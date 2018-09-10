Tony Parker pushed to Charlotte by role offered, not money

When Tony Parker signed with Charlotte, leaving the San Antonio Spurs after 17 seasons, there was a rumor the Spurs low-balled him on their offer. Which is not exactly how the Spurs treat their veterans, but that was the rumor.

Parker says it’s not true.

Speaking to French publication L’Expresso Parker said the Spurs offered similar money, it was the role that pushed him to Charlotte. (Hat tip NBC News 4 in San Antonio.)

The Spurs offered me the same thing (contractually) as Charlotte, but it was more about the role. It was not a question of money. And it’s important that people know this, because there are a lot of people who were “angry” at the Spurs, thinking the franchise had not offered me anything. Yes, they offered me something similar, but I did not want to finish (as an) assistant-coach. And that was the role they offered me, when I wanted to play… And when Michael Jordan called me, my idol, I thought, let’s go. For me, I feel like closing the loop, to finish my career in his club, it’s something special for me because it’s him that made me want to play basketball.

For the record, Parker will make $5 million this season and $5.25 million the following season (although that contract is not fully guaranteed until July 4, in case the Hornets need to make a change of direction).

In Charlotte, Parker will come off the bench but get a healthy chunk of minutes behind Kemba Walker. The Spurs have Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills, both of whom are younger and, at this point in time, better than Parker. His role would have been more as veteran mentor, and Parker wasn’t ready to go there yet.

Whether or not Paker someday signs a one-day contract with San Antonio so he can retire a Spur or not, he will always be remembered as one. The same way we don’t remember Patrick Ewing in an Orlando jersey. Parker will forever be a Spur, he’s just wearing teal for a season or two.