Kyrie Irving is going to business school classes at Harvard

By Dane DelgadoSep 11, 2018, 9:45 PM EDT
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving doesn’t believe that the Earth is round but that hasn’t stopped him from seeking out knowledge from one of the nation’s top universities.

Part of Irving’s offseason plans have apparently been to enroll in a business program at none other than Harvard. The program, aptly titled “Crossover Into Business” reportedly helps athletes prepare themselves to enter the business world after they end their active sporting careers.

According to Boston.com, the program also pairs athletes with mentors to, “develop their business acumen and empower them to make better business decisions.”

Other attending athletes are John Holland, Martellus Bennett, Spencer Dinwiddie, Zaza Pachulia, and Paul Millsap.

This is a prudent move given how Irving has risen in cultural standing within the NBA, not only as a star player but as the title character in the soda-ad-turned-Hollywood-movie “Uncle Drew”. Many of us have seen stories of NBA players going broke, and there have even been entire documentaries produced about the likelihood of professional athletes losing millions of dollars after their playing days have ended.

Watch Carmelo Anthony, James Harden working on chemistry at “Black Ops” runs in NYC

By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
Chris Brickley ‘s path to having one of the most star-studded NBA summer runs began when he worked with the Knicks and developed a close relationship with Carmelo Anthony. That opened other doors, Brickley now has his own gym, and it is packed this time of year with guys getting their bodies and game back in shape.

Or, in the case of Anthony and James Harden, developing a little chemistry.

Don’t read too much into this, as talented as the players may be it’s still a summer pick-up game, which just like yours at the local Y/park/school is not known for elite defense. Still, it’s a good way for Anthony and Harden to get to know each other’s game a little better.

The run has been packed this week with Serge Ibaka, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Enes Kanter and others.

“They’re all competitive, they got to the NBA because they’re competitive athletes. It’s the off-season, so you might as well, if you can, play against some elite talent, they do it…” Brickley told NBC Sports earlier this summer. “It’s personal. Certain guys have certain rivalries against other guys, whether they are superstars or not superstars, so when it’s time and that other player is guarding them, they’re not going to want to be embarrassed in front of their peers. There’s 10-15 other NBA players in there.”

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Luka Doncic: ‘Anybody who doesn’t jump on season tickets now is going to sorely regret it later’

By Dan FeldmanSep 11, 2018, 7:11 PM EDT
Luka Doncic was the youngest EuroLeague MVP in history, winning the award last season at age 19. The Mavericks traded the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft and an only-moderately protected first-rounder to get him. Expectations are high.

It sure doesn’t sound as if Dallas is trying to downplay them.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, via Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:

“Off of what I’ve seen over the last two days,” Carlisle said last week, “anybody who doesn’t jump on season tickets now is going to sorely regret it later, that’s all I’ll say.”

I rated Doncic No. 2 on my draft board. Few rookies are as skilled and polished as him.

But this still sounds hyperbolic.

Few rookies are actually good. NBA athleticism could be a shock to Doncic’s system.

If Doncic struggles early, how will Dallas fans – especially any who take Carlisle’s advice – react? Maybe they will remain patient, but this doesn’t help.

On the other hand, what if Doncic really is already this good? Maybe Carlisle is just providing an accurate assessment, which would be quite exciting.

NBC green lights comedy based on Ben Simmons’ family produced by LeBron James’ company

By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
LeBron James and Ben Simmons are close — they share an agent, but it’s more than that. They have bonded.

And now they’re working together off the court as well — and not just in the weight room.

Early morning work 🤟🏽

LeBron’s production company will produce a comedy based on Simmons’ family life, called “Brotherly Love.” Nellie Andreeva of Deadline.com broke the story.

NBC has given a script commitment plus penalty to Brotherly Love, a single-camera comedy from 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, NBA superstar LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment as well as former “Fresh Off the Boat” co-executive producer Kourtney Kang.

Written by Kang’s brother, Patrick Kang, and Michael Levin, Brotherly Love is inspired by the life of Ben Simmons and centers on a unique sibling relationship within a multi-ethnic family. Together, they pursue their dreams while navigating life in the spotlight in Philadelphia, a passionate city where sports is in your blood, and your blood is always boiling.

What “script commitment plus penalty” means is NBC is all in on this. Plenty of scripts for a pilot get picked up then either never get made, or the pilot gets made but the network doesn’t like it/it doesn’t test well and so it never gets aired. However, Kang and LeBron have the leverage to force a penalty out of the network — usually a very substantial one — if the show’s pilot never gets made and aired. So, it will. All of this just makes it more likely the show will get a serious chance to survive. It’s got a real shot (insert your own joke here about its shot is better than Simmons’).

LeBron and business partner Maverick Carter at the heart of SpringHill Entertainment, which currently produces “The Wall” on NBC, “The Shop” on HBO (which also stars LeBron), and has produced several documentaries on YouTube, Starz, and other networks.

Lonzo Ball says knee surgery was “last option,” had partial meniscus removal not repair

By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
Lonzo Ball wanted to work on his game this summer — he has undoubtedly tweaked his shot — and no player wants to spend their summer recovering from surgery.

Ball ultimately didn’t have a choice, as he said during a recent episode of “Ball In the Family,” the Facebook reality series about the Ball family. (Hat tip to the Lonzo Wire, who watches Ball in the Family so we don’t have to.)

“I got hurt a couple of times during the season and then after the season I decided to get a shot and try to take care of it that way, That didn’t work, so the last option is surgery,” Ball said.

That shot was a PRP injection Ball got not long after the season ended. Ball described the surgery as a partial removal, speaking to his father, LaVar, on the show.

“They’ve got to take it out,” Lonzo told LaVar. “They said they could repair it but it would take me six months to get back. But, if they just take it out it will only be six weeks.”

That removal was reported to be partial, not total (the total is what Dwyane Wade had and is a contributing factor to his knee issues now). Lonzo, just 20 years old, should be able to fully recover from this and not have significant knee issues due to it during his playing career. (Nothing is certain ever with surgery, and the human body wasn’t meant to run a couple of marathons a year up-and-down a hardwood floor, so there may be future issues.) Someday, like your grandfather, this knee may be able to tell Ball when it’s going to rain (arthritis is a possibility), he should be able to play on it.

Ball has a lot to prove this season. The Lakers with LeBron James are a win-now team and the entire young Lakers core needs to prove they can take a step forward and contribute to that. Ball has skills that can fit with the new reality — his ability to push the pace and get others involved are at the heart of that — but he needs to prove he can play well off the ball, and that he has become more of a scoring threat, both with his jumper and finishing around the rim. While I expect he will be better at this than his critics do (Ball played off the ball at UCLA a lot and was a good cutter who hit his spot up chances at a fair rate) he’s got to prove it now at an NBA level.

If not, Rajon Rondo and Josh Hart are right there in the mix, ready to go.