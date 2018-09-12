Elsa/Getty Images

Mavericks bridging eras

By Dan FeldmanSep 12, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Are the Mavericks building around a 40-year-old entering his 21st season or a 19-year-old rookie?

Yes.

Dallas has refused to begin a season tanking as long as Dirk Nowitzki holds off retirement. With that plan, it made sense to trade up for No. 3 pick Luka Doncic, the most polished player in the draft. He might contribute immediately while leading the Mavericks into their next era.

The trade for Doncic – which sent the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-rounder to the Hawks – only further clarified Dallas’ position. The extra first-rounder is just top-five protected the next two years, top-three protected the following two years and unprotected in 2023. That limits downside in the surrendered pick’s value, but those protections are too light to deliberately tank under. The Mavericks can’t shoot for a top-five pick. They must try to be as good as possible this season and send Atlanta the worst pick possible.

So, Dallas got over its feud with DeAndre Jordan. Three years after Jordan infamously reneged on his pledge to sign with the Mavericks, he declined his $24,119,025 player option with the Clippers and signed with Dallas for $22,897,200 on one-year contract. He should help plenty at center. With the Mavericks’ first-round pick likely gone and Nowitzki inching closer to retirement, this season is too important to hold onto years-old grudges.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, they likely didn’t make enough upgrades to make the playoffs. They were underrated last year and should be even better this year, but this Western Conference is loaded.

Dallas lost Yogi Ferrell to the Kings in yet another reneging saga and brought back old favorite Devin Harris instead. The Mavericks also guaranteed minimum salaries for Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber and signed several other players to guaranteed minimum salaries – Salah Mejri, Ryan Broekhoff, No. 33 pick Jalen Brunson and No. 56 pick Ray Spalding. Filling out the roster this way has become the norm in Dallas.

Of course, the Mavericks also finally got around to re-signing Nowitzki to a one-year contract worth $5 million, the same amount his declined team option would have paid. It is his team, after all.

Unless its Doncic’s.

Offseason grade: B

Daryl Morey thinks Marquese Chriss could thrive in Houston with Mike D’Antoni

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

Fit matters. Style of play matters. A lot.

For the vast majority of NBA players, being in the right situation for their talents and personalities are crucial. If we’re talking LeBron James/Anthony Davis/James Harden and the other elite players in the league then the rules change, the style of game a team plays doesn’t much matter because they will dominate regardless of the system. But for everyone else, being put in a position that plays to their strengths and hides their weaknesses can be the difference between thriving in a role and ending up watching games from the bench. It also can matter when the checks come twice a month.

That brings us to Marquese Chriss.

The athletic power forward struggled to find his way during his two seasons in Phoenix, then the third-year player was sent to Houston as part of the Ryan Anderson trade. Rockets GM Daryl Morey thinks the change of scenery — and system to Mike D’Antoni’s open style — that could be very good for Chriss.

“Marquese is a guy, in Mike’s offense, who can roll and finish at the rim and very athletic. We feel like he is underrated as well.”

The “as well” part is because Morey thinks point guard Brandon Knight — also acquired from the Suns — is underrated as well. Knight showed that potential before a torn ACL in 2017, if he is fully healthy, he has shown he can live up to that billing.

Chriss has work to do. He doesn’t have much of a shot, scoring a woeful 0.79 points per spot-up shot attempts, plus he took 35 percent of his shot attempts from three but hit just 29 percent of them. He’s athletic, can run the floor and get to the rim, but he shot just 62 percent at the rim (well below the league average) and scored just a point per possession in transition. A hip injury slowed him, and he finished the season on a better note, but can he do it over the course of a season?

Chriss can run the floor, he just has to do it at full speed every time, then finish better. If not, he’ll have great seats for the Rockets’ deep playoff run this season, but little else.

Russell Westbrook has arthroscopic surgery on right knee, out at least four weeks

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Thunder are saying it’s just “maintenance,” but this has to put a scare into Oklahoma City fans.

The Thunder announced that Russell Westbrook had arthroscopic surgery on right knee Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. That means Westbrook almost certainly will be out for the entire preseason, and the Thunder aren’t going to rush him back just to play opening night. He could miss first few games of the season, which for Oklahoma City begins Oct. 16 in Golden State (when the Warriors raise their new banner).

In training to prepare for the start of training camp, Westbrook “experienced inflammation in his knee this past weekend (and determined) that the best course of action was the proactive procedure” the Thunder said in their official release. It’s a smart move by Westbrook to deal with it now, even if it costs him a few games, rather than to play through it and risk something worse during the season (or miss a month of the season in a Western Conference where there is little margin for error because of the depth of quality teams).

That doesn’t take all the edge off the concern. Here is why this surgery is especially scary for OKC:

• This is Westbrook’s fourth surgery on that knee, although as Royce Young of ESPN noted it’s the first in more than four years. His issues with this knee date back to the 2013 playoffs when Patrick Beverley crashed into it and tore the meniscus. Westbrook at three surgeries on the knee within a year, but had been fine since.

• Westbrook is about to turn 30 and has some heavy-usage miles on that body, his aggressive and attacking style can wear a player down.

• He just signed a five-year, $205 million contract extension.

It may turn out to be minor and barely slow Westbrook, but it’s something to monitor.

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double each of the past two seasons — 25.4 points, 10.3 assists, and 10.1 rebounds a game last season — the first player to ever reach this feat for two consecutive seasons. He’s an MVP and one of the game’s handful of elite players, and the Thunder need him to be that to make the postseason. Last season the Thunder offense fell off a cliff when Westbrook sat, dropping 9.6 points per 100 possessions. More will fall on Paul George‘s shoulders in the short term, but the Thunder need both of their stars to be a top-four team in the West as many (including myself) project.

 

 

Ruining potential jokes, Timberwolves reportedly will not pursue Joakim Noah

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 12, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

NBA Twitter has had a lot of fun mocking Tom Thibodeau and the Minnesota Timberwolves for getting the old Bulls band back together — Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Derrick Rose, and now Luol Deng are all reunited with Thibodeau in Minnesota.

And of course, there is one piece missing — Joakim Noah.

The Knicks are expected to reach a buyout/waive-and-stretch with Noah fairly soon, a deal similar to what the Lakers did with Deng to free up cap space for next season. The Knicks want to go big in the 2019 free agent market.

So Thibodeau is going to complete the TimberBulls collection, right? Apparently not. Marc Stein of the New York Times threw a wet blanket on that Wednesday.

So much for the jokes.

A few teams could bring Noah in for a workout, but his game was in serious decline when Phil Jackson signed him to that deal, at this point good luck finding scouts around the league who think Noah can contribute much. Noah may be able to land a deal overseas, but it’s hard to picture an NBA contract in his future.

 

Two rights trump one wrong for Pacers

AP Photo/Andres Kudacki
By Dan FeldmanSep 12, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

If you recall my epically bad assessment of the Pacers’ 2017 offseason and stopped reading this year’s follow-up, I wouldn’t blame you. I gave Indiana an ‘F’ for trading Paul George for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis then constructing a roster that appeared doomed to miss the playoffs without landing a high draft pick. Of course, the Pacers had one of the NBA’s very best summers. Oladipo became a star and led Indiana to 48 wins. The Pacers even took the Cavaliers to seven games in their first-round series – the furthest an Eastern Conference team had pushed LeBron James in several years. I learned a lesson in overreacting.

But I once again see Indiana’s offseason as a tale of extremes.

The Pacers had two of the NBA’s best signings and one of its worst.

Evans is coming off a career year with the Grizzlies. Developing into a good 3-point shooter increases his value exponentially due to the off-ball threat. His playmaking will be particularly important in Indiana, as he could punish opponents for trapping Oladipo, a common Cleveland tactic in their playoff series.

O’Quinn is a savvy defender who strikes the right balance between protecting the rim and positioning himself for rebounds. He shoots well from mid-range and has become more comfortable as a passer.

And then there’s McDermott. He’s a very good spot-up shooter, but he’s pretty one-dimensional and a complete defensive liability. The 26-year-old should help this team. But at that cost? I wouldn’t bet on it.

Really, the question looming over the Pacers’ offseason was opportunity cost.

They also guaranteed hefty salaries for Bojan Bogdanovic ($10.5 million) and Darren Collison ($10 million) next season. Could that money have gone to better use? Or would waiving Bogdanovic and Collison and trying to re-sign them for less have just presented too much risk of them leaving?

Could Indiana have done better than Aaron Holiday with the No. 23 pick? He’s relatively established for a rookie after three years at UCLA, but higher-upside options were available.

The Pacers played it safe and emerged with an upgraded version of last year’s breakout squad. The only rotation players lost were Lance Stephenson and Trevor Booker. Evans and O’Quinn should be major upgrades. That makes McDermott just – very expensive – gravy.

Indiana is on track to enter next offseason with a massive amount of flexibility. Oladipo and McDermott are the only players guaranteed more than rookie-scale salaries, though Myles Turner could receive a contract extension this fall.

If the Pacers build on last season as they appear set to, they could be even more appealing to free agents next summer.

Offseason grade: B+