arriving to the PF, Ginobili saw some of the younger Spurs players working out, yet didn’t feel any connection or motivation to wanting to do the same.

“I took last season mentally as my last season,” Ginobili said. “So every place I went, every situation, I kind of knew it was going to be the last one. But I left the door open, just in case. Slowly, the door started to close more. I couldn’t see my body going through that kind of grind again. I felt that I had a good season, that I left everything I had in that previous season both physically and mentally.

“When I came back here and I came to work out a little bit, to lift, bike or whatever, I saw Bryn [Forbes], I saw Dejounte [Murray], I saw some of the guys working out and preparing for the season. And I was so far from that. That’s when I said, ‘For sure, this is it.’ There was a little bit of that door opened, but it closed pretty quick. I couldn’t see me getting ready for another 82-game season, 65 in my case.”

Ginobili said that the decision would stand, and Coach Gregg Popovich of course was respectful of his wishes. Ginobili said Popovich tried to change his mind but only for a moment, “He briefly tried to convince me. He saw me very convinced. I guess he saw it right away. He respected my decision, of course, and we had a great talk.”

The 37-year-old Argentinian veteran said that one of his favorite moments from his career was the 2014 NBA championship, and that he would cherish memories from all over his 16-year NBA career.

Ginobili ends his run in San Antonio as a four-time NBA champion, two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA recipient, and as the 2007-08 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

LeBron James to produce show about first female head coach of men’s college team

By Dane DelgadoSep 15, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
We heard news earlier this week that LeBron James will be moving forward with a TV show in development at NBC centering around the life of Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons.

Now, it appears that LeBron has a second show in the works, also at NBC.

LeBron’s second show is tentatively called “Hoops” and centers around a the first female coach of a men’s basketball team.

In “Hoops”, after years on the road as both a star player and coach in the WNBA, Stevie Decker jumps at the chance to return to her alma mater to become the first female head coach of a men’s college basketball team. But coming home isn’t easy as her career took a toll on her family, and the school she loves is embroiled in a sex scandal involving her mentor, a legendary former coach.

Of course art mimics real life, and there are real ties to what happening today in sports with this pitch. As far as the NBA is concerned, Becky Hammon has been at the center of conversations about who will be the first female head coach in the NBA. Hammon has also been in the running for men’s college coaching positions before.

As a sign of the shifting tide, women are popping up in men’s basketball more and more lately. The Dallas Mavericks hired Jenny Boucek to be an assistant coach. Hammon was the first full-time assistant coach in the NBA. Karen Stack Umlauf helped coach the Chicago Bulls’ summer league team. Nancy Lieberman became the first female to coach a men’s professional team in the United States when she was appointed head coach of the D-League’s Texas Legends in 2009. Stephanie Ready coached in the D-League in the early 2000s.

In any case, this idea has some real potential. The concept alone typifies LeBron’s socially conscious nature, and it will be interesting to see if the show actually makes it to air.

Paul Pierce jokes about NBA comeback with new ‘workout video’

By Dane DelgadoSep 15, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Paul Pierce is nearly 41 years old. The former Boston Celtics forward is no doubt a Hall of Famer, and he has slid into his role as a broadcaster seemingly with great pleasure.

But could Pierce be on the road to an NBA comeback?

Probably not, but that was the joke put forth by Pierce and the crew over at ESPN’s “The Jump” this week. Deciding it was right territory for skewering, Pierce made fun of all of the summer time workout videos we see surfacing from NBA players by making his own.

Of course, players like Andrew Bynum have reportedly wanted to make a real NBA comeback, and Twitter is always abound with what we like to call #MuscleWatch — where players appear to have added 20 lb of bulk some 60 days after season’s end.

Pierce isn’t making an NBA comeback anytime soon. That said, some folks want to see these workout videos or else they think you aren’t putting in work.

One fan decided to go after Damian Lillard for just such a thing, which the Portland Trail Blazers guard quickly shut down.

Steve Ballmer succinctly explains why anthem/kneeling not an issue for the NBA

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 15, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
For the NFL, the issue of players kneeling during the national anthem remains an issue and distraction, in part because it’s a good wedge issue for President Donald Trump. It’s red meat to Trump’s base, other news sources pick it up, and then a rather ridiculous and distracting discussion (that strays from the actual issues) stays in the spotlight.

The anthem has never been a real issue for the NBA (at least not this time around, it was with Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf years ago). When the anthem issue was discussed on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher this week, Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer spoke for the NBA and quickly nailed why it’s not an issue.

That certainly is part of it. From NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on down, the league has encouraged players to speak out on social issues, to use their platforms, to make statements. NBA owners, even ones who politically disagree with the statements, encourage them. The players don’t feel the need to make a statement in the same way.

Part of that is the power dynamic between NBA owners and their star players is different — in the NBA, the elite players have it and own it. In purely practical terms, no NBA owner would push back hard against LeBron James, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, or any other star player on a social justice issue because those teams would feel the backlash quickly. Due to basic supply and demand, elite NBA players have a lot of power and they are learning how to wield it. A team that held back its stars in that way wouldn’t have any stars on the roster very quickly.

However, the primary reason the NBA doesn’t have an anthem issue is its core demographic is different from the NFL’s — it’s younger, it’s more diverse, and it’s more urban. If you prefer the political term, it’s much bluer than the NFL. If an NBA player protested during the anthem there would not be near the same vitriol and pushback from the fanbase, in fact, most would support the move. It’s a key reason President Donald Trump taking Twitter shots at the NBA or is players doesn’t have the same impact.

 