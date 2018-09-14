Dwyane Wade on playing next season: ‘I wish I had an answer for you’

Dwyane Wade sure is working out a lot and playing a lot of hoops — sometimes just in random pickup games — for a guy who says he may just retire.
While the perception around the league is Wade will play for the Heat one more season — a farewell tour where he would see tributes in every city — he has not made a formal announcement. Wade, speaking at an opening of his new restaurant he co-owns with Udonis Haslem, said that’s because he hasn’t yet made up his mind. From Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.
“I wish I had an answer for you. I don’t have it today,” Wade, 36, said, as he stood alongside Haslem…
Asked if his deliberations could go until the team’s Sept. 24 media day at AmericanAirlines Arena or even beyond, Wade said, “Whichever day the decision comes, it comes. And that’s the right day, whatever date that is.”
Wade wouldn’t be doing this for the money, the most the Heat can offer is $5.3 million, the taxpayer midlevel exception. More likely, they’d prefer he play for the $2.4 million veteran minimum.
Wade has earned the right to take as much time as he wants with this decision. It’s hard to make the call when you’re torn between a love of the game you have played your entire life, and your family which is growing fast (and that’s time you can’t get back). It’s not an easy call. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Wade gets to have input on his role should he come back. He’s earned that right, too.
Heat training camp opens in 10 days, and Wade technically doesn’t have to but probably should make his call by then. He probably plays, but as Bill Parcells used to say, if you’re thinking about retirement then you’re retired.
Kobe Bryant has become of the “former player workout gurus” around the NBA, where players looking to step up their game come to him seeking wisdom and some practical advice. Boston’s Jayson Tatum talked about it, Luka Doncic was there, and others have sought out his counsel or just a good workout as well.
Including Kawhi Leonard.
Is that Kawhi Leonard smiling? Maybe? Since we’ve seen that about as often as Bigfoot, it’s hard to trust the photographic evidence.
This, of course, will add fuel to the “Leonard is coming to the Lakers” rumor mill. He was also working out with LeBron James at UCLA not that long ago, so this is a done… not so fast. There’s a lot consider here. First, the guy with the greyish beard in this photos is Raptors’ assistant coach Phil Handy (he posted the photo), who also organizes the UCLA summer run and happened to be a Lakers’ assistant coach in the Kobe era, and was with LeBron as a Cavaliers assistant coach. Handy is the guy that ties all these workouts together — and as the Raptors are cutting his checks right now, you can guess what decision he might want Leonard to make.
While Leonard to the Lakers is a distinct possibility (even with the Raptors doing their best recruiting job this season), consider this as well: Leonard is not a naturally public person, not a guy who seeks out the spotlight, not a guy who likes to show up on TMZ or other celebrity publications, and not a guy who likes a lot of drama around him on the team. Does that sound like the Lakers? Let’s just say that and comments from other sources around the league lead me to say the Lakers are no lock with Leonard. Frontrunners? Yes. But it’s a long race until next July.
Having Kobe in the mix certainly does not hurt the Lakers’ cause, however.
The Decision was bad. Everyone agrees. Even LeBron James has apologized and expressed regret for how he announced his departure from Cleveland for Miami in 2010. (Just don’t don’t think too hard about how similar The Decision was to the nationally televised recruiting announcements celebrated annually.)
Anyway, some people – including then-NBA commissioner David Stern – foresaw the negative consequences.
Zach Lowe of ESPN, quoting Ian Thomsen’s “The Soul of Basketball“:
“It was terrible,” Stern would say. “It was terrible on its own. It is fair to say that we knew it was going to be terrible, and we tried very hard for it not to happen.”
It obviously took a great amount of confidence in his own importance for LeBron to do The Decision. To do it against the commissioner’s wishes makes that even more true.
In the end, Stern was right. Fair or not, The Decision damaged LeBron’s reputation. He would have been better off skipping the event.
But this was an early – messy – example of LeBron learning how to exercise his vast power. And that served him well in the long run.
Kyrie Irving is reportedly the Knicks’ top target in 2019 free agency.
Will he leave the Celtics for New York? His former Cavaliers teammate, J.R. Smith, appears to think so.
Rob Perez of The Action Network:
Irving reportedly told Cleveland teammates of his desire to join the Knicks. But that was while he was on a team he clearly wanted off. Now that he’s in Boston, his plans definitely could have changed.
So, maybe Smith is just going off old information. But maybe he knows more.
Another theory: Smith wasn’t actually addressing the possibility of Irving signing with the Knicks, but rather his own personal status.
The Knicks reportedly planned to stretch Joakim Noah after Sept. 1 if they didn’t trade him. Waiting until September would allow them to eat his entire $18,530,000 this season.
Well, it’s a couple weeks into September, and Noah remains on New York’s roster.
What gives?
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
This is a very patient approach to a very impatient move.
The Knicks will almost certainly stretch Noah. It’s unlikely they’ll find a trade partner without attaching sweeteners that would make the deal no longer worth doing.
Once stretched, Noah will count $18,530,000 against the cap this season then $6,431,667 each of the following three years. The Knicks would lose the ability to use his contract in a trade later or even keep him if they strike out in 2019 free agency, which would preserve space for 2020 and 2021.
If they waited until landing a free agent next summer, the Knicks could still stretch Noah with the same effect then.
Unless he agrees to a buyout, letting Noah leave now would mostly be a favor to him. He’s not in New York’s plans, and he surely doesn’t want to sit on the bench for the next year or two while waiting for a longshot trade or just to get waived later.
So, he can wait another couple weeks, though unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if he’ll land with the Timberwolves.