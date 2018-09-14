Michael Jordan, Hornets, NBA raising money for Hurricane Florence relief efforts

Hurricane — well, now tropical storm but still dangerous — Florence is battering the Carolinas and part of the Eastern seaboard of the United States, having left at least five people dead and many more with damaged homes, without power, and much more. Despite all the warnings and evacuations, the devastation is going to be extensive, there was no way around that.

Michael Jordan, the Charlotte Hornets, and the NBA are teaming up to help out those in need.

“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas,” Jordan, the Hornets lead owner, said. “The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we’re here to help.”

The three sides are raising money for a variety of charities — American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Foundation for the Carolinas, Second Harvest Food Bank, the United Way of Central Carolinas — and fans can donate money to the cause.

Just click this link to get to the donation site (or type in http://cares.nba.com/charlotte-hurricane-relief-efforts).

The Hornets, and the NBA through NBA Cares, will be doing volunteer work to help as well once everyone gets past the initial relief efforts.