Isaiah Thomas says he’s the best point guard in the NBA (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoSep 13, 2018, 11:45 PM EDT
Isaiah Thomas is a little guy with big confidence. It’s mostly deserved, as Thomas was one of the most electric players of the 2016-17 NBA season with the Boston Celtics.

Of course, since then Thomas has bounced around a little bit following a hip injury and a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers that didn’t quite work out. Thomas has played for the Los Angeles Lakers since then, and now he’ll try to resurrect his chances at a larger contract with the Denver Nuggets this upcoming year.

Still, I’m not sure that how Thomas apparently feels about himself is reasonable. While the NBA guard was talking to comedian Kevin Hart during an interview this past week, Thomas revealed his top five point guards playing in the NBA today. Surprisingly (or perhaps not) Thomas listed himself as the best PG in the league.

According to Thomas, the list includes Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard.

Some players need to be that Irrational Confidence Guy, but Thomas is so far removed from his peak that it’s a little disheartening to see him have a lack of humility — or perhaps humor — about his current situation. Thomas has gone from a top VORP guy to a negative VORP guy in the course of two seasons. Nobody is backing up the Brinks truck for him soon, and at age 29 it’s more likely than not he will have a hard time recovering from his previous injury concerns.

Criticism of Thomas’s opinion about himself aside, he really is the victim of poor timing and NBA GMs letting their prejudice against short dudes get the better of them. Advanced statistics suggest that Thomas was not deserving of the kind of money he wanted when he made the Brinks truck comment, but he was worth more than what teams were willing to offer him. His injury simply came at an inopportune time.

Hopefully he can be a spark plug for a team in Denver who will be fun to watch and will likely be a playoff team if health allows.

Top 10 most clutch plays of 2017-18 NBA season

By Dane DelgadoSep 13, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
The NBA has buzzer-beating moments nearly every week during the regular season. The argument over who is “clutch” and who is not has raged on for decades. Advanced staticians have even begun to try to create measurements in order to rank players by their clutchness.

There were plenty of big shots abound in the NBA this season, including those by the likes of Terry Rozier, Carmelo Anthony, and LeBron James.

But the top entry in the most recent video list released by the NBA was not an offensive play, but a defensive one. Take a look at the video above, check out the most clutch plays of the 2017-18 NBA season, and tell us which you think was the iciest play of the year.

JJ Redick explains why he was upset at coverage of Markelle Fultz last year

By Dane DelgadoSep 13, 2018, 9:18 PM EDT
JJ Redick famously lashed out at reporters last season for covering seemingly every moment of 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz’s workout routine last season. The Philadelphia 76ers guard chided reporters for zeroing in on a player who was just 19 years old at the time, and who was clearly going through some sort of odd mental block with his shooting form.

During Zach Lowe’s podcast on Thursday, Redick elaborated on his emotions at that time, saying that he felt it was out of line for media to continually publish updates on Fultz during practices.

Redick’s response comes at around 35:00 during Lowe’s podcast (h/t to KingKH5 for transcribing it):

You have a responsibility to cover the story, I get it. What made me angry that day, and it had been festering, was the way in which people were covering [his issues]. Every practice you’d see this mad rush [by the media] to get prime footage location. They’d record him doing mundane things. At that point we’d seen months of him shooting. That day Bryan Colangelo had a press conference and after that they all come in with body language like they were vultures preying over a dying, decaying body. The kid was 19, he’s clearly going through something. I got angry and basically cussed them out. He was my rookie so I guess I was protective but also empathetic. Whatever he was going through, physically or mentally, as an athlete we’ve all been there. There’s varying degrees of extremes to that but we’ve been there.

As an athlete, Redick’s disposition is understandable. He is going to be loyal to his teammates, and have more empathy for the athlete’s side of things. But the line of morality for journalists doesn’t necessitate shielding legal adults who are struggling to perform on a basketball court. That was the duty of the 76ers, if anything. Readers seemed to eventually tire of hearing about Fultz and his issues, although local editors in Philadelphia probably saw less of that.

Redick doesn’t have the experience or training to decide what is newsworthy and when. That is up to editors and journalists covering teams. The real burden lay with the Sixers when it came to Fultz last season. Teams close practices to the media all the time, and the reality is it isn’t natural for media to attend one-on-one workouts for individual players. Media access for those types of things are decided by front office.

The 76ers, perhaps wanting Fultz to remain in contact with his teammates, chose to add the benefit of proximity and team-building at the possible detriment to Fultz’s progress by allowing him time with the team during normal training hours. They could have just as easily kept him away, and had private sessions with Fultz until he returned to some kind of form becoming of an NBA player.

Philadelphia opened the door for journalists to cover Fultz and, perhaps, damage his mental state. That’s poor sports business management from the Sixers, even if Redick felt angered from his position as a player. Videoing the No. 1 overall pick from a $1 billion sports franchise was not just within the realm of journalistic morality, it was necessary from a duty of coverage standpoint, particularly for local outlets in Philly.

Redick can feel the way he feels. He has that right. Journalists cover what they do, with years of training to dictate how to do it. They don’t have to agree. For Sixers fans, the hope is that trainer Drew Hanlen really has fixed Fultz’s jumper, so we can put this story to bed.

I’ll agree with Redick on one point: the whole story is quite tired.

Watch Wizards’ Tomas Satoransky hit game winner for Czech Republic in FIBA Qualifier

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
Washington’s Tomas Satoransky is one of the nearly two dozen NBA players representing their country in this one window of FIBA qualifying.

Turns out, they needed him.

In a close game with Russia Thursday that could have had a big impact on European qualifying, it was Satoransky with the runner in the lane for the game-winner against Russia.

With the win, the Czech Republic is 6-1 in European qualifying and in a strong position to make the World Cup next year in China. Russia falls to 3-4 and needs a couple of big wins the rest of the way to make the next big dance.

At his day job, Satoransky showed some promise last season as a ball handler behind John Wall, and filling in last season while Wall was injured. He was the best of the Wizards’ backup ball handlers off the bench, but coach Scott Brooks never seemed to fully trust him (Satoransky did struggle some when Wall returned from injury), and eventually the team brought in Ty Lawson. We’ll see how the Wizards handle his minutes this year, because if they are going to trust Austin Rivers more as the backup ball handler another team should step in and trade for Satoransky and give him a real chance.

USA Basketball looks to move closer to World Cup with next round of qualifying

Associated PressSep 13, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The spot that USA Basketball hopes to have in next year’s FIBA World Cup cannot be clinched nor lost on Friday, when the Americans play host to Uruguay to begin the second round of qualifying.

This much is certain: The road to China gets a whole lot smoother with a win.

Should the Americans beat Uruguay in Las Vegas on Friday night, they would be assured of having a two-game lead over the fourth-place team in Group E with five games left in qualifying. And that’s all that matters – to be guaranteed of reaching the World Cup, the U.S. needs only to finish in the top three of the group standings.

USA Basketball is being represented by a team of G-League players coached by Jeff Van Gundy through the qualifying process. FIBA changed its World Cup qualifying process this time around, placing most of the qualifying games in windows during in the middle of the NBA season, as well as other major leagues around the world. That, in practice, banned most country’s best players from competing. A few are taking part in this window, which is before NBA training camps open.

If — almost certainly when, but still officially “if” — the USA reaches next summer’s World Cup, USA Basketball will send a team of NBA stars selected from this summer’s mini-camp. That World Cup is also the primary qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.