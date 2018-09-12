Report: Pelicans not concerned about possibility of Anthony Davis hiring agent Rich Paul

Anthony Davis is reportedly dropping agent Thad Foucher and strongly considering Rich Paul, who also represents Lakers star LeBron James.
Scott Kushner of The Advocate:
But the Pelicans, per a variety of sources, don’t seem particularly concerned about Davis exchanging agents, regardless who he hires.
They should be.
Davis changing agents doesn’t mean he’ll leave New Orleans. I still believe, per his repeated statements, his primary goal is winning in New Orleans.
But what if the Pelicans don’t win enough over the next couple years for his liking? Would he pick a better team or remaining in New Orleans?
The status quo looked good for the Pelicans. Davis even hinting at leaving was rare. Foucher also represents Russell Westbrook, who stayed in another small market (Oklahoma City) when many thought he’d leave.
No matter whom Davis hires, New Orleans can still offer him a super-max contract extension next summer. That projects to be worth about $235 million (about $47 million annually). The max another team projects to be able to offer Davis in 2020 free agency is about $150 million over four years (about $37 million annually). Maybe that financial advantage will be enough, but it would have existed anyway.
The Pelicans certainly shouldn’t panic over Davis’ agent switch. It could mean any number of different things.
But they probably at least ought to be concerned by it. Most plausible explanations point toward him being more likely to leave – even if it’s still not actually likely – and the stakes are so high.
The Seattle Storm were a force of nature.
They had the best player in the league and 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart. They had the legend that is Sue Bird. They had another All-Star in the backcourt with Jewell Loyd. Those three were surrounded by quality role players who bought into the system. The Storm had the best record in the WNBA last season, 26-8.
Then they owned the playoffs, capping off a three-game sweep in the Finals of the Washington Mystics 98-82 to pick up the third title in Seattle Storm history. Despite Game 3 being on the road, this felt like a coronation of a great team. More than just a collection of talent, they played strong team basketball.
Stewart was named the Finals MVP, capping her run off with 30 points and 8 rebounds in the clinching game. She just proved to be too good and too strong inside all series long.
Stewart’s list of accomplishments is impressive.
Then again, so is Sue Bird’s — Two-time NCAA champion at UConn, the top pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft, three WNBA titles, four Olympic gold medals, four EuroLeague titles (during the WNBA’s off-season), and we could go on and on, but you get the point. She will be in the Hall of Fame soon enough.
Bird and Natasha Howard showed great pick-and-roll chemistry all Finals long — the Mystics just had no answer for it — and Howard finished Game 3 with 29 points and 14 rebounds.
For Washington, this was the franchise’s best season ever, reaching the Finals for the first time behind Elena Delle Donne (23 points in the final game) and Kristi Toliver (22 points). The Mystics were a good team, but they lacked the depth of talent Seattle could just keep rolling out there.
Gilbert Arenas has a flair for gambling and shooting.
He combined those in this video about a bet with Nick Young. Arenas said (warning: with plenty of profanity mixed in) he had a $100,000 bet with Young on jumpers, but that Young no-showed. So, Arenas proceeds to shoot 95-for-100 to show his dominance over his friend and former Wizards teammate.
A few caveats:
- We don’t know how many takes Arenas took from each spot. Though his sets of 20 shots from each spot were each continuous, there are breaks between each set. He could have filmed each set as many times as necessary.
- We don’t know exactly where each spot is. I think they’re all 3-pointers, but the camera angle is usually too tight to know for certain.
- We don’t know whether Young actually said he’d be there. This could all be for show.
But it sure is a fun show, at least.
The Clippers caused controversy this summer when they ousted TV analyst Bruce Bowen after his disparaging comments about future free agent target Kawhi Leonard.
The loss of another Clippers TV voice – play-by-play man Ralph Lawler – is likely to generated a more unified response, one of sadness and appreciation.
Lawler, via Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times:
“It’s hard to imagine life without the Clippers, but this is the time to do it,’’ Lawler said. “I’ll be retiring at the end of the season.’’
“This is my 40th year with the Clippers, my 60th year in broadcasting, my 80th year on earth … and it just seems inescapable,’’ he said.
Lawler was a steadying voice through many turbulent years. He called games for 12 seasons before the Clippers even made the playoffs and 26 years before they won a playoff series.
He coined “Lawler’s Law,” which states the first team to 100 points wins the game, and became known for exclaiming “Oh me, oh my!” on exciting plays. Lawler gained increase fame in recent years, as the Clippers got good and local telecasts became available to a national audience.
Now, as the Clippers turn a page from the Chris Paul–Blake Griffin–DeAndre Jordan team, Lawler will exit, too. It really is the end of an era in L.A.
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.
Are the Mavericks building around a 40-year-old entering his 21st season or a 19-year-old rookie?
Yes.
Dallas has refused to begin a season tanking as long as Dirk Nowitzki holds off retirement. With that plan, it made sense to trade up for No. 3 pick Luka Doncic, the most polished player in the draft. He might contribute immediately while leading the Mavericks into their next era.
The trade for Doncic – which sent the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-rounder to the Hawks – only further clarified Dallas’ position. The extra first-rounder is just top-five protected the next two years, top-three protected the following two years and unprotected in 2023. That limits downside in the surrendered pick’s value, but those protections are too light to deliberately tank under. The Mavericks can’t shoot for a top-five pick. They must try to be as good as possible this season and send Atlanta the worst pick possible.
So, Dallas got over its feud with DeAndre Jordan. Three years after Jordan infamously reneged on his pledge to sign with the Mavericks, he declined his $24,119,025 player option with the Clippers and signed with Dallas for $22,897,200 on one-year contract. He should help plenty at center. With the Mavericks’ first-round pick likely gone and Nowitzki inching closer to retirement, this season is too important to hold onto years-old grudges.
Unfortunately for the Mavericks, they likely didn’t make enough upgrades to make the playoffs. They were underrated last year and should be even better this year, but this Western Conference is loaded.
Dallas lost Yogi Ferrell to the Kings in yet another reneging saga and brought back old favorite Devin Harris instead. The Mavericks also guaranteed minimum salaries for Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber and signed several other players to guaranteed minimum salaries – Salah Mejri, Ryan Broekhoff, No. 33 pick Jalen Brunson and No. 56 pick Ray Spalding. Filling out the roster this way has become the norm in Dallas.
Of course, the Mavericks also finally got around to re-signing Nowitzki to a one-year contract worth $5 million, the same amount his declined team option would have paid. It is his team, after all.
Unless its Doncic’s.
Offseason grade: B