Steve Nash: “You’ll never be more alive than when you give something everything you have”

Steve Nash is officially in the basketball Hall of Fame.

As he should be. Nash has the resume: Two-time NBA MVP, eight-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA First Team member, third in all-time assists, and holds the NBA record for highest career free throw percentage (.904). More than that, Nash helped revolutionize the NBA as the heart of Mike D’Antoni and the seven-seconds or less team in Phoenix. Also, don’t forget, he’s Canada’s greatest NBA player ever.

Nash gave a very thoughtful acceptance speech — you can see all of it above — with some great messages.

Steve Nash has a special message for kids that want to be successful. #18HoopClass pic.twitter.com/c3ftO4uuaV — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 8, 2018

And if you need Nash highlights, we’re here to help you out.