While league goes small, Grizzlies focus on style where ‘size, physicality, toughness prevails’

There’s something to be said for zigging when the league zags, to not following every trend. Everyone talks about playing more like the Warriors, but unless you have Stephen Curry to set the offensive tone and the insane versatility of Draymond Green on defense, it doesn’t work quite the same way. Coaches need to play to the talent on the roster.
Enter the Memphis Grizzlies.
One of the league’s worst three-point shooting teams and built on an old-school style, they pushed coach David Fizdale out the door and this summer doubled-down on a variation of the “grit n’ grind” era. Here is what coach J.B. Bickerstaff told Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
“We’ve been preaching playing a unique style of basketball. Obviously, not reinventing the wheel but playing a game where size, physicality and toughness prevails. I think we’re fortunate that we have some big guys, some long guys, that are very skilled as well, so that they can do both. You can be physical. You can defend. You can protect the paint. You can challenge shots.”
The Grizzlies’ owner Robert Pera thinks this could be a 50-win team, which nobody else sees, but they can be a potential playoff team if everything breaks their way. That means staying healthy, for one, so that their added depth — Kyle Anderson, Garrett Temple, just drafted Jaren Jackson — can play smaller roles to their strengths rather than having to stretch out. Bickerstaff sees the team’s other big strength is a lot of smart veterans on the roster who play a high IQ game.
“We got a bunch of guys that know how to think the game and if you can think the game, you can make up for some of the things that we lack,” Bickerstaff added. “If you look at our team, and I hope this doesn’t offend any of our guys, we’re not the fastest of teams. But we have to be able to use our brains to put us in spots so that we can defend well and score the ball because we’re always one or two steps ahead of our opponent.”
Is that going to work with the rest of the league shooting threes over the top of them? If it doesn’t, will the rebuild finally begin? We’re going to learn a lot about these Grizzlies in the first couple months of the season.
The Lakers tried to force a square peg into a round hole last season.
Lonzo Ball came out of UCLA an unconventional point guard — he pushed the ball in transition, kept the ball moving in the half-court, worked well off the ball (with the Pacers’ Aaron Holiday) and shot the ball well in catch-and-shoot opportunities because he had time to get his feet set and get the shot off. The Lakers had Ball running the pick-and-roll (29.2 percent of his used possessions, meaning a shot, assist or turnover), which was never his biggest strength, and while 22.6 percent of his shots were spot up (according to NBA.com stats) he was not efficient at them shooting 35.5 percent, and he struggled when closed out upon.
With LeBron James and Rajon Rondo on the Lakers now, Ball will have fewer half-court playmaking duties, but he’s got to be a real threat to score off the ball to stay on the court. He’s a smart cutter off the ball (or was at UCLA) but the shot has to fall.
Which brings us to the video of his reworked shot.
He’s still a right-handed shooter who is left-eye dominant, so he has to bring the ball across himself to get it lined up correctly, but he’s tweaked his shot mechanics to do that in a much quicker and more fluid way.
Will that translate to better shooting numbers from three? We will have to wait for some game action to find out, but he can potentially develop into a fit on this roster, a player who can contribute to a contending team. If not… well Josh Hart was very impressive at Summer League. The Lakers are in win-now mode, if a player can’t contribute to that their role will shrink fast.
It started out as a half-joke around the league, “Wouldn’t it be funny if Tom Thibodeau went after Luol Deng?” Chicago Wolves jokes ensued. Then pretty quickly it became clear this was no joke.
For weeks now, every source around the league has expected Luol Deng to sign with the Timberwolves sooner rather than later. Marc Stein of the New York Times confirmed this.
Just to be clear, that gives Minnesota Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Derrick Rose, and Deng from Thibodeau’s old Bulls team.
The question is how much Deng can contribute. He was benched in Los Angeles during season one of the Lakers’ youth movement last season, but still some veterans got run under Luke Walton while Deng sat the final 81 games of the season. Two seasons ago in Los Angeles he played in 56 games and finished with the lowest point total of his career (7.6 per game), shooting just 30.9 percent from three, with a true shooting percentage of just 47, a PER of 10.1, and he was below a replacement level player. Was that season’s decline an aberration, or has Deng (like other former Tom Thibodeau players) worn down earlier in their career than expected?
There’s not a ton of minutes for Deng to get. The Timberwolves likely will start Gibson at the four and have Anthony Tolliver behind him. Thibodeau doesn’t really go deep into his bench beyond that.
But the deal looks like it will soon be done, and then we’ll see what Deng still has in the tank.
We’ve focused mostly on the big names not taking part — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Danilo Gallinari, Marco Belinelli, any notable player for Team USA — in the September qualifying window for FIBA’s World Cup next season. If you recall, FIBA came up with a ridiculous soccer-style qualifying system for the 2019 World Cup — placing most of the qualifying games in windows during in the middle of the NBA season, as well as other major leagues around the world — which, in practice, banned most country’s best players from competing. (The USA has used a team of G-League players, for example.)
There was one possibility for NBA players to take part: A September 2018 qualifying window. That is, if their teams would clear them. A lot of teams would not, and plenty more players wouldn’t even ask.
However, there are 18 competing (hat tip EuroHoops.net). They are (broken out by country):
• Dzanan Musa (Bosnia – Brooklyn Nets)
• Jusuf Nurkic (Bosnia – Portland Blazers)
• Tomas Satoransky (Czech Republic – Washington Wizards)
• Bojan Bogdanovic (Croatia – Indiana Pacers)
• Dario Saric (Croatia – Philadelphia 76ers)
• Ante Zizic (Croatia – Cleveland Cavaliers)
• Ivica Zubac (Croatia – Los Angeles Lakers)
• Nicolas Batum (France – Charlotte Hornets)
• Maxi Kleber (Germany – Dallas Mavericks)
• Dennis Schroder (Germany – Oklahoma City Thunder)
• Tyler Dorsey (Greece – Atlanta Hawks)
• Nemanja Bjelica (Serbia – Sacramento Kings)
• Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia – Sacramento Kings)
• Ersan Ilyasova (Turkey – Milwaukee Bucks)
• Furkan Korkmaz (Turkey – Philadelphia Sixers)
• Cedi Osman (Turkey – Cleveland Cavaliers)
• Alex Len (Ukraine – Phoenix Suns)
• Svi Mykhailiuk (Ukraine – Los Angeles Lakers)
There are two players each from the Sixers, Cavaliers, Lakers, and Kings.
Team USA, led by Jordan Crawford and Henry Ellenson plays on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas against Uruguay, then in Panama on Sept. 17. The USA is 5-1 so far in qualifying.
Got to play to those hometown fans.
Drake stole headlines with his show at the Boston Garden this weekend. Most notably brought Drake and Meek Mill on stage to end their beef from years ago, and Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.”
He also brought Boston’s Terry Rozier on stage.
Keeping track of the advanced stats here, Rozier was 0-of-3 on the Drake stage, which works out to a 0.00 true shooting percentage and an unimpressive PER. I don’t think the Celtics fans at the Garden cared.