Steve Nash: “You’ll never be more alive than when you give something everything you have”

Steve Nash is officially in the basketball Hall of Fame.
As he should be. Nash has the resume: Two-time NBA MVP, eight-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA First Team member, third in all-time assists, and holds the NBA record for highest career free throw percentage (.904). More than that, Nash helped revolutionize the NBA as the heart of Mike D’Antoni and the seven-seconds or less team in Phoenix. Also, don’t forget, he’s Canada’s greatest NBA player ever.
Nash gave a very thoughtful acceptance speech — you can see all of it above — with some great messages.
Jason Kidd is officially in the Hall of Fame, and that was a no-brainer.
He is arguably the greatest point guards of his generation. His resume is impeccable: NBA champion (2011 Dallas Mavericks), five-time All-NBA First Team, four-times All-Defensive First Team, a 10-time NBA All-Star, and the 1995 NBA Co-Rookie of the Year (with Grant Hill, also inducted into the Hall this year). That’s not even getting into him being an All-American at Cal in college.
But words and a dry resume doesn’t do Kidd, justice, just watch his game below. And his induction speech above, the best part of which was when he told Dirk Nowitzki how he carried him to a title.
Watch Maurice Cheeks’ Hall of Fame induction speech
Too often fans and media just give lip service to elite defense, it’s good to see defense get rewarded at the Hall of Fame. For much of his 15-year career Cheeks was known as a lock-down defender who made the NBA All-Defensive Team five times,. He also was an NBA champion (the 1983 Philadelphia 76ers) and a four-time NBA All-Star, and a five-time All-Defense player. Cheeks is still involved in the game and is currently an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Above you can see Cheek’s speech as he officially becomes a member of the Hall on Friday night, below check out the career retrospective on why he deserved this honor.
Watch Grant Hill’s speech as he enters Hall of Fame
Injuries that changed the trajectory of Hill’s NBA career, however, nobody has ever questioned if Hill was an elite player. His resume is still impressive: 1995 co-Rookie of the Year (with Jason Kidd, also being inducted into the Hall this year), five-time All-NBA, a seven-time NBA All-Star, Gold Medalist (1996 Olympics), and two-time national champion. Hill is now he’s part of the Atlanta Hawks ownership group.
Above you can see Hill’s speech as he entered the Hall of Fame. Below, his career retrospective on why he got to this pinnacle.
Former NBA, North Carolina player P.J. Hairston faces new criminal charges
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police have filed charges against former NBA and University of North Carolina basketball player P.J. Hairston, the latest in legal problems dating back to his college career.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports Guilford County Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann said Friday the 25-year-old Hairston is charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and injury to personal property. Details aren’t available because arrest warrants haven’t been served.
In 2013, Hairston received a speeding ticket and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. Both times, officers stopped him as he drove rental vehicles linked to a Durham felon and party promoter.
Hairston played two seasons at North Carolina.
He was drafted 26th overall by the Miami Heat in 2014, and between Miami, Charlotte, and Memphis played in 111 NBA games, averaging 6 points per game. He most recently played for Houston’s G-League affiliate.