Danny Green on Kawhi Leonard: “Toronto is gonna be hard to turn down”

This is the NBA — anything can happen. Anything. It’s why the NBA wins the summer with its free agency.
Still, few people around the league expect Kawhi Leonard will remain in Toronto next summer, the money is still on him ending up in Los Angeles. Leonard said he will keep an open mind, and don’t underestimate the fact the Raptors can offer five-years, $190 million in a max deal, the most any other team can offer is four years and $141 million — Leonard is coming off missing most of a season due to injury, security may matter more to him than people think.
Danny Green, who is making the move from San Antonio to Toronto with Leonard, said on the latest episode of his Inside the Green Room podcast that he wouldn’t be shocked if Leonard stayed.
“I don’t know where his mind is at for the future. I can’t predict or tell you. I can just tell you that the city of Toronto is gonna be hard to turn down after being there. I’ve been going every summer for the past 10-plus years. It’s a great city and the fans are amazing. … I’m getting a great amount of feedback, a great amount of love and all types of different stuff from the fans. So it’s gonna be tough for him to turn down.”
Toronto has a large and passionate fan base, which may surprise Leonard. They should win a lot — and if Leonard is back to his MVP form they can challenge Boston for the top spot. Leonard does not like bright lights on him or drama around him, the Lakers always have the brightest lights and usually more drama than TNT (and they know drama). The Clippers can be that way too, while Toronto has a chance to make things go smoothly. Plus, did we mention $49 million more guaranteed?
Leonard probably still leaves, the Raptors have given themselves a shot. That’s all they can ask.
Pau Gasol takes incredible pride in representing Spain on the international stage — he still wants to play for them in the World Cup next summer, when he will be 39. He has a FIBA World Cup title and three EuroBasket titles for Spain, plus two Olympics silver medals. Both silvers because of losses to the USA in the Gold Medal game.
Kobe Bryant beat Gasol for one of those gold medals in 2008 in Beijing. Then Kobe tormented him with it, and used it as that particular Kobe style of motivation, via 24/7 Sports.
“One of my favorite ones, Pau hates it every time I tell this story,” Bryant recalls. “He hates it. We lost to the Celtics in ’08 and it was a physical series. I mean they beat the crap out of us. We go into the Olympic year, that year, we wind up playing Spain for the gold-medal match and we beat them. So now we come back to start training camp and Pau shows up first day of training camp, I have my gold medal hanging in his locker.
“The one thing he truly, truly love is his country. That is like everything to him. So it just drove him crazy. He said ‘You’re an ass—!’ I said, ‘Listen Pau, you lost to the Celtics, you lost to us in the gold-medal match, let’s not make this three in a row this year. Let’s win this thing.’ That was it for him.
“Pau was a phenomenon to begin with. For him, it was just stepping up a level of physicality, that we needed him to get to, which he did and we went on to win back-to-back championships.”
Kobe has told this story before. Gasol isn’t exactly motivated by the same strategies as Kobe, either — no doubt he got the message, but Kobe didn’t need to do it that way to motivate Gasol. That’s just Kobe. And he can be a bit of an ass—-.
But the Lakers went on to win the next two titles, beating the Celtics in 2010, so the victors get to write the history.
Luka Doncic is accomplished — he won the EuroLeague MVP at age 19 and was playing big minutes in the second-best league in the world last season. Expectations for him are high in Dallas.
Dirk Nowitzki did nothing to tamp those down Tuesday.
In an appearance on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan’s Ben & Skin Show, Nowitzki heaped praise on the rookie.
“Yeah, he’s been here now for a week. He’s scrimmaged every day and works hard. I’m really liking what I’m seeing. He’s incredible with the ball for a big guy. He’s unbelievable in pick and roll play. His court vision is already unbelievable. I couldn’t believe what I saw from a 19/20-year-old. He’s a good shooter when he has time and I think he’s going to be great for us for a long, long time.”
Is he better than Nowitzki at that age?
“Oh yeah. I could shoot a little bit but I never had the court vision … the savviness that he brings to the game. Just the way he already reads the pick and roll … all the stuff like Chris Paul and these guys do … He’s going to be fun to watch especially with bigs like DeAndre (Jordan) and Dwight (Powell) rolling to the rim … He’s going to pick defenses apart and it’s going to be fun to watch.”
No pressure, kid.
That said, Doncic could be in the mix for Rookie of the Year if he gets the touches and loves up to the hype.
Dallas is going to rely on some young talent this season — Doncic and second-year player Dennis Smith Jr. — but this has the potential to work with Harrison Barnes spacing the floor and slashing, DeAndre Jordan rolling to the rim, and Nowitzki being Nowitzki. This team could be a lot more interesting, a lot more entertaining, and flat-out better than many realize. (If they weren’t in the brutal West we might be more excited, but in a gauntlet of a conference how many games can they really win?)
Kobe Bryant’s post-career image rehabilitation tour continues. This time, it’s with WNBA star Candace Parker.
Bryant has already tried to rebrand himself as a “storyteller” which is a weird thing people my age do when they want to confuse their parents about whether or not they have a paying job. Kobe has also, shockingly, won an Oscar for producing a commercial about himself. It’s going well for Bryant, as defenders and fans continue to be selective in their memory of the last two decades.
Now Kobe is joining the ranks — along with Hakeem Olajuwon and Tracy McGrady — of former All-Time NBAers giving lessons to younger generations during the offseason.
Parker, 32, already has plenty of sway to her name but recently got a little lesson on footwork from Bryant.
Via Twitter:
That’s pretty solid work. And, hey, if Kobe doesn’t teach other players Michael Jordan’s moves, who will?
I expect we will see more videos of this ilk in the years to come.
Are things going well for DeMarcus Cousins in the Bay Area? He has new teammates now that he is a member of the Golden State Warriors, and it appears that Cousins is getting along with them quite nicely.
In fact, one teammate seems to be so concerned with Cousins and his fragile physical state that he offered to help clean his pool for him.
That teammate? Draymond Green.
In videos posted to Cousins’ Instagram story this week, Green could be seen helping to skim bugs and other riff-raff out of his friend’s pool. Why the two were doing this isn’t really clear, but it’s the kind of heartening thing you hope to see between new teammates.
Cousins likely won’t be back until the playoffs this year, and it’s even less likely that he will return to the Warriors next season. This is a chance for Cousins to grab some playoff experience — the first of his career — and to earn the big pay day that he’s been hoping for
In the meantime, recovery is a long road and it’s nice of Green to help him out (or something.) This really is the ultimate summertime NBA content. It’s literally a story about NBA players and a pool.
It does at least show that Cousins is getting along with guys on the Warriors so far, which is one of the major potential downsides to having him on a team that seems to be able to put aside personal issues to make magic on the court. Let’s hope things stay this way.