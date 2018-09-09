Getty

Report: Cavaliers sign Rodney Hood to $3.4 million qualifying offer

By Dane DelgadoSep 9, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Rodney Hood was rumored to have wanted a contract from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the neighborhood of three years and $27 million. Instead, Hood will sign his $3.4 million qualifying offer with Cleveland and become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who says that the Cavaliers guard will be looking to sign a new deal with whichever team he chooses come next July. Hood was a restricted free agent this summer but did not sign an offer sheet with any teams, leaving most of the negotiation between him and Cleveland.

Via Twitter:

Hood will be heading into his fifth year in the league this season, and has seen his growth stunt a bit. It was apparent that Hood was not vital for the Cavaliers at times in 2017-18, and often in the playoffs he failed to even see the floor.

In the wake of 2016 and NBA general managers being more discretionary with their salaries, Hood was in some ways set to be the bellwether for what direction organizations might take on players of his youth and caliber.

Situationally, it made more sense for Cleveland to keep Hood on a short-term deal. Likewise, while Hood may have wanted a longer contract it did not seem as though he came to earn it in any sense. He will have an opportunity with a clear path to more impact for the Cavaliers next season as he tries to entice a larger offer.

Damian Lillard is breaking news on Twitter (for some reason)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 9, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
It’s not exactly clear why Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has decided to dip his toes into the world of sourced reporting on Twitter. However, we know that the summer in the NBA is always the weirdest time of year, so here we are.

This week, Lillard decided to drop news of not one but two moves in the journalism world. First, Lillard revealed that friend Chris Haynes would be taking over the main national NBA post for Yahoo! Sports. A couple days later, Lillard tweeted news that USA Today’s Sam Amick would be joining The Athletic.

Via Twitter:

Reading between the lines, it’s likely that Haynes was the source for each of these moves as he is one of Lillard’s closest confidants in the sports media world. Pro Basketball Talk has confirmed that Amick will be heading to The Athletic, so at least Lillard’s sources — whoever they are — seem accurate.

In the meantime, no doubt this will fuel the running joke around the Blazers about “journalists in the locker room”. Lillard’s backcourt teammate CJ McCollum completed journalism school while he was at Creighton.

It’s a brave, weird new world.

Ray Allen says opposing coaches used to call him ‘oh s—‘

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Ray Allen, and his impossibly pure stroke, is as good a three-point shooter as the game has ever seen. Opposing defenders could not leave him, and while he had a much better all-around game than some remember, even in his final couple seasons when some of the rest of it had faded the man was still going to knock it down from three if he had a sliver of space.

Which had opposing coaches reminding their players not to leave Allen in the funniest way possible. From Allen a day before he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, via MassLive. (Note: This video contains NSFW language, if you’re offended by this don’t watch… and you should probably stop reading now.)

“One of the biggest compliment I’ve received is some coaches used to call me ‘Oh s—.’ And if I was ever open on the floor, they used to say ‘oh s—, how did he get open?’”

I’m guessing Gregg Popovich uttered this once.

Here’s a picture of Shaq hanging out with his white tiger

Via Instagram
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
Does the fact Shaquille O’Neal has tigers as pets even surprise you? It is about the most Shaq thing possible.

Of course he has a white tiger, who lives on a farm in Jacksonville, Florida, with a guy known as “Tiger Dave.” Shaq recently posted this photo on Instagram.

He also has a couple new cubs.

This is going to come up on Inside the NBA next season. I’m guessing Charles Barkley has some thoughts on it.

Rumor: Suns may target Patrick Beverley, Cory Joseph, Spencer Dinwiddie for trade

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Suns want to trade for a point guard, and this summer targeted for some big names (Kemba Walker, Damian Lillard, Terry Rozier) only to strike out.

That doesn’t mean they’re done trying. John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM in Phoenix, who is connected within the Suns, laid out a number more rumors, via the station’s website.

Among targets, the Suns have discussed the Los Angeles Clippers’ Patrick Beverley, Indiana’s Cory Joseph and the Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie.

First things first, these are the teams internally that the Suns would like to target, that’s very different from having an actual trade conversation with a team that goes anywhere. This is a wish list for Phoenix (and if I were with the Suns I would leak something like this to show the fans how hard we’re working, even if it wasn’t likely to come to pass).

All three of those guys are players in the final year of their contracts who maybe become available around Christmas or after if their teams struggle to start the season, or other players on their teams make them more expendable. However, all three also would extract a pretty big price to get, then the Suns would have to re-sign them in free agency.

Beverley is in the final year of his $5 million contract (which is not fully guaranteed, but the Clippers aren’t cutting him), and he is coming off microfracture and meniscus surgery on his knee that sidelined him most of last season. He is a guy other teams are watching because if he is healthy, and if the Clippers fall back in the West, they could decide to move more into a rebuild mode and make guys available (that is not a sure thing. However, owner Steve Ballmer is trying to get a new arena constructed in Los Angeles and may not want to lose a lot while going through an approval process with plenty of opposition).

Joseph is in the final year of his $8 million contract, and the Pacers have high hopes of not only making the playoffs but doing some damage there, taking a step forward off last season. With that, they have Darren Collison and rookie Aaron Holiday at the point as well — if Collison can stay healthy and if Holiday can show he is ready to contribute at a backup level now then maybe the Pacers will listen to offers. But those are two big “ifs.”

Dinwiddie is in the final year of a steal of a contract at $1.7 million. The Nets like Dinwiddie a lot and have some real decisions to make about the future of their point guard spot this season, primarily how much do they like D'Angelo Russell and how much are they willing to pay him a year from now as a restricted free agent. Even if the Nets decide they want to spend to keep Russell, they love Dinwiddie and it’s hard to imagine them moving him without a lot coming back their way in the trade.

None of these trades are likely, but it’s something to watch as we slide into the season.