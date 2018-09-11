Kyrie Irving is going to business school classes at Harvard

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving doesn’t believe that the Earth is round but that hasn’t stopped him from seeking out knowledge from one of the nation’s top universities.
Part of Irving’s offseason plans have apparently been to enroll in a business program at none other than Harvard. The program, aptly titled “Crossover Into Business” reportedly helps athletes prepare themselves to enter the business world after they end their active sporting careers.
According to Boston.com, the program also pairs athletes with mentors to, “develop their business acumen and empower them to make better business decisions.”
Other attending athletes are John Holland, Martellus Bennett, Spencer Dinwiddie, Zaza Pachulia, and Paul Millsap.
So fun to welcome these amazing athletes to the Harvard family yesterday! They crushed it in their case discussions during the #CrossoverIntoBusiness kick-off. And kept things 100% serious throughout the day, as you can see. 😉😂😍 I can’t wait to see how far they’ll come this semester. 🎓 #Harvardfamily #HarvardHBS #lifeatHBS (By the way, yes, I am wearing yellow sneakers. All will be explained later!)
This is a prudent move given how Irving has risen in cultural standing within the NBA, not only as a star player but as the title character in the soda-ad-turned-Hollywood-movie “Uncle Drew”. Many of us have seen stories of NBA players going broke, and there have even been entire documentaries produced about the likelihood of professional athletes losing millions of dollars after their playing days have ended.