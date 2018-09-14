Marc Serota/Getty Images

David Stern on LeBron James’ The Decision: ‘We knew it was going to be terrible, and we tried very hard for it not to happen’

By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
5 Comments

The Decision was bad. Everyone agrees. Even LeBron James has apologized and expressed regret for how he announced his departure from Cleveland for Miami in 2010. (Just don’t don’t think too hard about how similar The Decision was to the nationally televised recruiting announcements celebrated annually.)

Anyway, some people – including then-NBA commissioner David Stern – foresaw the negative consequences.

Zach Lowe of ESPN, quoting Ian Thomsen’s “The Soul of Basketball“:

“It was terrible,” Stern would say. “It was terrible on its own. It is fair to say that we knew it was going to be terrible, and we tried very hard for it not to happen.”

It obviously took a great amount of confidence in his own importance for LeBron to do The Decision. To do it against the commissioner’s wishes makes that even more true.

In the end, Stern was right. Fair or not, The Decision damaged LeBron’s reputation. He would have been better off skipping the event.

But this was an early – messy – example of LeBron learning how to exercise his vast power. And that served him well in the long run.

Kawhi Leonard is working out with Kobe Bryant… and almost smiling

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 14, 2018, 5:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kobe Bryant has become of the “former player workout gurus” around the NBA, where players looking to step up their game come to him seeking wisdom and some practical advice. Boston’s Jayson Tatum talked about it, Luka Doncic was there, and others have sought out his counsel or just a good workout as well.

Including Kawhi Leonard.

Is that Kawhi Leonard smiling? Maybe? Since we’ve seen that about as often as Bigfoot, it’s hard to trust the photographic evidence.

This, of course, will add fuel to the “Leonard is coming to the Lakers” rumor mill. He was also working out with LeBron James at UCLA not that long ago, so this is a done… not so fast. There’s a lot consider here. First, the guy with the greyish beard in this photos is Raptors’ assistant coach Phil Handy (he posted the photo), who also organizes the UCLA summer run and happened to be a Lakers’ assistant coach in the Kobe era, and was with LeBron as a Cavaliers assistant coach. Handy is the guy that ties all these workouts together — and as the Raptors are cutting his checks right now, you can guess what decision he might want Leonard to make.

While Leonard to the Lakers is a distinct possibility (even with the Raptors doing their best recruiting job this season), consider this as well: Leonard is not a naturally public person, not a guy who seeks out the spotlight, not a guy who likes to show up on TMZ or other celebrity publications, and not a guy who likes a lot of drama around him on the team. Does that sound like the Lakers? Let’s just say that and comments from other sources around the league lead me to say the Lakers are no lock with Leonard. Frontrunners? Yes. But it’s a long race until next July.

Having Kobe in the mix certainly does not hurt the Lakers’ cause, however.

J.R. Smith responds to chances of Knicks signing Kyrie Irving: ‘High’

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
3 Comments

Kyrie Irving is reportedly the Knicks’ top target in 2019 free agency.

Will he leave the Celtics for New York? His former Cavaliers teammate, J.R. Smith, appears to think so.

Rob Perez of The Action Network:

Irving reportedly told Cleveland teammates of his desire to join the Knicks. But that was while he was on a team he clearly wanted off. Now that he’s in Boston, his plans definitely could have changed.

So, maybe Smith is just going off old information. But maybe he knows more.

Another theory: Smith wasn’t actually addressing the possibility of Irving signing with the Knicks, but rather his own personal status.

Report: Knicks plan to trade or stretch Joakim Noah before training camp

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Knicks reportedly planned to stretch Joakim Noah after Sept. 1 if they didn’t trade him. Waiting until September would allow them to eat his entire $18,530,000 this season.

Well, it’s a couple weeks into September, and Noah remains on New York’s roster.

What gives?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is a very patient approach to a very impatient move.

The Knicks will almost certainly stretch Noah. It’s unlikely they’ll find a trade partner without attaching sweeteners that would make the deal no longer worth doing.

Once stretched, Noah will count $18,530,000 against the cap this season then $6,431,667 each of the following three years. The Knicks would lose the ability to use his contract in a trade later or even keep him if they strike out in 2019 free agency, which would preserve space for 2020 and 2021.

If they waited until landing a free agent next summer, the Knicks could still stretch Noah with the same effect then.

Unless he agrees to a buyout, letting Noah leave now would mostly be a favor to him. He’s not in New York’s plans, and he surely doesn’t want to sit on the bench for the next year or two while waiting for a longshot trade or just to get waived later.

So, he can wait another couple weeks, though unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if he’ll land with the Timberwolves.

Rockets couldn’t afford to keep up with Warriors

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 14, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
5 Comments

NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Who would you rather have?

  • Player A: Production worth $8 million, earns $15 million
  • Player B: Production worth $5 million, earns $1,621,415

That’s a version of a thought exercise I’ve long considered worth pondering for NBA team-building. The short answer is it depends. What’s the opportunity cost of picking the superior player, Player A? Player B provides more value per dollar and could allow the team to upgrade elsewhere.

For the Houston Rockets, the answer is clear: Player A is preferable to Player B. The Rockets wouldn’t open cap space anyway, and their title-contention window is open now. The better player should be the priority.

At least if winning is the only concern.

But real money matters, too. That’s why Houston lost its version of Player A (Trevor Ariza) and replaced him with a Player B (James Ennis) and, with other similar moves, lost ground to the Warriors.

The Rockets took care of their major business this summer, re-signing Chris Paul (four-year max contract that was probably fait accompli from the moment they acquired him last year) and Clint Capela (five years, $80 million-$90 million).

Capela’s deal was excellent for Houston. The threat of a max offer sheet with a player option after three years loomed. But the Rockets got him back for considerably less money and locked up the 24-year-old for five years.

Paul’s contract could age terribly. He probably won’t be worth $44,211,146 at age 36. But Houston knows that. The present value of keeping open their title window is well worth it to the Rockets. And they did well to avoid a fifth year.

However, Houston’s spending was limited after those two stars.

The Rockets lost Ariza (one year, $15 million from Suns) and Luc Mbah a Moute (one year, $4,320,500 from Clippers) and ostensibly replaced those forwards with Ennis and Carmelo Anthony. Houston’s late trade – Ryan Anderson and De’Anthony Melton to Phoenix for Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss – was another cost saver.

It’s easier to sell those moves when considering Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta’s bottom line. Ennis is a bargain compared to Ariza. Anthony could once again flourish in the right environment, and Mbah a Moute ended last season hurt. The No. 46 pick (Melton) is such a low cost for dropping from Anderson’s burdensome salary to Knight’s burdensome salary – a difference of $11,411,181 over the next two years.

But the bottom line: Houston downgraded on the court.

Though Ennis should fit well into the Rockets’ switching defense, he’s not as big of a 3-point-shooting threat as Ariza. Don’t discount Ariza’s ability to handle so many minutes, either – something Ennis has never done.

Anthony, 34, looked washed with the Thunder. Though I expect him to bounce back at least somewhat in Houston, I don’t see how he can survive defensively against Golden State. Mbah a Moute was a valuable defender who hit open 3s. If he gets healthy, admittedly a question, he’ll be a big loss.

Knight hasn’t played well in years. Chriss has been in over his head his entire NBA career so far. It’s a long way until either can be relied upon deep in the playoffs. At least Anderson – himself too much of a liability against top opponents – would have done more in the regular season to help the Rockets earn home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Besides, the Ariza and Mbah a Moute vs. Ennis and Anthony argument was always flawed. Houston didn’t have to choose between them. The Rockets could have signed all four instead of filling the end of the roster with players like Michael Carter-Williams, another minimum addition this offseason. That would have gotten quite expensive, but it also would have maximized Houston’s chances of beating the Warriors.

This isn’t to suggest Ferttita completely cheaped out or that the Rockets are doomed. They still have a top-five payroll and are in line to pay a sizable luxury-tax bill, and they could win the championship this season.

But Golden State is an all-time great team that leaves such little margin for error. Houston probably wasn’t going to beat the Warriors anyway, but there’s even less of a chance now. When the stakes are so high, that makes these otherwise-moderate downgrades so significant.

The Rockets might have the best team Fertitta would pay for. Unfortunately, that meant taking a step back at this critical juncture.

Offseason grade: D