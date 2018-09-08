Atlanta Hawks sign former Georgia State star R.J. Hunter to training camp contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard R.J. Hunter, bringing him back to the city where he was a college star playing for his father.

The Hawks announced the signing Friday.

Atlanta already has 15 fully guaranteed contracts on the books, the max they can carry into the season, plus a partially guaranteed one for Thomas Robinson.

Hunter was a first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in 2015 but has yet to make much of an impact while also playing for Chicago and Houston in the NBA. Last season, Hunter was on a two-way contract with the Rockets, spending most of the season with Rio Grande of the NBA G League. He averaged 20.4 points per game in the developmental league. He played for the Rockets at Summer League and averaged 11.2 points a game on just 40 percent shooting.

Hunter was the career scoring leader at Georgia State, where he memorably hit a 3-pointer in the NCAA tournament to finish off an upset of Baylor.

His father, Ron, is still the Panthers’ coach.