Drake brought Terry Rozier on stage during Boston concert

Andrew Bynum last played a game in the NBA in March of 2014. The former Los Angeles Lakers big man traveled around from team-to-team, first with the Philadelphia 76ers, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and finally with the Indiana Pacers.

About to turn 31 years old, Bynum now apparently wants back into the NBA.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and via a video of Bynum working out that was recently posted to social media.

Via Twitter:

Former Lakers two-time champion and All-Star Andrew Bynum has hired representation in attempts of NBA comeback at age of 30 and scheduling team workouts before training camps. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2018

Andrew Bynum trying to make a comeback 👀(via @ChrisJHoops) pic.twitter.com/AzuwP8OeMR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 9, 2018

Bynum doesn’t look as out of shape as he has in the past, although he is past his prime and could have a hard time finding his way back into the league. Set aside any personal issues for a moment, the skill-set that Bynum brought to the table half a decade ago is not as valued in today’s NBA.

Fold back in some of the personality and work ethic concerns that plagued Bynum throughout his career and it’s hard to see where he could end up. Then again the Lakers have signed just about every weirdo guy in the league to one team, so perhaps Bynum finds his way back to LA?

This is the exact kind of summer content we have been waiting for. It’s weird, it makes no sense, and the outcome is completely up in the air. I never want the regular season to start. Just give me more of this.