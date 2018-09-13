Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Deng Adel ruins all the dang jokes by backing out of Timberwolves deal

By Dan FeldmanSep 13, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
The Timberwolves were already limiting the Timber-Bulls jokes by not being interested in Joakim Noah. But at least they still have Tom Thibodeau, Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Derrick Rose and Luol Deng.

The dang jokes with a potential lineup of Deng Adel, Luol Deng and Gorgui Dieng? Those are up in smoke.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adel, an undrafted free agent from Louisville, was never likely to make Minnesota’s regular-season roster, anyway. So, the fun would have been limited to the preseason. And Dieng is pronounced Jeng.

Still. Bummer.

76ers’ misadventures stall progress (at least apparent progress)

By Dan FeldmanSep 13, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

After an extended period of mediocrity then several years of tanking, the 76ers won 52 games and reached the second round, their best season since Allen Iverson led them to the 2001 NBA Finals.

But Philadelphia sure didn’t get the typical stability that follows a breakthrough like that.

The 76ers experienced plenty of disorder this offseason – some welcomed, some not, some between and most of it in service of adding another star.

The Process was always built on the understanding that acquiring multiple stars is both extremely difficult and all but necessary to win a championship. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, a combination many teams would envy, aren’t enough for Philadelphia.

That’s a reason the 76ers ousted Sam Hinkie, who drafted Embiid and positioned Philadelphia to make the easy call of drafting Simmons. Hinkie executed his vision smartly, but also callously. It’s hard to tank for that long without upsetting people, and the perception he turned the franchise into an embarrassment only grew. So, the 76ers turned to an executive with a more acceptable reputation around the league.

That decision that came home to roost this summer, as Bryan Colangelo’s tenure ended in a scandal far more tawdry than anything under Hinkie.

We still don’t know precisely what happened with those burner Twitter accounts, but the 76ers determined Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, ran the accounts and he mishandled private and sensitive information. The 76ers didn’t find proof he knew about the accounts, and he denied prior knowledge. But it shouldn’t be lost the team’s investigation was impeded by Bottini deleting the contents of her cell phone. Also remember: Two days after news broke of the accounts’ existence, Colangelo was still denying any knowledge of anything about them. In the midst of the biggest scandal of his career, his wife never came clean to him? That is the most unbelievable part of this saga.

So, the 76ers rightfully dumped Colangelo, even though it left them without a general manager for the draft and free agency. With that void in leadership, LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard all ended up elsewhere.

Unable to get that additional star via trade or free agency, Philadelphia used most of its cap space on J.J. Redick and Wilson Chandler.

Re-signing Redick (one year, $12.25 million) was especially important given Ersan Ilyasova’s and Marco Belinelli’s departures in free agency. Ilyasova (two years, $14 million guaranteed from the Bucks with an unguaranteed third season) and Belinelli (two years, $12 million from Spurs) were important cogs on last year’s team due their shooting. The 76ers were +42 in the playoffs when Ilyasova and Belinelli shared the court and -3 otherwise – a remarkable split for a pair of reserves.

But Philadelphia clearly didn’t want to limit its long-term star-acquiring flexibility. So, matching multi-year contracts for Ilyasova and Belinelli was a no go.

That’s why trading for Chandler was at least logical. Though overpaid, he’s on an expiring contract can can still pay. The 76ers also got second-round consideration for taking him from the tax-avoiding Nuggets.Still, it seems Philadelphia could have gotten a better free agent for that money, someone good enough to justify passing on the Denver picks.

Keeping a theme, the 76ers lost Nemanja Bjelica when he determined the one-year room exception didn’t provide him enough stability. Why he didn’t figure that out before agreeing to the deal with Philadelphia is on him, but the 76ers paid the price for his defection to the Kings on a multi-year deal.

So, still in need of a stretch big with Ilyasova and Bjelica out of the picture, Philadelphia traded Justin Anderson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot for the Hawks’ Mike Muscala, who, naturally, is on an expiring contract. Because Muscala is a four/five (to Bjelica’s four/three), the 76ers dumped reserve center Richaun Holmes for cash. They also re-signed backup center Amir Johnson to a minimum contract for – you guessed it – one year.

Not only are the 76ers preserving 2019 cap space, they’re also stockpiling assets for their star search. On draft night, they traded No. 10 pick Mikal Bridges – who profiles as a solid role player and would have acclimated nicely to Philadelphia, where he grew up and played collegiately at Villanova – to the Suns for No. 16 pick Zhaire Smith and the Heat’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick. That Miami pick has major upside and could be valuable in a trade with a team moving its star and rebuilding.

Philadelphia left the draft with Smith, No. 26 pick Landry Shamet and No. 54 pick Shake Milton. The 76ers also signed last year’s second-rounder Jonah Bolden to a four-year contract. It’s a nice haul of young talent to add to Philadelphia’s stockpile.

But none of those players is the star the 76ers clearly seek. After undercutting themselves, they at least did well to give themselves a chance to try again next year.

That said, maybe they already have the additional star they desire. Markelle Fultz suffered through a miserable rookie year due to the yips. Whether injury was the cause or effect barely matters now. If he finds his groove, that could swing the franchise’s fortunes for a decade. His development might be more important to Philadelphia’s offseason than any signing, trade or draft pick.

I believe Fultz has improved over the summer. But I just can’t project he’ll return to the star track that made him the No. 1 pick a year ago. That’s too big a leap of faith. Even major advances could still leave him well short of stardom.

But he is the biggest variable in offseason that saw Philadelphia lose helpful contributors, fail to maximize its ample cap space and move one year closer to Simmons joining Embiid on max contracts that will limit flexibility.

At least they’re still in strong shape for next summer.

Offseason grade: C-

Watch highlights from Seattle Storm’s WNBA title clinching Game 3 win

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Seattle Storm were the best team in the WNBA all season — they had the best player in Breanna Stewart (the league and Finals MVP), they had the best regular season record — and Wednesday night they sealed the third title in franchise history with a convincing sweep of the Washington Mystics.

How convincing? How dominant were the Storm in Game 3? Well, there were the 26 assists on 36 buckets.

Or, there were the 13 threes.

And then there was Stewart, who had 30 points in Game 3 and was an unstoppable force all series long.

 

 

How much playing time would Dwyane Wade demand if he returns to Heat?

By Kurt HelinSep 13, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Dwyane Wade is working out — and, as become the NBA tradition, posting video of said workouts — in a way that makes you think he’s coming back for one more season in Miami. The man is playing a lot of basketball for someone who is might walk away from the game.

Yet, he has not officially made a decision about whether to return to the Heat or retire.

His role with the team is a part of that — he wants to start, reports Greg Cote of the Miami Herald.

I am also told by representatives of the club and of the player that Wade being comfortable with his role is critical. He returned last midseason in a bench role, a reserve in all 21 games. He also came off the bench in all five playoffs games….

I have not been told Wade would demand to start. But does he see himself good for more than 25 minutes a game? He mentioned recently that he embraces a mentor’s role for the club’s many young guys still developing, “but you also want to play,” he added. 

Wade came off the bench in Cleveland last season as well, starting just three of the 46 games he played there until he came to Miami. He averaged 22.2 minutes per night for the Heat.

Wade’s body — meaning, his knees — are not going to take much more than that. He’s going to be rested at least 10 games and not play heavy minutes often, at least during the regular season (he jumped to 25.4 minutes per game in the playoffs, and had a dominant Game 4 against the Sixers that kept the Heat’s season alive one more game).

That said, if he wants to start, he should start. If he wants to play, he should play. He has earned that right with the Heat, he is the greatest player in franchise history and the key to those banners hanging in AmericanAirlines Arena. Fans will fill the arena — home and road, because there will be tributes in other cities — to see Wade one last time. He is arguably the greatest shooting guard the game has ever seen, and a player respected and loved outside of South Florida. Him starting would fit with that.

I don’t know how much of this is what’s holding Wade back from a formal announcement. He may just like the drama of all this. The Heat will be fine either way, they can wait up to training camp starting to know.

But it would be fun to see Wade lace them up for one more season, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Report: Kyrie Irving is Knicks’ top target in 2019 free agency

By Dan FeldmanSep 13, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The Celtics are reportedly optimistic about re-signing Kyrie Irving in unrestricted free agency next summer.

But they’ll face competition.

A. Sherrod Blakey of NBC Sports Boston the Bulls Talk podcast:

I can tell you right now, the New York Knicks, he is their No. 1 target. I’ve spoken with people within that organization. They have made it absolutely crystal clear to me that, if they had their pick of guys that are going to be in the free agent market this summer, Kyrie would be their first, second, third and fourth choice.

This is the effect of Irving’s vague statements on his future with Boston. Other teams see him as attainable.

Irving won’t be next summer’s best free agent. That’ll be Kevin Durant or, if healthy, Kawhi Leonard. But Leonard has telegraphed an interest in Los Angeles, and Durant… well maybe the Knicks could pursue him.

Irving looks the most realistic, though. The Knicks could sell Irving, who grew up in New Jersey, on a homecoming – but so can the Nets, who are also reportedly interested.

The Knicks reportedly plan to stretch Joakim Noah this fall, setting up max cap space next summer. That plus this report suggests they’re more than just interested in Irving.

They look like a team trying to avoid directly tampering while still broadcasting its enthusiasm for Irving in the hopes it impresses him. Will it work?

It’ll be a long season of Irving rumors until we find out.