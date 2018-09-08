LeBron warns Lakers teammate: ‘Get your hands ready or I’m gonna break your nose’

Former teammates of Magic Johnson — and some of the game’s other great passers — tell stories of needing to be always ready with them, because you never knew when the pass was coming. Times players thought they could relax out of the play the ball would come flying fast and hard because they were wide open, and if your hands weren’t ready it was going to be embarrassing. And maybe painful.
Lakers teammates new to LeBron James are learning that lesson the hard way. From Harrison Faigen of SBN:
According to Rob Pelinka, a teammate dropped LeBron's pass the other day because he didn't expect it, leading to this exchange:
LeBron: "Man do you like your nose?
Player: "Yeah…"
LeBron: "Well get your hands ready, or I'm gonna break your nose!"
Playing with LeBron is going to be an adjustment, so is coaching LeBron for Luke Walton. His job radically changed this summer, going from a young team focused on development to a win-now team with a lot of veterans (not all of whom may fit together smoothly). The challenges are going to start by just allocating minutes to a lot of guys who think they deserve more.
Jabari Bird has been working out, preparing for his second season with the Boston Celtics, trying to find his way into a crowded rotation.
Now he faces a far more serious problem after his arrest for a “domestic incident” where he could face charges that include strangulation and kidnapping, according to a statement from Boston police, via NBC 10 News in Boston.
“Complaints will be sought against the suspect for Assault & Battery 209A, Strangulation and Kidnapping,” according to a police statement given to NBC 10 Boston. Here is the full statement.
Bird is currently in custody what still at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, according to reports. The victim also is reportedly hospitalized.
The Celtics released this statement:
“We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously. We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”
There are not many other details yet on the incident. For example, whether or not Bird was armed during the incident can dramatically increase the severity of the charges.
The NBA has a domestic violence program that was put in place as part of the last Collective Bargaining Agreement. It lays out the disciplinary procedures for domestic violence situation — Willie Reed was suspended six games last season, Jeff Withey was released (although “basketball reasons” were cited for that). Beyond that, it sets up a program of counseling, intervention, outreach, and resources to help deal with these issues beyond just punishments.
Bird was drafted 57th overall by the Celtics and played in 13 games for the team last season as a 6’6″ wing. He had a strong summer league for the Celtics, averaging 16.8 points per game on 57 percent shooting. It was going to be tough for him to find minutes this season on a deep team at that position, but he has a fully guaranteed contract for $1.35 million but is not fully guaranteed next year.
Steve Nash: ‘You’ll never be more alive than when you give something everything you have’
Steve Nash is officially in the basketball Hall of Fame.
As he should be. Nash has the resume: Two-time NBA MVP, eight-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA First Team member, third in all-time assists, and holds the NBA record for highest career free throw percentage (.904). More than that, Nash helped revolutionize the NBA as the heart of Mike D’Antoni and the seven-seconds or less team in Phoenix. Also, don’t forget, he’s Canada’s greatest NBA player ever.
Nash gave a very thoughtful acceptance speech — you can see all of it above — with some great messages.
Jason Kidd is officially in the Hall of Fame, and that was a no-brainer.
He is arguably the greatest point guards of his generation. His resume is impeccable: NBA champion (2011 Dallas Mavericks), five-time All-NBA First Team, four-times All-Defensive First Team, a 10-time NBA All-Star, and the 1995 NBA Co-Rookie of the Year (with Grant Hill, also inducted into the Hall this year). That’s not even getting into him being an All-American at Cal in college.
But words and a dry resume doesn’t do Kidd, justice, just watch his game below. And his induction speech above, the best part of which was when he told Dirk Nowitzki how he carried him to a title.