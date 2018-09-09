Don Nelson looks like a mob boss now (PHOTOS)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don Nelson always seemed like sort of a straight-laced dude, at least when it came to fashion. But when Nelson showed up this week to the Naismith Hall of Fame, he looked noticeably different.

Specifically, ol’ Nellie looked pretty smooth.

Wearing a black t-shirt, black blazer, rope chain, and long, slicked-back hair, Nelson looked more like a new wave mob boss than a former NBA head coach.

Unsurprisingly, Nellie’s new look took NBA Twitter by storm.

Via Twitter:

Don Nelson about to fight John Wick to the death pic.twitter.com/0eBbxHmeTf — Justin Rowan 🇨🇦 (@Cavsanada) September 7, 2018

I need to move to Hawaii, Don Nelson looks like a cross between Pat Riley and Harvey Keitel. Also, Steve Nash pic.twitter.com/SNgtpyLqQR — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 7, 2018

I’m not sure what prompted this move for Nelson, but the fact that he’s willing to roll with it and live his best life is okay with me. The dude looks like he’s out there enjoying himself, even as he gradually starts to look like The Dude.

I’m still curious to find out what that chain is made of.