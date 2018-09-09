Cavaliers to replace LeBron banner with photomosaic of fans (PHOTO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James long hung in dramatic fashion in Cleveland as the former Cavaliers star was the highlight of the sporting world in Northeasten Ohio. Now LeBron is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cavaliers — along with the city of Cleveland — needed to find a way to replace the iconic banner hanging at Ontario Street and Huron Road.

The solution is apparently going to be a photomosaic of Cavaliers fans constituting a “Guardian of Traffic” that stands over a local bridge.

From Cleveland.com:

The central image, of one of the Art Deco “Guardians of Traffic” that stand sentinel over the Lorain-Carnegie (Hope Memorial) Bridge, will be a collage of crowdsourced photos of Clevelanders and Cavs fans. The tagline, in capital letters on a black background, is “All for the land.”

Your #AllForTheLand spirit has inspired us, @CavsWGNation.

This October, help us bring Cleveland’s new banner artwork to life by submitting your photo to show how you celebrate The Land!

Learn more here → https://t.co/3CCE8qxTDA

Submit photo → https://t.co/DBWDRkcDkR pic.twitter.com/juJZHJkYGl — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 7, 2018

This is pretty cool. Plus, Cleveland needed something good after LeBron left and the Browns tied the Pittsburgh Steelers in a bumbling effort to close the first game of the NFL season on Sunday. Long-suffering Browns fan CJ McCollum summed up that one nicely.

This shit isn’t funny. . I can’t keep living like this 😓. How sway — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 9, 2018

It’s going to be a weird year in Cleveland.