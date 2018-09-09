Ben Simmons responds to Twitter user making fun of his shooting ability

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons took just eleven 3-pointers during his first full NBA season last year. As most of you know, Simmons did not make a single shot from beyond the arc.
Simmons’ shot form is not ideal, and it makes sense that he wasn’t exactly a gunner from deep after watching his college career. Still, that didn’t make Simmons an inefficient player for Philadelphia last season, and if he can develop any kind of range it will help space the Sixers offense.
His inability to shoot or make 3-pointers has become a bit of a meme on Twitter following former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo (or his wife’s) alleged tweet telling him to, “Shoot a 3 you coward.” Fans are still going after Simmons during the offseason and now it appears that Simmons feels comfortable firing back. After one Twitter user strafed Simmons this week, the 76ers point forward responded.
Via Twitter:
I’m not sure how many 3-pointers we will see Simmons take next season, but if he is like most NBA players we should see some kind of on-court response — even if it’s minimal — given the amount of razzing Simmons has received online. NBA players these days seemingly can’t follow the No. 1 rule of the Internet: don’t read the comment section.
Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird and Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving have a mutual respect for one another. The two are both playoff veterans, and have won championships in their respective leagues.
There is also a direct connection between the two, as was highlighted in an excellent piece over at SB Nation earlier this past week. One tidbit from that feature was how Irving decided to ask Nike to give Bird any and all special treatment when it came to wearing his signature shoe.
Via SB Nation:
“I went to Nike and I was like ‘Are you seeing the greatest point guard to ever play the game wear my shoes?’ Irving told SB Nation. “‘Okay yeah, give her whatever she wants.’
Perhaps as a result of Irving’s word with his sponsor, Bird showed up to Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday wearing some of the coolest custom kicks of 2018.
That’s next level. The detail is wild and the color scheme is perfect for the Storm. Plus, the Granny motif is a nod to the fact that Bird is the oldest player in the WNBA.
Bird had an uneven game for Seattle in Game 2, scoring eight points on 3-of-12 shooting with four assists and four rebounds. She did, however, have a huge shot down the stretch as the Storm tried to fend off Washington.
Gotta be the shoes, right?
Seattle took Game 2 over the Washington Mystics, 75-73, and are a game away from a championship.
LeBron James long hung in dramatic fashion in Cleveland as the former Cavaliers star was the highlight of the sporting world in Northeasten Ohio. Now LeBron is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cavaliers — along with the city of Cleveland — needed to find a way to replace the iconic banner hanging at Ontario Street and Huron Road.
The solution is apparently going to be a photomosaic of Cavaliers fans constituting a “Guardian of Traffic” that stands over a local bridge.
From Cleveland.com:
The central image, of one of the Art Deco “Guardians of Traffic” that stand sentinel over the Lorain-Carnegie (Hope Memorial) Bridge, will be a collage of crowdsourced photos of Clevelanders and Cavs fans. The tagline, in capital letters on a black background, is “All for the land.”
This is pretty cool. Plus, Cleveland needed something good after LeBron left and the Browns tied the Pittsburgh Steelers in a bumbling effort to close the first game of the NFL season on Sunday. Long-suffering Browns fan CJ McCollum summed up that one nicely.
It’s going to be a weird year in Cleveland.
It appears that the Phoenix Suns will be without their star player as they begin training camp heading into the 2018-19 NBA season.
According to a report from Arizona Sports 98.7, Devin Booker will have surgery on his right hand which will require him to be out indefinitely. The Suns start training camp on September 25th.
Via ArizonaSports.com:
Booker will have the surgery in Los Angeles and is likely to miss the start of training camp.
The bothersome right hand injury lingered for Booker throughout the end of the 2017-18 season after he jammed it in practice on March 14, a day before the team’s game against the Utah Jazz. Booker went on to play and shot 3-of-18.
From that point on, Booker was required to wear a splint until his condition improved and he missed the last 12 games of the season.
Phoenix plays its first game on October 17th against the Dallas Mavericks, which is more than a month away from news of Booker’s surgery. The NBA has some (but not extensive) history with hand surgery, and prior examples suggest that Booker’s timeline for return could bump up against opening night.
That being said, we still don’t know the exact injury Booker sustained. Prior news of his hand injury last season was listed simply as a sprain. What the surgery will fix might not be released in a timely fashion by the team.
It’s likely that Booker and the Suns decided to get this surgery out of the way with a decision-critical point on the calendar approaching before the season starts. That alone suggests that he probably won’t miss too much time to start the year.
Don Nelson always seemed like sort of a straight-laced dude, at least when it came to fashion. But when Nelson showed up this week to the Naismith Hall of Fame, he looked noticeably different.
Specifically, ol’ Nellie looked pretty smooth.
Wearing a black t-shirt, black blazer, rope chain, and long, slicked-back hair, Nelson looked more like a new wave mob boss than a former NBA head coach.
Unsurprisingly, Nellie’s new look took NBA Twitter by storm.
Via Twitter:
I’m not sure what prompted this move for Nelson, but the fact that he’s willing to roll with it and live his best life is okay with me. The dude looks like he’s out there enjoying himself, even as he gradually starts to look like The Dude.
I’m still curious to find out what that chain is made of.