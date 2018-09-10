Drake brought Terry Rozier on stage during Boston concert

Got to play to those hometown fans.
Drake stole headlines with his show at the Boston Garden this weekend. Most notably brought Drake and Meek Mill on stage to end their beef from years ago, and Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.”
He also brought Boston’s Terry Rozier on stage.
Keeping track of the advanced stats here, Rozier was 0-of-3 on the Drake stage, which works out to a 0.00 true shooting percentage and an unimpressive PER. I don’t think the Celtics fans at the Garden cared.
Andrew Bynum last played a game in the NBA in March of 2014. The former Los Angeles Lakers big man traveled around from team-to-team, first with the Philadelphia 76ers, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and finally with the Indiana Pacers.
About to turn 31 years old, Bynum now apparently wants back into the NBA.
That’s according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and via a video of Bynum working out that was recently posted to social media.
Via Twitter:
Bynum doesn’t look as out of shape as he has in the past, although he is past his prime and could have a hard time finding his way back into the league. Set aside any personal issues for a moment, the skill-set that Bynum brought to the table half a decade ago is not as valued in today’s NBA.
Fold back in some of the personality and work ethic concerns that plagued Bynum throughout his career and it’s hard to see where he could end up. Then again the Lakers have signed just about every weirdo guy in the league to one team, so perhaps Bynum finds his way back to LA?
This is the exact kind of summer content we have been waiting for. It’s weird, it makes no sense, and the outcome is completely up in the air. I never want the regular season to start. Just give me more of this.
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons took just eleven 3-pointers during his first full NBA season last year. As most of you know, Simmons did not make a single shot from beyond the arc.
Simmons’ shot form is not ideal, and it makes sense that he wasn’t exactly a gunner from deep after watching his college career. Still, that didn’t make Simmons an inefficient player for Philadelphia last season, and if he can develop any kind of range it will help space the Sixers offense.
His inability to shoot or make 3-pointers has become a bit of a meme on Twitter following former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo (or his wife’s) alleged tweet telling him to, “Shoot a 3 you coward.” Fans are still going after Simmons during the offseason and now it appears that Simmons feels comfortable firing back. After one Twitter user strafed Simmons this week, the 76ers point forward responded.
Via Twitter:
I’m not sure how many 3-pointers we will see Simmons take next season, but if he is like most NBA players we should see some kind of on-court response — even if it’s minimal — given the amount of razzing Simmons has received online. NBA players these days seemingly can’t follow the No. 1 rule of the Internet: don’t read the comment section.
Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird and Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving have a mutual respect for one another. The two are both playoff veterans, and have won championships in their respective leagues.
There is also a direct connection between the two, as was highlighted in an excellent piece over at SB Nation earlier this past week. One tidbit from that feature was how Irving decided to ask Nike to give Bird any and all special treatment when it came to wearing his signature shoe.
Via SB Nation:
“I went to Nike and I was like ‘Are you seeing the greatest point guard to ever play the game wear my shoes?’ Irving told SB Nation. “‘Okay yeah, give her whatever she wants.’
Perhaps as a result of Irving’s word with his sponsor, Bird showed up to Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday wearing some of the coolest custom kicks of 2018.
That’s next level. The detail is wild and the color scheme is perfect for the Storm. Plus, the Granny motif is a nod to the fact that Bird is the oldest player in the WNBA.
Bird had an uneven game for Seattle in Game 2, scoring eight points on 3-of-12 shooting with four assists and four rebounds. She did, however, have a huge shot down the stretch as the Storm tried to fend off Washington.
Gotta be the shoes, right?
Seattle took Game 2 over the Washington Mystics, 75-73, and are a game away from a championship.
LeBron James long hung in dramatic fashion in Cleveland as the former Cavaliers star was the highlight of the sporting world in Northeasten Ohio. Now LeBron is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cavaliers — along with the city of Cleveland — needed to find a way to replace the iconic banner hanging at Ontario Street and Huron Road.
The solution is apparently going to be a photomosaic of Cavaliers fans constituting a “Guardian of Traffic” that stands over a local bridge.
From Cleveland.com:
The central image, of one of the Art Deco “Guardians of Traffic” that stand sentinel over the Lorain-Carnegie (Hope Memorial) Bridge, will be a collage of crowdsourced photos of Clevelanders and Cavs fans. The tagline, in capital letters on a black background, is “All for the land.”
This is pretty cool. Plus, Cleveland needed something good after LeBron left and the Browns tied the Pittsburgh Steelers in a bumbling effort to close the first game of the NFL season on Sunday. Long-suffering Browns fan CJ McCollum summed up that one nicely.
It’s going to be a weird year in Cleveland.