Will Karl-Anthony Towns sign shorter contract extension with Timberwolves?

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2018, 10:18 AM EDT
Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves have until 6 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 15 to agree to a contract extension. The deal wouldn’t kick in until 2019-20, anyway. So, there’s plenty of time.

But why isn’t it done yet? Most max extensions are completed, or at least clearly agreed upon, by now. Is the reported discord between Towns and Minnesota that significant?

Brian Windhorst on ESPN:

There’s nothing happening right now.

The fact that this isn’t getting done yet is sort of eye-brow raising. To me, I believe he’s going to sign it. There’s never been a player who hasn’t signed it. The question again will be, to me: What type of deal is it? Is it a full five-year extension? Is it KAT saying this is where I want to be? Or does he take the shorter extension?

A five-year max contract extension for Towns projects to be worth $190 million (if he makes an All-NBA team or wins Defensive Player of the Year next season) or $158 million (if he doesn’t qualify for the super-max).

A three-year max extension would project to top out at $88 million. He wouldn’t be eligible for the super max unless he signs for four or five more years (no options).

The Timberwolves shouldn’t offer Towns a shorter extension unless it includes a much lower salary. They’d be better off waiting to re-sign him in restricted free agency next summer and hoping their relationship is in a better place.

If it is, they could re-sign him to a five-year deal with the exact same terms an extension would have now. If it’s not, they could make it very costly for him to leave.

Minnesota could extend a maximum qualifying offer – a standing offer for a fully guaranteed five-year max contract with max raises and no options. By doing so, the Timberwolves would force any offer sheet Towns signs elsewhere to be for at least three years, not including options (up from two years, not including options, otherwise).

The only way he could unilaterally leave Minnesota quicker than three years is accepting his regular, $10,191,266, one-year qualifying offer. That’d be a steep drop from his projected max salary of more than $27 million and come with no long-term security. But it would make him an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

Windhorst is right: Nobody has ever passed on a rookie-scale contract extension. It’s players’ first chance to earn huge money, not a time most feel ready to take a risk.

But circumstances have changed in recent years with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Towns would be eligible for the super max in his eighth and ninth seasons with only the team he ends next season on. An unintended consequence of the new rules: Young players have more incentive to push for trades sooner.

Towns refusing to sign a contract extension would be a bright flashing warning to the Timberwolves, one that might even cause them to trade him now. They’d still have significant control over his future if he heads toward restricted free agency, but how long do they want to do that dance with him?

It’s also possible Towns is delaying to exert less-explosive leverage. Maybe he’s just making noise to get a player option or a higher portion of the super max if he qualifies on a five-year deal.

The expectation should probably remain Towns signs an extension with Minnesota, but the longer this drags out, the more curious it becomes.

Ray Allen says he’s talked to Spike Lee about ‘He Got Game’ sequel (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 7, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Former NBA star and soon-to-be Hall of Fame player Ray Allen starred in Spike Lee’s classic film “He Got Game” when Allen was just 23 years old. The movie has remained a favorite not just of NBA fans, but as a product of an era that perhaps many of us miss.

Allen will join the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, but before that he decided to drop by ESPN’s “The Jump” to talk with Rachel Nichols. During his conversation, Allen said that he and Lee have previously talked about making a follow-up to “He Got Game”.

“The biggest key is getting Denzel Washington onboard,” said Allen.

Via Twitter:

If you have never seen the movie, “He Got Game” is a drama centered around the relationship between a son and his father, and the decision for Allen’s character — Jesus Shuttlesworth — to attend college or to head directly to the NBA. It’s much more complicated than that of course, but I won’t spoil it for you if you haven’t seen the movie.

Lee is back in the public spotlight after the success of his most recent movie, “BlacKkKlansman” and it appears that Allen is ready to go as he settles into retirement. Sequels seem like a cheap way out in Hollywood lately, but no doubt fans would eat up a second film if Lee, Allen, and Washington were able to get together for another run at it.

Ray Allen, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, and Grant Hill will join hall of fame Friday

Getty
Associated PressSep 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) The most prolific 3-point shooter in NBA history would like to make the case for the mid-range jumper.

On the eve of his induction into the basketball Hall of Fame, Ray Allen says that watching the conference finals last year convinced him that teams are over-relying on the long-range shot. The Houston Rockets missed 27 straight 3s in Game 7 against Golden State last year, and the Boston Celtics went 7 for 39 from beyond the arc against Cleveland in the East finale.

Even though Allen reached the Springfield, Massachusetts, shrine thanks in part to his 3-point shooting, he also had a mid-range shot. And fellow Class of 2018 member Grant Hill says Allen wasn’t afraid to drive past the defender to the basket.

Also to be enshrined on Friday night are Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Maurice Cheeks, Tina Thompson, coach Lefty Driesell, Charlie Scott, longtime executive Rick Welts, NBA executive Rod Thorn, Katie Smith, the late Ora Mae Washington and Croatian star Dino Radja.

People are really into ‘Hoodie Melo’ at the beach (PHOTO)

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoSep 6, 2018, 11:30 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony is a favorite twitter obsession for many folks during the NBA offseason. Photos and videos of Anthony wearing a hoodie — dubbed “Hoodie Melo” — have been a staple of the Twittersphere as of late.

This summer has been no different, and now it appears that Hoodie Melo travels just about everywhere you would expect him to during the offseason.

Even to the beach.

In a team photo hosted by Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul on Thursday, Anthony appeared to be taking in the surf and the sand while shading his dome with a bit of cloth.

Via Twitter:

I know they call you hoodie Melo but damn!

Yeah, let’s enhance that photo real quick.

That’s the look of a man who is getting paid to play on a title-contending team with some of his best friends without sacrificing major salary from a recent buyout. When you have that kind of steez going, you’re going to wear your hood anywhere you want.

People have started to turn on Anthony playing with the Rockets over the summer, but the likelihood that this all falls apart still seems relatively high. I can’t wait. I’m saving this photo for later.

Kevin Garnett sues accountant over $77M lost to wealth manager

AP
Associated PressSep 6, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Kevin Garnett is suing an accountant and his firm, alleging they helped a wealth manager steal $77 million from the retired Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics star.

The federal malpractice lawsuit alleges Kentucky-based accountant Michael Wertheim and Welenken CPAs enabled Charles Banks IV of Atlanta to defraud Garnett through businesses in which Garnett and Banks shared an interest.

The lawsuit contends Wertheim “possessed actual knowledge that Banks was helping himself to millions of dollars of Garnett’s money and did nothing about it.”

“Banks intentionally … looted Garnett of his earnings and assets for many years, including the many years that Welenken and Wertheim provided accounting services to Garnett and his business interests,” according to the lawsuit, which was initially filed in Hennepin County District Court and moved Wednesday to U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

Defense attorney Greg Simpson told the Star Tribune his clients deny the allegations and will “vigorously” fight the suit.

Banks was not named as a defendant. Banks was sentenced last year to four years in federal prison for defrauding another former NBA star, retired San Antonio Spurs player Tim Duncan, of millions of dollars. In one of Duncan’s deals with Banks, Duncan said he was told Garnett would be a partner.

Garnett’s attorney, Mark Gaughan, declined to say why Banks was not named as a defendant. Gaughan said that “based upon the facts, we are confident this matter ultimately will be resolved in Mr. Garnett’s favor.”

The lawsuit claims Wertheim “took direction from Banks and for some reason chose to have virtually no contact with Garnett.”

According to the lawsuit, Wertheim prepared financial statements, was a registered agent for companies in which Garnett held a financial interest, and added his name to bank accounts holding Garnett’s money.

Wertheim also “worked in concert” with Banks to put Garnett on an allowance and set budgets that the 15-time NBA all-star was urged to follow, the suit read.

Garnett retired with the Timberwolves in 2016.