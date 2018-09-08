Ray Allen on Hall of Fame: ‘I’m here because I worked hard my whole life’

Jabari Bird has been working out, preparing for his second season with the Boston Celtics, trying to find his way into a crowded rotation.

Now he faces a far more serious problem after his arrest for a “domestic incident” where he could face charges that include strangulation and kidnapping, according to a statement from Boston police, via NBC 10 News in Boston.

“Complaints will be sought against the suspect for Assault & Battery 209A, Strangulation and Kidnapping,” according to a police statement given to NBC 10 Boston. Here is the full statement.

Statement from Boston PD on Jabari Bird: pic.twitter.com/kgi0ZBwqd3 — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) September 8, 2018

Bird is currently in custody what still at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, according to reports. The victim also is reportedly hospitalized.

The Celtics released this statement:

“We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously. We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

There are not many other details yet on the incident. For example, whether or not Bird was armed during the incident can dramatically increase the severity of the charges.

The NBA has a domestic violence program that was put in place as part of the last Collective Bargaining Agreement. It lays out the disciplinary procedures for domestic violence situation — Willie Reed was suspended six games last season, Jeff Withey was released (although “basketball reasons” were cited for that). Beyond that, it sets up a program of counseling, intervention, outreach, and resources to help deal with these issues beyond just punishments.

Bird was drafted 57th overall by the Celtics and played in 13 games for the team last season as a 6’6″ wing. He had a strong summer league for the Celtics, averaging 16.8 points per game on 57 percent shooting. It was going to be tough for him to find minutes this season on a deep team at that position, but he has a fully guaranteed contract for $1.35 million but is not fully guaranteed next year.