Jason Kidd says his agent once saved his life from a man-of-war

Jason Kidd was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame last week, and during his speech he gave thanks to many people, including his agent, Jeff Schwartz. The relationship between Kidd and Schwartz is strong, and not just because Kidd made more than $180 million during his playing career.

According to Kidd, it’s also because Schwartz once saved his life.

In a story coming to us from Mark Stein’s newsletter over at the New York Times, Kidd apparently credits Schwartz for saving his life during a boating trip in 2004. During that vacation, Kidd was swimming in the ocean off the boat in Cabo San Lucas when he was stung by a Portuguese man-of-war.

The man-of-war is a siphonophore, a jellyfish-like creature that has long tentacles that can use its venom to sting and kill large prey.

Via Marc Stein, h/t Yahoo!:

“I thought I was having a heart attack,” Kidd said. “Every time I tried to move to get away, it electrocuted me.” … “We laugh about it now, but Jeff was really messed up that night,” Kidd said. “He was so quiet. He was like, ‘You could have died.’”

That’s having some true dedication to your client.

Also, don’t take the advice of pop culture if you get a jellyfish sting. Peeing on it won’t help you, try vinegar instead.