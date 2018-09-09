Sue Bird’s custom Kyrie Irving shoes are incredible

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird and Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving have a mutual respect for one another. The two are both playoff veterans, and have won championships in their respective leagues.

There is also a direct connection between the two, as was highlighted in an excellent piece over at SB Nation earlier this past week. One tidbit from that feature was how Irving decided to ask Nike to give Bird any and all special treatment when it came to wearing his signature shoe.

Via SB Nation:

“I went to Nike and I was like ‘Are you seeing the greatest point guard to ever play the game wear my shoes?’ Irving told SB Nation. “‘Okay yeah, give her whatever she wants.’

Perhaps as a result of Irving’s word with his sponsor, Bird showed up to Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday wearing some of the coolest custom kicks of 2018.

That’s next level. The detail is wild and the color scheme is perfect for the Storm. Plus, the Granny motif is a nod to the fact that Bird is the oldest player in the WNBA.

Bird had an uneven game for Seattle in Game 2, scoring eight points on 3-of-12 shooting with four assists and four rebounds. She did, however, have a huge shot down the stretch as the Storm tried to fend off Washington.

Daily reminder that Sue Bird is unreal pic.twitter.com/ZYBLJStD89 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 9, 2018

Gotta be the shoes, right?

Seattle took Game 2 over the Washington Mystics, 75-73, and are a game away from a championship.