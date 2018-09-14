Getty

Report: Spurs preferred Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons in Kawhi Leonard trade

Summer in the NBA was a little odd this year. Things happened quickly with LeBron James heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, and after Kawhi Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors, things sort of settled down. Everyone seems to be waiting for the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, conversations are still abound when it comes to Leonard and where he ended up this year. Eventually, the Raptors were able to put together a package around DeMar DeRozan that put Leonard in Ontario for the upcoming season. Beyond? We don’t know about that yet.

Many were underwhelmed with the haul the San Antonio Spurs reigned in for their former No. 1 player and Finals MVP. Leonard obviously tanked some of his trade value by letting his desires to leave Texas (likely for LA) but DeRozan didn’t seem like fair value.

That left many to speculate what kind of deals the Spurs could have put together, and perhaps which they turned down. Even further, which deals might San Antonio been rebuffed on?

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Sixers turned down San Antonio’s feeler for a deal involving either Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons. Rumor had it that Markelle Fultz could have been on the table, but Lowe shut that down.

Via The Lowe Post at around 28:00:

“There is no evidence that the Spurs wanted Fultz. I’ve been told the Spurs never asked for Fultz, and actively didn’t want Fultz, and in fact wanted one of the two big guys.”

The conversation between Lowe and Sixers guard JJ Redick was an interesting one, with other tidbits coming from the sharp-shooting veteran. Redick went into detail about how he felt the media treated Fultz last season, and also mentioned that he thought LeBron heading to the Lakers had been years in the making.

There has already been some reporting that Leonard has purchased property in Toronto rather than renting, which could be a sign that Leonard wants to stay. It could also be that he’s getting into the real estate speculation game in Canada’s largest city. Who knows with that guy?

Perhaps the most unfortunate part of Leonard heading to a team like Toronto, where it is unclear whether he would like to stay, is that we have to have much of the same conversation we had about him as we did the entirety of this past season. That storyline was boring to start with, and it’s stretched beyond the possibility of any kind of satisfying answer.

Good luck with that one, Raptors fans.

Dwyane Wade, you playing next season? “I wish I had an answer for you”

Dwyane Wade sure is working out a lot and playing a lot of hoops — sometimes just in random pickup games — for a guy who says he may just retire.

While the perception around the league is Wade will play for the Heat one more season — a farewell tour where he would see tributes in every city — he has not made a formal announcement. Wade, speaking at an opening of his new restaurant he co-owns with Udonis Haslem, said that’s because he hasn’t yet made up his mind. From Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

“I wish I had an answer for you. I don’t have it today,” Wade, 36, said, as he stood alongside Haslem…

Asked if his deliberations could go until the team’s Sept. 24 media day at AmericanAirlines Arena or even beyond, Wade said, “Whichever day the decision comes, it comes. And that’s the right day, whatever date that is.”

Wade wouldn’t be doing this for the money, the most the Heat can offer is $5.3 million, the taxpayer midlevel exception. More likely, they’d prefer he play for the $2.4 million veteran minimum.

Wade has earned the right to take as much time as he wants with this decision. It’s hard to make the call when you’re torn between a love of the game you have played your entire life, and your family which is growing fast (and that’s time you can’t get back). It’s not an easy call. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Wade gets to have input on his role should he come back. He’s earned that right, too.

Heat training camp opens in 10 days, and Wade technically doesn’t have to but probably should make his call by then. He probably plays, but as Bill Parcells used to say, if you’re thinking about retirement then you’re retired.

Isaiah Thomas says he’s the best point guard in the NBA (VIDEO)

Isaiah Thomas is a little guy with big confidence. It’s mostly deserved, as Thomas was one of the most electric players of the 2016-17 NBA season with the Boston Celtics.

Of course, since then Thomas has bounced around a little bit following a hip injury and a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers that didn’t quite work out. Thomas has played for the Los Angeles Lakers since then, and now he’ll try to resurrect his chances at a larger contract with the Denver Nuggets this upcoming year.

Still, I’m not sure that how Thomas apparently feels about himself is reasonable. While the NBA guard was talking to comedian Kevin Hart during an interview this past week, Thomas revealed his top five point guards playing in the NBA today. Surprisingly (or perhaps not) Thomas listed himself as the best PG in the league.

According to Thomas, the list includes Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard.

Some players need to be that Irrational Confidence Guy, but Thomas is so far removed from his peak that it’s a little disheartening to see him have a lack of humility — or perhaps humor — about his current situation. Thomas has gone from a top VORP guy to a negative VORP guy in the course of two seasons. Nobody is backing up the Brinks truck for him soon, and at age 29 it’s more likely than not he will have a hard time recovering from his previous injury concerns.

Criticism of Thomas’s opinion about himself aside, he really is the victim of poor timing and NBA GMs letting their prejudice against short dudes get the better of them. Advanced statistics suggest that Thomas was not deserving of the kind of money he wanted when he made the Brinks truck comment, but he was worth more than what teams were willing to offer him. His injury simply came at an inopportune time.

Hopefully he can be a spark plug for a team in Denver who will be fun to watch and will likely be a playoff team if health allows.

Top 10 most clutch plays of 2017-18 NBA season

The NBA has buzzer-beating moments nearly every week during the regular season. The argument over who is “clutch” and who is not has raged on for decades. Advanced staticians have even begun to try to create measurements in order to rank players by their clutchness.

There were plenty of big shots abound in the NBA this season, including those by the likes of Terry Rozier, Carmelo Anthony, and LeBron James.

But the top entry in the most recent video list released by the NBA was not an offensive play, but a defensive one. Take a look at the video above, check out the most clutch plays of the 2017-18 NBA season, and tell us which you think was the iciest play of the year.

JJ Redick explains why he was upset at coverage of Markelle Fultz last year

JJ Redick famously lashed out at reporters last season for covering seemingly every moment of 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz’s workout routine last season. The Philadelphia 76ers guard chided reporters for zeroing in on a player who was just 19 years old at the time, and who was clearly going through some sort of odd mental block with his shooting form.

During Zach Lowe’s podcast on Thursday, Redick elaborated on his emotions at that time, saying that he felt it was out of line for media to continually publish updates on Fultz during practices.

Redick’s response comes at around 35:00 during Lowe’s podcast (h/t to KingKH5 for transcribing it):

You have a responsibility to cover the story, I get it. What made me angry that day, and it had been festering, was the way in which people were covering [his issues]. Every practice you’d see this mad rush [by the media] to get prime footage location. They’d record him doing mundane things. At that point we’d seen months of him shooting. That day Bryan Colangelo had a press conference and after that they all come in with body language like they were vultures preying over a dying, decaying body. The kid was 19, he’s clearly going through something. I got angry and basically cussed them out. He was my rookie so I guess I was protective but also empathetic. Whatever he was going through, physically or mentally, as an athlete we’ve all been there. There’s varying degrees of extremes to that but we’ve been there.

As an athlete, Redick’s disposition is understandable. He is going to be loyal to his teammates, and have more empathy for the athlete’s side of things. But the line of morality for journalists doesn’t necessitate shielding legal adults who are struggling to perform on a basketball court. That was the duty of the 76ers, if anything. Readers seemed to eventually tire of hearing about Fultz and his issues, although local editors in Philadelphia probably saw less of that.

Redick doesn’t have the experience or training to decide what is newsworthy and when. That is up to editors and journalists covering teams. The real burden lay with the Sixers when it came to Fultz last season. Teams close practices to the media all the time, and the reality is it isn’t natural for media to attend one-on-one workouts for individual players. Media access for those types of things are decided by front office.

The 76ers, perhaps wanting Fultz to remain in contact with his teammates, chose to add the benefit of proximity and team-building at the possible detriment to Fultz’s progress by allowing him time with the team during normal training hours. They could have just as easily kept him away, and had private sessions with Fultz until he returned to some kind of form becoming of an NBA player.

Philadelphia opened the door for journalists to cover Fultz and, perhaps, damage his mental state. That’s poor sports business management from the Sixers, even if Redick felt angered from his position as a player. Videoing the No. 1 overall pick from a $1 billion sports franchise was not just within the realm of journalistic morality, it was necessary from a duty of coverage standpoint, particularly for local outlets in Philly.

Redick can feel the way he feels. He has that right. Journalists cover what they do, with years of training to dictate how to do it. They don’t have to agree. For Sixers fans, the hope is that trainer Drew Hanlen really has fixed Fultz’s jumper, so we can put this story to bed.

I’ll agree with Redick on one point: the whole story is quite tired.