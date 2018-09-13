Milwaukee police chief says one officer in Sterling Brown incident has been fired

An incident last January thrust Milwaukee guard Sterling Brown into the middle of a national debate on police use of excessive force with black men.
Brown was thrown to the ground and tased over a late-night parking violation outside a Walgreens store, a situation where six police cars were called. You can see the body cam video above, but Brown shows no signs of resistance, nor was he ever charged in this situation. Brown filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department over the incident, the city’s mayor apologized for it, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission asked for a full review of, and the Milwaukee City Attorney filed papers in court saying the officers did nothing wrong, while the Bucks organization responded with support for Brown as did the team’s players.
Up to this point, the officers involved faced mild suspensions. However, that has changed, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
One of the Milwaukee police officers involved in the arrest of Bucks player Sterling Brown has been fired, Police Chief Alfonso Morales said Thursday.
The officer was fired for violating social media policy — not for his conduct the night Brown was tased and arrested.
Here are a couple of the social media posts in question (there are some other racist posts from this officer related to NBA players listed in Brown’s lawsuit).
(The second of those came after Game 1 of the NBA Finals last season, after J.R. Smith‘s blunder.)
Social media is a precarious thing and if your job involves working with the public — as a police officer’s certainly does — it can and should be able to get you in trouble, especially when you bring work situations into that area. It’s not a question of free speech, but speech can have consequences. And should.
Washington’s Tomas Satoransky is one of the nearly two dozen NBA players representing their country in this one window of FIBA qualifying.
Turns out, they needed him.
In a close game with Russia Thursday that could have had a big impact on European qualifying, it was Satoransky with the runner in the lane for the game-winner against Russia.
With the win, the Czech Republic is 6-1 in European qualifying and in a strong position to make the World Cup next year in China. Russia falls to 3-4 and needs a couple of big wins the rest of the way to make the next big dance.
At his day job, Satoransky showed some promise last season as a ball handler behind John Wall, and filling in last season while Wall was injured. He was the best of the Wizards’ backup ball handlers off the bench, but coach Scott Brooks never seemed to fully trust him (Satoransky did struggle some when Wall returned from injury), and eventually the team brought in Ty Lawson. We’ll see how the Wizards handle his minutes this year, because if they are going to trust Austin Rivers more as the backup ball handler another team should step in and trade for Satoransky and give him a real chance.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The spot that USA Basketball hopes to have in next year’s FIBA World Cup cannot be clinched nor lost on Friday, when the Americans play host to Uruguay to begin the second round of qualifying.
This much is certain: The road to China gets a whole lot smoother with a win.
Should the Americans beat Uruguay in Las Vegas on Friday night, they would be assured of having a two-game lead over the fourth-place team in Group E with five games left in qualifying. And that’s all that matters – to be guaranteed of reaching the World Cup, the U.S. needs only to finish in the top three of the group standings.
USA Basketball is being represented by a team of G-League players coached by Jeff Van Gundy through the qualifying process. FIBA changed its World Cup qualifying process this time around, placing most of the qualifying games in windows during in the middle of the NBA season, as well as other major leagues around the world. That, in practice, banned most country’s best players from competing. A few are taking part in this window, which is before NBA training camps open.
If — almost certainly when, but still officially “if” — the USA reaches next summer’s World Cup, USA Basketball will send a team of NBA stars selected from this summer’s mini-camp. That World Cup is also the primary qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Every signal has suggested Gordon Hayward is right on track.
Now, hear it straight from the horse’s mouth.
A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:
The Celtics won 55 games without Hayward last season then reached the conference finals with Kyrie Irving sidelined, too.
There could be growing pains early in the season. The players who stepped up in the postseason and those now-healthy stars must learn to coexist, and Hayward and Irving must get back to full speed.
But, man, the present and future look bright in Boston.
Celtics guard Jabari Bird accused of assaulting girlfriend over four hours, including strangling her until she passed out. Police say Bird also threatened to commit suicide during the incident.
Marc J. Spears of ESPN:
The problem isn’t the distraction. The victims aren’t the Celtics, the fans and the NBA.
The problem is the alleged domestic violence. The alleged victim is his girlfriend.
Bird should be afforded due process. He might also need support with his mental health.
But let’s not lose sight of the real issues here.