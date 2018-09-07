Watch Maurice Cheeks’ Hall of Fame induction speech

Too often fans and media just give lip service to elite defense, it’s good to see defense get rewarded at the Hall of Fame. For much of his 15-year career Cheeks was known as a lock-down defender who made the NBA All-Defensive Team five times,. He also was an NBA champion (the 1983 Philadelphia 76ers) and a four-time NBA All-Star, and a five-time All-Defense player. Cheeks is still involved in the game and is currently an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Above you can see Cheek’s speech as he officially becomes a member of the Hall on Friday night, below check out the career retrospective on why he deserved this honor.
Watch Grant Hill’s speech as he enters Hall of Fame
Injuries that changed the trajectory of Hill’s NBA career, however, nobody has ever questioned if Hill was an elite player. His resume is still impressive: 1995 co-Rookie of the Year (with Jason Kidd, also being inducted into the Hall this year), five-time All-NBA, a seven-time NBA All-Star, Gold Medalist (1996 Olympics), and two-time national champion. Hill is now he’s part of the Atlanta Hawks ownership group.
Above you can see Hill’s speech as he entered the Hall of Fame. Below, his career retrospective on why he got to this pinnacle.
Former NBA, North Carolina player P.J. Hairston faces new criminal charges
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police have filed charges against former NBA and University of North Carolina basketball player P.J. Hairston, the latest in legal problems dating back to his college career.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports Guilford County Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann said Friday the 25-year-old Hairston is charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and injury to personal property. Details aren’t available because arrest warrants haven’t been served.
In 2013, Hairston received a speeding ticket and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. Both times, officers stopped him as he drove rental vehicles linked to a Durham felon and party promoter.
Hairston played two seasons at North Carolina.
He was drafted 26th overall by the Miami Heat in 2014, and between Miami, Charlotte, and Memphis played in 111 NBA games, averaging 6 points per game. He most recently played for Houston’s G-League affiliate.
New coach James Borrego determined to bring ball movement to Charlotte
Last season, the Hornets averaged 281.5 passes per game, fifth lowest in the NBA. That doesn’t mean they were selfish, but if a team is going to not keep the ball moving it needs elite isolation talent – the two teams with the fewest passes per game were the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, teams with James Harden and Russell Westbrook (among others) who can thrive in isolation.
With all due respect to Kemba Walker, Charlotte doesn’t have that level or depth of isolation talent.
“It’s the spirit of your team because it says, ‘We’re unselfish,’” Borrego told the Observer of his non-negotiable. “That we make the right play and we trust the next guy to make the right play if that is what’s asked.
“It’s at the core of our organization, like if I ask a guy to play a (different) position or come off the bench. I expect you to do that job and do it well. Likewise, when the ball is in your hands, I expect you to make the right decision.: So pass it, drive or shoot it quickly because that makes us hard to guard.”
It’s why Dwight Howard is in Brooklyn right now. It’s not that Howard can’t still defend the paint or put up numbers — 16.6 point and 12.5 rebounds a game last season — but he demands the ball in the post a lot and that just drags down the offense. They become easier to guard. Isolations and post-ups only work well if a player is elite-level efficient at them, and Howard is not that guy anymore.
The Hornets will be an interesting team to watch this season. They chose not to test the trade market for their All-Star Walker, instead they brought in Tony Parker and are banking on a new coach, Nicolas Batum to stay healthy, Jeremy Lamb to take a step forward, and everything to come together in a run to the playoffs. It could go down that way. But if not… just listen for the Walker rumors to start up.
Ray Allen on Boston: ‘That to me is the most important time in my life’
“People look at how I left, but I look at how I lived while I was [in Boston],” Allen said Thursday in a news conference after members of this year’s induction class received their Hall of Fame jackets on the eve of induction.
“That to me is the most important time in my life because I had never won. And I was able to win. And that’s probably the most important thing that I want people to remember, is the time that we spent together.”
Allen has moved on — he did that quickly and won another title with LeBron James and the Miami Heat — but others on that team haven’t. Which is too bad, because as Rivers said the Celtics do not have that 2008 title without Allen and his sharpshooting ways.
Someday, like Shaq and Kobe, the 2008 Celtics will come together again. Probably. There are some hard-headed guys in this group. Allen is the first of them to end up in the Hall of Fame, but he will not be the last. Hopefully, there will be full reunions someday.