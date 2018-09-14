Friday night video fun: 10 best dunks of last season

We are a week away from some NBA training camps opening, just a few days later every team will be official.
That still leaves us in basketball lull (outside of the FIBA qualifiers going on, which have had some dramatic moments). So, to get through a slow Friday night, enjoy the best dunks of last season.
Enjoy this for three minutes. Then you can get back to figuring out if Vanderbilt can cover against Notre Dame tomorrow.
Hurricane — well, now tropical storm but still dangerous — Florence is battering the Carolinas and part of the Eastern seaboard of the United States, having left at least five people dead and many more with damaged homes, without power, and much more. Despite all the warnings and evacuations, the devastation is going to be extensive, there was no way around that.
Michael Jordan, the Charlotte Hornets, and the NBA are teaming up to help out those in need.
“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas,” Jordan, the Hornets lead owner, said. “The recovery effort will be massive, and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet. Together with the NBA, we have launched a platform to aid those most impacted. Please join me, the Hornets organization and the NBA and donate to one of the local organizations assisting in the relief and recovery efforts. To all those affected, stay safe and know that we’re here to help.”
The three sides are raising money for a variety of charities — American Red Cross, Direct Relief, Foundation for the Carolinas, Second Harvest Food Bank, the United Way of Central Carolinas — and fans can donate money to the cause.
Just click this link to get to the donation site (or type in http://cares.nba.com/charlotte-hurricane-relief-efforts).
The Hornets, and the NBA through NBA Cares, will be doing volunteer work to help as well once everyone gets past the initial relief efforts.
It’s hard to imagine this actually happening. Not to the best player in franchise history, the talisman of the Dallas Mavericks. Dirk Nowitzki is a starter, even if his minutes are reduced.
But… DeAndre Jordan is the starting center for Dallas this season, Harrison Barnes spent the majority of his minutes last season (56 percent of them) at the four, rookie Luka Doncic is really a ball-handling three, Wesley Mathews is at the two, and Dennis Smith Jr. is at the point. Where is Nowitzki in that?
Speaking to Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News, Nowitzki said he was open to the idea of idea of coming off the bench if that was best for the team.
“Obviously, the last couple years, I’ve played more at the five” Nowitzki said. “Jokingly, I told DeAndre that, the way the foot is healing, you’re going to have to fight for your starting spot. I texted him that two, three weeks ago. He was just laughing….
“Obviously, DeAndre’s going to be our starter at the five position and the rest will just kind of fall in place after that,” Nowitzki said. “If [Barnes] goes back to the four or we start other ways, I have no idea as of yet. But it’s a great problem to have. We want to be a franchise that is back in the playoffs and plays well and has fun again.”
In reality, Nowitzki will be the four, Barnes and Doncic will play a wing combo, and Smith will start at the point. Matthews will be with the second unit. What all of this gives the mad genius Rick Carlisle is options — he can go bigger, smaller, more defensive or more offensive depending upon the opponent and situation.
Is that going to be good enough to make the playoffs in the ridiculously deep West? Even with that versatility, Dallas is going to need some help.
The Toronto Raptors are going to try.
It’s not going to be easy — they have a steeper mountain to climb than Oklahoma City did with Paul George — but the Raptors are going to spend this season working to convince Kawhi Leonard to stay in Toronto as a free agent next summer. Leonard says he’s keeping an open mind, but right now few around the league think the Raptors have much of a chance. Toronto is going to try, it already hired one of his good friends into the staff, and the franchise believes it has some things going for it, as team president Masai Ujiri said on ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast.
“I think you want to be genuine, you want to be real. You know, this is who we are. We might not be the best ones in weather, but we might be the best ones in many other places: the diversity, the city, the uniqueness of a place like (Toronto), fans, the atmosphere. I think those things are so unique, it’s beginning to show everywhere. And then you have to put the basketball together. Maybe before the basketball wasn’t a part of it, but I know there’s a part of him that I’m sure thinks this team has a chance. With his teammates and seeing how hard these guys are working. We have to show who we are. There is no fake sales job here — this is what it is.”
Ujiri rolled the dice to get Leonard, sending fan favorite DeMar DeRozan, plus Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick, to the Spurs for Leonard and Danny Green. However, it wasn’t as huge a roll of the dice as some may think — Raptors management had surveyed the Eastern Conference landscape, and even with 59 wins last season and LeBron having headed West, Toronto’s window was small because of Boston/Philly. There were legitimate questions about how far a DeRozan and Kyle Lowry lead team could go. Leonard, if healthy and all the way back to MVP-level form, can change that dynamic, putting the Raptors in the conversation. Then if he leaves, well, the rebuild was coming.
Leonard reportedly has looked good in workouts — with Kobe Bryant and LeBron/Durant — something Ujiri touches on in the podcast. But looking good in a summer pick-up run and structured workouts and being game ready are two different things. We’ll see where Leonard is on that spectrum starting in a month, when the NBA season tips off. Then we start to see what number Ujiri rolled with those dice.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are reviewing allegations that Houston Rockets star James Harden took a woman’s cellphone outside a Scottsdale nightclub last month.
Police told The Arizona Republic that a city prosecutor is looking at their investigation.
The 42-year-old woman reported that she was recording a fight Aug. 11 when Harden grabbed her by the wrist.
She says he then grabbed her cellphone and threw it onto the roof.
According to the police report, Harden and someone in his entourage gave her $500 to pay for a replacement.
The woman was treated at a hospital for a wrist injury.
Harden, who played at Arizona State University, was voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in June.
A representative for the Houston Rockets did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.