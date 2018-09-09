Report: Devin Booker undergoes hand surgery, out indefinitely

It appears that the Phoenix Suns will be without their star player as they begin training camp heading into the 2018-19 NBA season.

According to a report from Arizona Sports 98.7, Devin Booker will have surgery on his right hand which will require him to be out indefinitely. The Suns start training camp on September 25th.

Via ArizonaSports.com:

Booker will have the surgery in Los Angeles and is likely to miss the start of training camp. The bothersome right hand injury lingered for Booker throughout the end of the 2017-18 season after he jammed it in practice on March 14, a day before the team’s game against the Utah Jazz. Booker went on to play and shot 3-of-18. From that point on, Booker was required to wear a splint until his condition improved and he missed the last 12 games of the season.

Phoenix plays its first game on October 17th against the Dallas Mavericks, which is more than a month away from news of Booker’s surgery. The NBA has some (but not extensive) history with hand surgery, and prior examples suggest that Booker’s timeline for return could bump up against opening night.

That being said, we still don’t know the exact injury Booker sustained. Prior news of his hand injury last season was listed simply as a sprain. What the surgery will fix might not be released in a timely fashion by the team.

It’s likely that Booker and the Suns decided to get this surgery out of the way with a decision-critical point on the calendar approaching before the season starts. That alone suggests that he probably won’t miss too much time to start the year.