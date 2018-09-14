Dwyane Wade on playing next season: ‘I wish I had an answer for you’

Dwyane Wade sure is working out a lot and playing a lot of hoops — sometimes just in random pickup games — for a guy who says he may just retire.

While the perception around the league is Wade will play for the Heat one more season — a farewell tour where he would see tributes in every city — he has not made a formal announcement. Wade, speaking at an opening of his new restaurant he co-owns with Udonis Haslem, said that’s because he hasn’t yet made up his mind. From Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

“I wish I had an answer for you. I don’t have it today,” Wade, 36, said, as he stood alongside Haslem… Asked if his deliberations could go until the team’s Sept. 24 media day at AmericanAirlines Arena or even beyond, Wade said, “Whichever day the decision comes, it comes. And that’s the right day, whatever date that is.”

Wade wouldn’t be doing this for the money, the most the Heat can offer is $5.3 million, the taxpayer midlevel exception. More likely, they’d prefer he play for the $2.4 million veteran minimum.

Wade has earned the right to take as much time as he wants with this decision. It’s hard to make the call when you’re torn between a love of the game you have played your entire life, and your family which is growing fast (and that’s time you can’t get back). It’s not an easy call. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Wade gets to have input on his role should he come back. He’s earned that right, too.

Heat training camp opens in 10 days, and Wade technically doesn’t have to but probably should make his call by then. He probably plays, but as Bill Parcells used to say, if you’re thinking about retirement then you’re retired.