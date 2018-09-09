Getty Images

Rumor: Suns may target Patrick Beverley, Cory Joseph, Spencer Dinwiddie for trade

By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The Suns want to trade for a point guard, and this summer targeted for some big names (Kemba Walker, Damian Lillard, Terry Rozier) only to strike out.

That doesn’t mean they’re done trying. John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM in Phoenix, who is connected within the Suns, laid out a number more rumors, via the station’s website.

Among targets, the Suns have discussed the Los Angeles Clippers’ Patrick Beverley, Indiana’s Cory Joseph and the Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie.

First things first, these are the teams internally that the Suns would like to target, that’s very different from having an actual trade conversation with a team that goes anywhere. This is a wish list for Phoenix (and if I were with the Suns I would leak something like this to show the fans how hard we’re working, even if it wasn’t likely to come to pass).

All three of those guys are players in the final year of their contracts who maybe become available around Christmas or after if their teams struggle to start the season, or other players on their teams make them more expendable. However, all three also would extract a pretty big price to get, then the Suns would have to re-sign them in free agency.

Beverley is in the final year of his $5 million contract (which is not fully guaranteed, but the Clippers aren’t cutting him), and he is coming off microfracture and meniscus surgery on his knee that sidelined him most of last season. He is a guy other teams are watching because if he is healthy, and if the Clippers fall back in the West, they could decide to move more into a rebuild mode and make guys available (that is not a sure thing. However, owner Steve Ballmer is trying to get a new arena constructed in Los Angeles and may not want to lose a lot while going through an approval process with plenty of opposition).

Joseph is in the final year of his $8 million contract, and the Pacers have high hopes of not only making the playoffs but doing some damage there, taking a step forward off last season. With that, they have Darren Collison and rookie Aaron Holiday at the point as well — if Collison can stay healthy and if Holiday can show he is ready to contribute at a backup level now then maybe the Pacers will listen to offers. But those are two big “ifs.”

Dinwiddie is in the final year of a steal of a contract at $1.7 million. The Nets like Dinwiddie a lot and have some real decisions to make about the future of their point guard spot this season, primarily how much do they like D'Angelo Russell and how much are they willing to pay him a year from now as a restricted free agent. Even if the Nets decide they want to spend to keep Russell, they love Dinwiddie and it’s hard to imagine them moving him without a lot coming back their way in the trade.

None of these trades are likely, but it’s something to watch as we slide into the season.

Here’s a picture of Shaq hanging out with his white tiger

Via Instagram
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
Does the fact Shaquille O’Neal has tigers as pets even surprise you? It is about the most Shaq thing possible.

Of course he has a white tiger, who lives on a farm in Jacksonville, Florida, with a guy known as “Tiger Dave.” Shaq recently posted this photo on Instagram.

He also has a couple new cubs.

This is going to come up on Inside the NBA next season. I’m guessing Charles Barkley has some thoughts on it.

Anthony Davis files to leave agent, rumored to be leaning toward Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
This is going to start some rumors…

With two years left on his current contract, teams already lining up to try and land him as a free agent, and trade rumors (unfounded as of right now, the Pelicans aren’t interested) swirling, Anthony Davis is leaving his agent, a story broken by Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has parted ways with longtime agent Thad Foucher, sources told ESPN.

To officially change agents, players are required to file paperwork with the players’ union and then wait 15 days. Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents LeBron James, among others, is a leading contender to represent Davis, sources said.

Rich Paul also represents Ben Simmons, John Wall, and numerous other players. Paul is regarded as a tough negotiator who gets his guys paid and where they want to go. The Lakers aren’t going to wait around until 2020 for their second star, but good luck stopping the rumors now.

Davis has said he wants to remain in New Orleans if they can put a winning team around him. The Pelicans should be solidly in the playoff mix in the deep West with Davis, Jrue Holiday, Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle and the rest.

Is that enough to keep Davis happy and in the Big Easy? Stay tuned.

Watch Dino Radja’s Hall of Fame enshrinement speech

By Kurt HelinSep 8, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Dino Radja is one of FIBA’s 50 Greatest Players of All Time, an international basketball legend out of Croatia, and one of the 50 Greatest EuroLeague Contributors of all time as well.

NBA fans may remember him from the four seasons with the Celtics back in the 1990s (averaging 16.7 points per game and making the All-Rookie team). Hardcore Boston fans may remember the drama of trying to get Radja to the Celtics, which included a court battle with the club Jugoplastika over contracts and rights.

Radja was welcomed into the Hall of Fame Friday night. Above, check out his enshrinement speech. Below, he reflects upon the honor before the big day.

 

Atlanta Hawks sign former Georgia State star R.J. Hunter to training camp contract

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 8, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard R.J. Hunter, bringing him back to the city where he was a college star playing for his father.

The Hawks announced the signing Friday.

Atlanta already has 15 fully guaranteed contracts on the books, the max they can carry into the season, plus a partially guaranteed one for Thomas Robinson.

Hunter was a first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in 2015 but has yet to make much of an impact while also playing for Chicago and Houston in the NBA. Last season, Hunter was on a two-way contract with the Rockets, spending most of the season with Rio Grande of the NBA G League. He averaged 20.4 points per game in the developmental league. He played for the Rockets at Summer League and averaged 11.2 points a game on just 40 percent shooting.

Hunter was the career scoring leader at Georgia State, where he memorably hit a 3-pointer in the NCAA tournament to finish off an upset of Baylor.

His father, Ron, is still the Panthers’ coach.