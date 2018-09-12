Clippers broadcaster Ralph Lawler to retire after season

The Clippers caused controversy this summer when they ousted TV analyst Bruce Bowen after his disparaging comments about future free agent target Kawhi Leonard.
The loss of another Clippers TV voice – play-by-play man Ralph Lawler – is likely to generated a more unified response, one of sadness and appreciation.
Lawler, via Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times:
“It’s hard to imagine life without the Clippers, but this is the time to do it,’’ Lawler said. “I’ll be retiring at the end of the season.’’
“This is my 40th year with the Clippers, my 60th year in broadcasting, my 80th year on earth … and it just seems inescapable,’’ he said.
Lawler was a steadying voice through many turbulent years. He called games for 12 seasons before the Clippers even made the playoffs and 26 years before they won a playoff series.
He coined “Lawler’s Law,” which states the first team to 100 points wins the game, and became known for exclaiming “Oh me, oh my!” on exciting plays. Lawler gained increase fame in recent years, as the Clippers got good and local telecasts became available to a national audience.
Now, as the Clippers turn a page from the Chris Paul–Blake Griffin–DeAndre Jordan team, Lawler will exit, too. It really is the end of an era in L.A.