Don Nelson looks like a mob boss now (PHOTOS)

I’m not sure what prompted this move for Nelson, but the fact that he’s willing to roll with it and live his best life is okay with me. The dude looks like he’s out there enjoying himself, even as he gradually starts to look like The Dude.
I’m still curious to find out what that chain is made of.
Report: Cavaliers sign Rodney Hood to $3.4 million qualifying offer
Rodney Hood was rumored to have wanted a contract from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the neighborhood of three years and $27 million. Instead, Hood will sign his $3.4 million qualifying offer with Cleveland and become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019.
That’s according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who says that the Cavaliers guard will be looking to sign a new deal with whichever team he chooses come next July. Hood was a restricted free agent this summer but did not sign an offer sheet with any teams, leaving most of the negotiation between him and Cleveland.
Via Twitter:
Restricted free agent Rodney Hood is signing a one-year, $3.4M qualifying offer to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per league sources.
Hood will be heading into his fifth year in the league this season, and has seen his growth stunt a bit. It was apparent that Hood was not vital for the Cavaliers at times in 2017-18, and often in the playoffs he failed to even see the floor.
In the wake of 2016 and NBA general managers being more discretionary with their salaries, Hood was in some ways set to be the bellwether for what direction organizations might take on players of his youth and caliber.
Situationally, it made more sense for Cleveland to keep Hood on a short-term deal. Likewise, while Hood may have wanted a longer contract it did not seem as though he came to earn it in any sense. He will have an opportunity with a clear path to more impact for the Cavaliers next season as he tries to entice a larger offer.
Damian Lillard is breaking news on Twitter (for some reason)
It’s not exactly clear why Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has decided to dip his toes into the world of sourced reporting on Twitter. However, we know that the summer in the NBA is always the weirdest time of year, so here we are.
This week, Lillard decided to drop news of not one but two moves in the journalism world. First, Lillard revealed that friend Chris Haynes would be taking over the main national NBA post for Yahoo! Sports. A couple days later, Lillard tweeted news that USA Today’s Sam Amick would be joining The Athletic.
Via Twitter:
Sources:Free Agent reporter @ChrisBHaynes reaches agreement w/yahoo sports as Senior NBA insider, Will help build their NBA team.More coming
Reading between the lines, it’s likely that Haynes was the source for each of these moves as he is one of Lillard’s closest confidants in the sports media world. Pro Basketball Talk has confirmed that Amick will be heading to The Athletic, so at least Lillard’s sources — whoever they are — seem accurate.
In the meantime, no doubt this will fuel the running joke around the Blazers about “journalists in the locker room”. Lillard’s backcourt teammate CJ McCollum completed journalism school while he was at Lehigh.
It’s a brave, weird new world.
Ray Allen says opposing coaches used to call him ‘oh s—‘
Ray Allen, and his impossibly pure stroke, is as good a three-point shooter as the game has ever seen. Opposing defenders could not leave him, and while he had a much better all-around game than some remember, even in his final couple seasons when some of the rest of it had faded the man was still going to knock it down from three if he had a sliver of space.
Which had opposing coaches reminding their players not to leave Allen in the funniest way possible. From Allen a day before he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, via MassLive. (Note: This video contains NSFW language, if you’re offended by this don’t watch… and you should probably stop reading now.)
“One of the biggest compliment I’ve received is some coaches used to call me ‘Oh s—.’ And if I was ever open on the floor, they used to say ‘oh s—, how did he get open?’”
I’m guessing Gregg Popovich uttered this once.
Here’s a picture of Shaq hanging out with his white tiger