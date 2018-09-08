Anthony Davis files to leave agent, rumored to be leaning toward Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is going to start some rumors…

With two years left on his current contract, teams already lining up to try and land him as a free agent, and trade rumors (unfounded as of right now, the Pelicans aren’t interested) swirling, Anthony Davis is leaving his agent, a story broken by Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has parted ways with longtime agent Thad Foucher, sources told ESPN. To officially change agents, players are required to file paperwork with the players’ union and then wait 15 days. Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents LeBron James, among others, is a leading contender to represent Davis, sources said.

Rich Paul also represents Ben Simmons, John Wall, and numerous other players. Paul is regarded as a tough negotiator who gets his guys paid and where they want to go. The Lakers aren’t going to wait around until 2020 for their second star, but good luck stopping the rumors now.

Davis has said he wants to remain in New Orleans if they can put a winning team around him. The Pelicans should be solidly in the playoff mix in the deep West with Davis, Jrue Holiday, Nikola Mirotic, Julius Randle and the rest.

Is that enough to keep Davis happy and in the Big Easy? Stay tuned.