Ray Allen says he’s talked to Spike Lee about ‘He Got Game’ sequel

By Dane DelgadoSep 7, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Former NBA star and soon-to-be Hall of Fame player Ray Allen starred in Spike Lee’s classic film “He Got Game” when Allen was just 23 years old. The movie has remained a favorite not just of NBA fans, but as a product of an era that perhaps many of us miss.

Allen will join the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, but before that he decided to drop by ESPN’s “The Jump” to talk with Rachel Nichols. During his conversation, Allen said that he and Lee have previously talked about making a follow-up to “He Got Game”.

“The biggest key is getting Denzel Washington onboard,” said Allen.

If you have never seen the movie, “He Got Game” is a drama centered around the relationship between a son and his father, and the decision for Allen’s character — Jesus Shuttlesworth — to attend college or to head directly to the NBA. It’s much more complicated than that of course, but I won’t spoil it for you if you haven’t seen the movie.

Lee is back in the public spotlight after the success of his most recent movie, “BlacKkKlansman” and it appears that Allen is ready to go as he settles into retirement. Sequels seem like a cheap way out in Hollywood lately, but no doubt fans would eat up a second film if Lee, Allen, and Washington were able to get together for another run at it.

David Griffin: J.R. Smith hasn’t been motivated to stay in shape since signing long-term contract

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
J.R. Smith became a free agent after his first two seasons with the Cavaliers. Then, in 2016, Cleveland signed him to a contract that guaranteed $45.15 million over three years or paid $56.96 million if he was kept for a fourth year.

From there, Smith’s play declined sharply.

Some of that is tolerable to anyone with basic decency. Smith endured his daughter being born premature and spending several months in the hospital.

But, even outside that ordeal, Smith has struggled on and off the court while on this contract. Now, the general manager who signed Smith to it is reflecting on the deal.

David Griffin on the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast:

I think obviously the personal situation that he and Shirley went through with their daughter had a great bearing on him emotionally during that period of time. I think the fact that he got guaranteed money moving forward really made it so he was less likely to keep himself in shape than when he was going year to year. There was a reason he was so good on a year-to-year contract, and part of that was, emotionally, he needed to care at the end of the year. So, I think to some degree, he shows up out of shape and then he gets injured getting himself in shape. And, so I hope what we see this year is a J.R. Smith that’s hellbent on proving something and shows up in shape. And if he does that and he doesn’t get injured, I think he’s still capable of playing high-level basketball. But he hasn’t been motivated to be that since he signed the deal, so you would have to say in that situation, the deal wasn’t the right deal, because it didn’t bring out the best in J.R.

It’s important to remember the greater context of 2016 free agency: The salary cap had just skyrocketed as new national-TV deals kicked in, so many teams had significant cap space. The Cavaliers were capped out, leaving them no mechanism to replace Smith with a comparable outside player. They were also coming off a championship and trying to continue contending – a time it’s important to spend for helpful contributors.

Smith’s deal was logical, even if it now carries negative value. That was predictable as Smith aged into his 30s. The hope was just that he’d provide enough production early in the deal to justify it.

He didn’t.

Now, Cleveland must just hope Smith resummons his contract-year competitiveness this season. But even if he does, this will likely be a lesson to other teams about how much to invest in the guard.

Heat no longer employing executive accused of embezzling $13.4 million while with Kings

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Heat executive Jeffrey R. David is suspected of embezzling $13.4 million while working for the Kings.

Make that former Heat executive Jeffrey R. David.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

A team spokesperson confirmed Friday that Jeffrey R. David, who initially had been placed on leave by the Miami Heat amid an FBI investigation into a suspected money-laundering scheme while in a similar role with the Sacramento Kings, is no longer a Heat employee.

It seems the Heat were careful not to say David was “fired.” Maybe he was. Or maybe he resigned.

But his exit in Miami sure adds to the impression something was amiss.

Listen to LeBron James, Kevin Durant on song they recorded together

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2018, 2:14 PM EDT
LeBron James and Kevin Durant teaming up?

The Lakers are at least positioning themselves to sign the Warriors star next summer.

But LeBron and Durant have already collaborated – on a song during the 2011 lockout.

Now, you can listen to a clean version of the rap, called “It Ain’t Easy”:

My favorite lyric remains Durant’s: “Every hater all the same, I’m feeling the world is Skip Bayless and I’m LeBron James” But we already heard that one.

My favorite new line also comes from Durant: “Pacing on your [a—?] like Jamaal Tinsley.”

Nets come out ahead in busy summer

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Timofey Mozgov, Dwight Howard, Jeremy Lin, Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur, Isaiah Whitehead and Jared Dudley are real people with real thoughts, real feelings and real basketball abilities. But to Brooklyn this summer, they were mostly just contracts to be shuffled. After all their wheeling and dealing with that group, here’s where the Nets stand:

  • Draft picks (give or take): +1 first rounder, -1 second-rounder
  • 2018-19 salary: +$13,697,024
  • 2019-20 salary: -$16,720,000

That’s right: Brooklyn cleared more 2019-20 salary than it added in 2018-19 salary while still coming out ahead in draft picks. That is incredible – especially because the Nets’ cap space should go further with desirable free agents next summer than it would’ve this year.

But just because stars aren’t ready to consider Brooklyn doesn’t mean Brooklyn is ready to punt the season. The Nets, possessing their own first-rounder for the first time in five years, refuse to tank. They’ve already come too far building a culture to intentionally plummet in the standings now.

To that end, Brooklyn re-signed Joe Harris to a two-year, $16 million contract. That might be a little steep for him, but he’s a glowing example of the Nets’ player-development program, and his salary descends. This was a deal worth doing.

Brooklyn also signed Ed Davis (one year, $4,449,000 room exception), Shabazz Napier ($1,942,422 guaranteed this season with the minimum unguaranteed next season) and Treveon Graham (minimum guaranteed this season with minimum unguaranteed next season). I doubt they lift the Nets significantly, but those three are all worthy pickups. Napier and Graham, with those unguaranteed seasons, look especially valuable. Napier is just finding himself as an NBA player, and Graham has potential as a 3-and-D wing in a league starving for players like that.

The Nets also drafted Dzanan Musa No. 29 and Rodions Kurucs No. 40. There are a lot of pieces here.

The next step is evaluating which are keepers.

Brooklyn projects to have more than $61 million in cap space next summer. Some could go toward keeping D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and/or Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, but that still leaves plenty to add a star or two.

The Nets endured years of pain – losing without reaping the rewards of a high draft pick. The light at the end of the tunnel is finally in sight.

Thanks to this summer, it’s brighter.

Offseason grade: B+