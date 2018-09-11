Getty Images

NBC green lights comedy based on Ben Simmons’ family produced by LeBron James’ company

By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James and Ben Simmons are close — they share an agent, but it’s more than that. They have bonded.

And now they’re working together off the court as well — and not just in the weight room.

View this post on Instagram

Early morning work 🤟🏽

A post shared by Benjamin Simmons (@bensimmons) on

LeBron’s production company will produce a comedy based on Simmons’ family life, called “Brotherly Love.” Nellie Andreeva of Deadline.com broke the story.

NBC has given a script commitment plus penalty to Brotherly Love, a single-camera comedy from 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, NBA superstar LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment as well as former “Fresh Off the Boat” co-executive producer Kourtney Kang.

Written by Kang’s brother, Patrick Kang, and Michael Levin, Brotherly Love is inspired by the life of Ben Simmons and centers on a unique sibling relationship within a multi-ethnic family. Together, they pursue their dreams while navigating life in the spotlight in Philadelphia, a passionate city where sports is in your blood, and your blood is always boiling.

What “script commitment plus penalty” means is NBC is all in on this. Plenty of scripts for a pilot get picked up then either never get made, or the pilot gets made but the network doesn’t like it/it doesn’t test well and so it never gets aired. However, Kang and LeBron have the leverage to force a penalty out of the network — usually a very substantial one — if the show’s pilot never gets made and aired. So, it will. All of this just makes it more likely the show will get a serious chance to survive. It’s got a real shot (insert your own joke here about its shot is better than Simmons’).

LeBron and business partner Maverick Carter at the heart of SpringHill Entertainment, which currently produces “The Wall” on NBC, “The Shop” on HBO (which also stars LeBron), and has produced several documentaries on YouTube, Starz, and other networks.

Lonzo Ball says knee surgery was “last option,” had partial meniscus removal not repair

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Lonzo Ball wanted to work on his game this summer — he has undoubtedly tweaked his shot — and no player wants to spend their summer recovering from surgery.

Ball ultimately didn’t have a choice, as he said during a recent episode of “Ball In the Family,” the Facebook reality series about the Ball family. (Hat tip to the Lonzo Wire, who watches Ball in the Family so we don’t have to.)

“I got hurt a couple of times during the season and then after the season I decided to get a shot and try to take care of it that way, That didn’t work, so the last option is surgery,” Ball said.

That shot was a PRP injection Ball got not long after the season ended. Ball described the surgery as a partial removal, speaking to his father, LaVar, on the show.

“They’ve got to take it out,” Lonzo told LaVar. “They said they could repair it but it would take me six months to get back. But, if they just take it out it will only be six weeks.”

That removal was reported to be partial, not total (the total is what Dwyane Wade had and is a contributing factor to his knee issues now). Lonzo, just 20 years old, should be able to fully recover from this and not have significant knee issues due to it during his playing career. (Nothing is certain ever with surgery, and the human body wasn’t meant to run a couple of marathons a year up-and-down a hardwood floor, so there may be future issues.) Someday, like your grandfather, this knee may be able to tell Ball when it’s going to rain (arthritis is a possibility), he should be able to play on it.

Ball has a lot to prove this season. The Lakers with LeBron James are a win-now team and the entire young Lakers core needs to prove they can take a step forward and contribute to that. Ball has skills that can fit with the new reality — his ability to push the pace and get others involved are at the heart of that — but he needs to prove he can play well off the ball, and that he has become more of a scoring threat, both with his jumper and finishing around the rim. While I expect he will be better at this than his critics do (Ball played off the ball at UCLA a lot and was a good cutter who hit his spot up chances at a fair rate) he’s got to prove it now at an NBA level.

If not, Rajon Rondo and Josh Hart are right there in the mix, ready to go.

Jazz’s quiet summer could lead to triumphant season

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Dan FeldmanSep 11, 2018, 3:42 PM EDT
2 Comments

NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

I believe in the Utah Jazz.

Know who else believes in the Utah Jazz? The Utah Jazz.

The biggest difference is their confidence extends to Dante Exum, who understandably struggled as a teenage rookie but then missed 166 over the next three years. Utah gave Exum a three-year, $28 million contract – a big bet on a player who has proven so little. Exum is just 23, and he has shown flashes. I just haven’t seen enough of him due to his injuries. But the Jazz should know him better, and to a certain degree, we must defer to their behind-the-seasons evaluation.

But keeping intact the team that surged once Rudy Gobert got healthy and crushed the Thunder in the playoffs? I’m here for that.

Utah might be the NBA’s second-best team (behind the Warriors, of course). The Celtics, Rockets, Raptors, 76ers and Thunder are also in the discussion. But don’t count out the Jazz, who spent to keep a good thing going.

The Jazz re-signed Derrick Favors ($16.9 million) and Raul Neto ($2.15 million) for high salaries in order to get them to attach unguaranteed second seasons to their new deals at the same salaries. Utah also guaranteed the now-expiring contracts of Thabo Sefolosha ($5.5 million) and Ekpe Udoh ($3.36 million).

The result: A team with a lot of depth and a lot of flexibility.

If the Jazz want to keep chemistry again next summer, they can. If they want to chase bigger stars who might want to play with the promising and charismatic Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz could do that, too.

Exum is the big locked-in cost, and I’m treating him like I do most rookies – including Utah’s No. 21 pick, Grayson Allen – in these evaluations. Even though the decisions are monumentally important,  it’s just too early to assign much credit or blame,

The Jazz appear set to pick up right where they left off last season. That’s a good thing.

Offseason grade: C

Report: Raptors to hold introductory press conference for Kawhi Leonard

D. Clarke Evans/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 11, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
4 Comments

All eyes will be on Kawhi Leonard next season, which itself will be interesting (let alone all the reasons people be watching him – his return from injury, him trying to lead the contending Raptors, his impending free agency).

Leonard is notoriously reserved, and this level of attention will be a change for him. We’ll get our first taste of how he’ll handle it soon.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

Leonard hasn’t spoken publicly since March. Plenty has gone down since – a controversial team meeting, harsh words from his then-San Antonio teammates, the Spurs finishing their season without him, Leonard meeting with Gregg Popovich, San Antonio trading him and more. And then there are forward-looking questions about how Leonard feels about Toronto and Los Angeles, specifically the Lakers and Clippers.

Suffice it to say, there’s plenty to ask Leonard about.

I’m a little surprised Leonard will address reporters in a setting like this. He’d always have talk at media day, but a separate press conference will shine a brighter spotlight on him. He didn’t have to do this. LeBron James never had an introductory press conference with the Lakers. If Leonard wanted to skip this event, the Raptors – trying to appeal to him over the next year – would have accommodated him.

Still, I expect short, unilluminating answers from Leonard. But I’ll certainly watch just in case he reveals more.

Spurs on precipice after losing Kawhi Leonard

AP Photo/Darren Abate
By Dan FeldmanSep 11, 2018, 12:46 PM EDT
2 Comments

NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Magic Johnson won NBA Finals MVP in his age-22 season, and the Lakers contended for championships for the next decade.

Tim Duncan won NBA Finals MVP in his age-22 season, and the Spurs contended for championships for the next decade and a half.

Kawhi Leonard won NBA Finals MVP in his age-22 season, and… only four years later, San Antonio is just trying to sneak into the playoffs with an old roster.

Leonard did his part, until last season at least. He grew into a perennial MVP candidate, the NBA’s best defender and an elite offensive player.

But that all came crashing down over the last year. Leonard got hurt, and a distrust between him and San Antonio grew. It’d be difficult to determine how much blame to assign each side even if we knew everything, and we certainly don’t know everything.

What’s clear: The Spurs are bearing the brunt of the breakdown.

Their trade of Leonard to the Raptors – for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a top-20 first-rounder – was a devastating sell-low. That probably wasn’t the Spurs’ best offer in a vacuum, but they were reportedly limited by their own parameters – preferring to send Leonard to the East and valuing immediate contributors.

That’s the effect of a 69-year-old coach running the front office.

Gregg Popovich is an all-time great coach, and if he wants to avoid rebuilding until retirement, he has more than earned the right. Embracing youth and accepting losing probably doesn’t appeal to him at this point.

Popovich has proven masterful at getting players to understand their responsibilities and executing them, and that’s why his teams have been so consistently good in the regular season. He’ll need another supreme coaching performance to get this squad into the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference.

The most common oversimplification of the summer is that the Spurs are basically just adding DeRozan to a team that won 47 games last season because Leonard barely played anyway. San Antonio also lost important cogs Kyle Anderson (signed unmatched offer sheet with Grizzlies), Danny Green (traded to Toronto) and Manu Ginobili (retired). Tony Parker left for the Hornets, too.

At least San Antonio got Popovich a few players familiar with his system, re-signing Rudy Gay (one year, $10,087,200), Davis Bertans (two years, $14 million) and Bryn Forbes (two years, $6 million) and signing former Spur Marco Belinelli (two years, $12 million). None of those players came cheap.

Newly signed veterans Dante Cunningham and Quincy Pondexter could help, too.

The Spurs aren’t completely punting the future. They drafted Lonnie Walker No. 18 and Chimezie Metu No. 49. Belinelli’s and Forbes’ salaries decline in the their second seasons. Bertans’ is flat.

Teams run into trouble when they prioritize the present regardless of greater circumstance, and the Spurs did that to some degree. But they also have Popovich and LaMarcus Aldridge, both of whom will make it easier for San Antonio to win next season. Popovich doesn’t need much, and Aldridge’s interior style can prop up lesser supporting casts.

That said, I’m still not sure the Spurs have enough.

They’ve been headed for trouble for a while, as their relationship with Leonard deteriorated. That didn’t all happen this offseason, though that’s when the dam broke.

Offseason grade: D-