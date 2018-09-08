Watch Dino Radja’s Hall of Fame enshrinement speech

NBA fans may remember him from the four seasons with the Celtics back in the 1990s (averaging 16.7 points per game and making the All-Rookie team). Hardcore Boston fans may remember the drama of trying to get Radja to the Celtics, which included a court battle with the club Jugoplastika over contracts and rights.
Radja was welcomed into the Hall of Fame Friday night. Above, check out his enshrinement speech. Below, he reflects upon the honor before the big day.
Atlanta Hawks sign former Georgia State star R.J. Hunter to training camp contract
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard R.J. Hunter, bringing him back to the city where he was a college star playing for his father.
The Hawks announced the signing Friday.
Atlanta already has 15 fully guaranteed contracts on the books, the max they can carry into the season, plus a partially guaranteed one for Thomas Robinson.
Hunter was a first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in 2015 but has yet to make much of an impact while also playing for Chicago and Houston in the NBA. Last season, Hunter was on a two-way contract with the Rockets, spending most of the season with Rio Grande of the NBA G League. He averaged 20.4 points per game in the developmental league. He played for the Rockets at Summer League and averaged 11.2 points a game on just 40 percent shooting.
Hunter was the career scoring leader at Georgia State, where he memorably hit a 3-pointer in the NCAA tournament to finish off an upset of Baylor.
His father, Ron, is still the Panthers’ coach.
It’s official, Cavaliers sign David Nwaba to one-year, $1.5 million contract
This is a one-year, $1.5 million contract. This gives Cleveland 13 players on guaranteed contracts, plus restricted free agent Rodney Hood (who will end up playing for the Cavaliers next season, the question is will it be for a new contract or for the qualifying offer of $3.4 million).
Nwaba is a quality pick up for the Cavaliers, he looks to have developed into a solid NBA role player. He’s a wing out of Cal Poly SLO of the Big West who showed promise for the Lakers a couple of seasons ago (spending time in the G-League as well) but got squeezed by the numbers, ended up in Chicago last season where he averaged 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game playing 23 minutes a night. Then he got squeezed by the numbers in Chicago as well and became a free agent.
He’s going to have to carve out minutes in Cleveland. J.R. Smith will start at the two, likely with Jordan Clarkson behind him (to play next to rookie point guard Colin Sexton), at the three it will be a mix of Cedi Osman, Kyle Korver, and Sam Dekkar. There are minutes to be had there, and Nwaba is plenty familiar with having to prove himself to get run. Nwaba will find a role.
LeBron warns Lakers teammate: ‘Get your hands ready or I’m gonna break your nose’
Former teammates of Magic Johnson — and some of the game’s other great passers — tell stories of needing to be always ready with them, because you never knew when the pass was coming. Times players thought they could relax out of the play the ball would come flying fast and hard because they were wide open, and if your hands weren’t ready it was going to be embarrassing. And maybe painful.
Lakers teammates new to LeBron James are learning that lesson the hard way. From Harrison Faigen of SBN:
According to Rob Pelinka, a teammate dropped LeBron's pass the other day because he didn't expect it, leading to this exchange:
LeBron: "Man do you like your nose?
Player: "Yeah…"
LeBron: "Well get your hands ready, or I'm gonna break your nose!"
Playing with LeBron is going to be an adjustment, so is coaching LeBron for Luke Walton. His job radically changed this summer, going from a young team focused on development to a win-now team with a lot of veterans (not all of whom may fit together smoothly). The challenges are going to start by just allocating minutes to a lot of guys who think they deserve more.
Here is Luke's full quote on ESPN 710. It sounds like he's not worried at all about having to dole out minutes on such a deep team, or about having to sit guys that may want to play. pic.twitter.com/dgeUkOncFc