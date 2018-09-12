Seattle Storm cap off dominant WNBA season with championship

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Seattle Storm were a force of nature.

They had the best player in the league and 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart. They had the legend that is Sue Bird. They had another All-Star in the backcourt with Jewell Loyd. Those three were surrounded by quality role players who bought into the system. The Storm had the best record in the WNBA last season, 26-8.

Then they owned the playoffs, capping off a three-game sweep in the Finals of the Washington Mystics 98-82 to pick up the third title in Seattle Storm history. Despite Game 3 being on the road, this felt like a coronation of a great team. More than just a collection of talent, they played strong team basketball.

Congrats @S10Bird @breannastewart & the rest of the @seattlestorm on winning the Championship! Fun to watch y’all play! 🙏🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 13, 2018

Stewart was named the Finals MVP, capping her run off with 30 points and 8 rebounds in the clinching game. She just proved to be too good and too strong inside all series long.

League and Finals MVP Honors the the same year 💯🏆 Congratulations @breannastewart 👏 pic.twitter.com/42GfEBbSfh — WNBA (@WNBA) September 13, 2018

JUST TAKE OVER pic.twitter.com/zoldbfnISh — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) September 13, 2018

Stewart’s list of accomplishments is impressive.

.@breannastewart:

Four-time NCAA Champion.

Four-time Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

151-5 college record.@WNBA Champion (2018).@WNBA MVP (2018).

Olympic gold medal (2016).

24 years old. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) September 13, 2018

Then again, so is Sue Bird’s — Two-time NCAA champion at UConn, the top pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft, three WNBA titles, four Olympic gold medals, four EuroLeague titles (during the WNBA’s off-season), and we could go on and on, but you get the point. She will be in the Hall of Fame soon enough.

Bird and Natasha Howard showed great pick-and-roll chemistry all Finals long — the Mystics just had no answer for it — and Howard finished Game 3 with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

Natasha is unstoppable on the block tonight! 👊 pic.twitter.com/6788GPeeca — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) September 13, 2018

For Washington, this was the franchise’s best season ever, reaching the Finals for the first time behind Elena Delle Donne (23 points in the final game) and Kristi Toliver (22 points). The Mystics were a good team, but they lacked the depth of talent Seattle could just keep rolling out there.