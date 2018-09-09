Report: Devin Booker undergoes hand surgery, out indefinitely

It appears that the Phoenix Suns will be without their star player as they begin training camp heading into the 2018-19 NBA season.
According to a report from Arizona Sports 98.7, Devin Booker will have surgery on his right hand which will require him to be out indefinitely. The Suns start training camp on September 25th.
Via ArizonaSports.com:
Booker will have the surgery in Los Angeles and is likely to miss the start of training camp.
The bothersome right hand injury lingered for Booker throughout the end of the 2017-18 season after he jammed it in practice on March 14, a day before the team’s game against the Utah Jazz. Booker went on to play and shot 3-of-18.
From that point on, Booker was required to wear a splint until his condition improved and he missed the last 12 games of the season.
Phoenix plays its first game on October 17th against the Dallas Mavericks, which is more than a month away from news of Booker’s surgery. The NBA has some (but not extensive) history with hand surgery, and prior examples suggest that Booker’s timeline for return could bump up against opening night.
That being said, we still don’t know the exact injury Booker sustained. Prior news of his hand injury last season was listed simply as a sprain. What the surgery will fix might not be released in a timely fashion by the team.
It’s likely that Booker and the Suns decided to get this surgery out of the way with a decision-critical point on the calendar approaching before the season starts. That alone suggests that he probably won’t miss too much time to start the year.
LeBron James long hung in dramatic fashion in Cleveland as the former Cavaliers star was the highlight of the sporting world in Northeasten Ohio. Now LeBron is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cavaliers — along with the city of Cleveland — needed to find a way to replace the iconic banner hanging at Ontario Street and Huron Road.
The solution is apparently going to be a photomosaic of Cavaliers fans constituting a “Guardian of Traffic” that stands over a local bridge.
From Cleveland.com:
The central image, of one of the Art Deco “Guardians of Traffic” that stand sentinel over the Lorain-Carnegie (Hope Memorial) Bridge, will be a collage of crowdsourced photos of Clevelanders and Cavs fans. The tagline, in capital letters on a black background, is “All for the land.”
This is pretty cool. Plus, Cleveland needed something good after LeBron left and the Browns tied the Pittsburgh Steelers in a bumbling effort to close the first game of the NFL season on Sunday. Long-suffering Browns fan CJ McCollum summed up that one nicely.
It’s going to be a weird year in Cleveland.
Don Nelson always seemed like sort of a straight-laced dude, at least when it came to fashion. But when Nelson showed up this week to the Naismith Hall of Fame, he looked noticeably different.
Specifically, ol’ Nellie looked pretty smooth.
Wearing a black t-shirt, black blazer, rope chain, and long, slicked-back hair, Nelson looked more like a new wave mob boss than a former NBA head coach.
Unsurprisingly, Nellie’s new look took NBA Twitter by storm.
Via Twitter:
I’m not sure what prompted this move for Nelson, but the fact that he’s willing to roll with it and live his best life is okay with me. The dude looks like he’s out there enjoying himself, even as he gradually starts to look like The Dude.
I’m still curious to find out what that chain is made of.
Rodney Hood was rumored to have wanted a contract from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the neighborhood of three years and $27 million. Instead, Hood will sign his $3.4 million qualifying offer with Cleveland and become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019.
That’s according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who says that the Cavaliers guard will be looking to sign a new deal with whichever team he chooses come next July. Hood was a restricted free agent this summer but did not sign an offer sheet with any teams, leaving most of the negotiation between him and Cleveland.
Via Twitter:
Hood will be heading into his fifth year in the league this season, and has seen his growth stunt a bit. It was apparent that Hood was not vital for the Cavaliers at times in 2017-18, and often in the playoffs he failed to even see the floor.
In the wake of 2016 and NBA general managers being more discretionary with their salaries, Hood was in some ways set to be the bellwether for what direction organizations might take on players of his youth and caliber.
Situationally, it made more sense for Cleveland to keep Hood on a short-term deal. Likewise, while Hood may have wanted a longer contract it did not seem as though he came to earn it in any sense. He will have an opportunity with a clear path to more impact for the Cavaliers next season as he tries to entice a larger offer.
It’s not exactly clear why Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has decided to dip his toes into the world of sourced reporting on Twitter. However, we know that the summer in the NBA is always the weirdest time of year, so here we are.
This week, Lillard decided to drop news of not one but two moves in the journalism world. First, Lillard revealed that friend Chris Haynes would be taking over the main national NBA post for Yahoo! Sports. A couple days later, Lillard tweeted news that USA Today’s Sam Amick would be joining The Athletic.
Via Twitter:
Reading between the lines, it’s likely that Haynes was the source for each of these moves as he is one of Lillard’s closest confidants in the sports media world. Pro Basketball Talk has confirmed that Amick will be heading to The Athletic, so at least Lillard’s sources — whoever they are — seem accurate.
In the meantime, no doubt this will fuel the running joke around the Blazers about “journalists in the locker room”. Lillard’s backcourt teammate CJ McCollum completed journalism school while he was at Lehigh.
It’s a brave, weird new world.