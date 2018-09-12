Report: Pelicans not concerned about possibility of Anthony Davis hiring agent Rich Paul

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis is reportedly dropping agent Thad Foucher and strongly considering Rich Paul, who also represents Lakers star LeBron James.

Scott Kushner of The Advocate:

But the Pelicans, per a variety of sources, don’t seem particularly concerned about Davis exchanging agents, regardless who he hires.

They should be.

Davis changing agents doesn’t mean he’ll leave New Orleans. I still believe, per his repeated statements, his primary goal is winning in New Orleans.

But what if the Pelicans don’t win enough over the next couple years for his liking? Would he pick a better team or remaining in New Orleans?

The status quo looked good for the Pelicans. Davis even hinting at leaving was rare. Foucher also represents Russell Westbrook, who stayed in another small market (Oklahoma City) when many thought he’d leave.

No matter whom Davis hires, New Orleans can still offer him a super-max contract extension next summer. That projects to be worth about $235 million (about $47 million annually). The max another team projects to be able to offer Davis in 2020 free agency is about $150 million over four years (about $37 million annually). Maybe that financial advantage will be enough, but it would have existed anyway.

The Pelicans certainly shouldn’t panic over Davis’ agent switch. It could mean any number of different things.

But they probably at least ought to be concerned by it. Most plausible explanations point toward him being more likely to leave – even if it’s still not actually likely – and the stakes are so high.