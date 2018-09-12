Draymond Green is now DeMarcus Cousins’ pool boy (VIDEO)

Are things going well for DeMarcus Cousins in the Bay Area? He has new teammates now that he is a member of the Golden State Warriors, and it appears that Cousins is getting along with them quite nicely.
In fact, one teammate seems to be so concerned with Cousins and his fragile physical state that he offered to help clean his pool for him.
That teammate? Draymond Green.
In videos posted to Cousins’ Instagram story this week, Green could be seen helping to skim bugs and other riff-raff out of his friend’s pool. Why the two were doing this isn’t really clear, but it’s the kind of heartening thing you hope to see between new teammates.
Cousins likely won’t be back until the playoffs this year, and it’s even less likely that he will return to the Warriors next season. This is a chance for Cousins to grab some playoff experience — the first of his career — and to earn the big pay day that he’s been hoping for
In the meantime, recovery is a long road and it’s nice of Green to help him out (or something.) This really is the ultimate summertime NBA content. It’s literally a story about NBA players and a pool.
It does at least show that Cousins is getting along with guys on the Warriors so far, which is one of the major potential downsides to having him on a team that seems to be able to put aside personal issues to make magic on the court. Let’s hope things stay this way.
Jason Kidd was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame last week, and during his speech he gave thanks to many people, including his agent, Jeff Schwartz. The relationship between Kidd and Schwartz is strong, and not just because Kidd made more than $180 million during his playing career.
According to Kidd, it’s also because Schwartz once saved his life.
In a story coming to us from Mark Stein’s newsletter over at the New York Times, Kidd apparently credits Schwartz for saving his life during a boating trip in 2004. During that vacation, Kidd was swimming in the ocean off the boat in Cabo San Lucas when he was stung by a Portuguese man-of-war.
The man-of-war is a siphonophore, a jellyfish-like creature that has long tentacles that can use its venom to sting and kill large prey.
Via Marc Stein, h/t Yahoo!:
“I thought I was having a heart attack,” Kidd said. “Every time I tried to move to get away, it electrocuted me.”
…
“We laugh about it now, but Jeff was really messed up that night,” Kidd said. “He was so quiet. He was like, ‘You could have died.’”
That’s having some true dedication to your client.
Also, don’t take the advice of pop culture if you get a jellyfish sting. Peeing on it won’t help you, try vinegar instead.
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving doesn’t believe that the Earth is round but that hasn’t stopped him from seeking out knowledge from one of the nation’s top universities.
Part of Irving’s offseason plans have apparently been to enroll in a business program at none other than Harvard. The program, aptly titled “Crossover Into Business” reportedly helps athletes prepare themselves to enter the business world after they end their active sporting careers.
According to Boston.com, the program also pairs athletes with mentors to, “develop their business acumen and empower them to make better business decisions.”
Other attending athletes are John Holland, Martellus Bennett, Spencer Dinwiddie, Zaza Pachulia, and Paul Millsap.
This is a prudent move given how Irving has risen in cultural standing within the NBA, not only as a star player but as the title character in the soda-ad-turned-Hollywood-movie “Uncle Drew”. Many of us have seen stories of NBA players going broke, and there have even been entire documentaries produced about the likelihood of professional athletes losing millions of dollars after their playing days have ended.
Chris Brickley ‘s path to having one of the most star-studded NBA summer runs began when he worked with the Knicks and developed a close relationship with Carmelo Anthony. That opened other doors, Brickley now has his own gym, and it is packed this time of year with guys getting their bodies and game back in shape.
Or, in the case of Anthony and James Harden, developing a little chemistry.
Don’t read too much into this, as talented as the players may be it’s still a summer pick-up game, which just like yours at the local Y/park/school is not known for elite defense. Still, it’s a good way for Anthony and Harden to get to know each other’s game a little better.
The run has been packed this week with Serge Ibaka, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Enes Kanter and others.
“They’re all competitive, they got to the NBA because they’re competitive athletes. It’s the off-season, so you might as well, if you can, play against some elite talent, they do it…” Brickley told NBC Sports earlier this summer. “It’s personal. Certain guys have certain rivalries against other guys, whether they are superstars or not superstars, so when it’s time and that other player is guarding them, they’re not going to want to be embarrassed in front of their peers. There’s 10-15 other NBA players in there.”
Luka Doncic was the youngest EuroLeague MVP in history, winning the award last season at age 19. The Mavericks traded the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft and an only-moderately protected first-rounder to get him. Expectations are high.
It sure doesn’t sound as if Dallas is trying to downplay them.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, via Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:
“Off of what I’ve seen over the last two days,” Carlisle said last week, “anybody who doesn’t jump on season tickets now is going to sorely regret it later, that’s all I’ll say.”
I rated Doncic No. 2 on my draft board. Few rookies are as skilled and polished as him.
But this still sounds hyperbolic.
Few rookies are actually good. NBA athleticism could be a shock to Doncic’s system.
If Doncic struggles early, how will Dallas fans – especially any who take Carlisle’s advice – react? Maybe they will remain patient, but this doesn’t help.
On the other hand, what if Doncic really is already this good? Maybe Carlisle is just providing an accurate assessment, which would be quite exciting.