Ray Allen on Boston: ‘That to me is the most important time in my life’

There is still bad blood between some of the 2008 Celtics — Rajon Rondo, we see you — and Allen does not expect congratulations from most of the teammates he won his first title with. It frustrates coach Doc Rivers, but whatever started this fire it is not out yet.
Allen, however, doesn’t think about how it ended when he went to Miami, when he thinks of Boston he thinks title, he said Thursday at a Hall of Fame news conference, via ESPN.
“People look at how I left, but I look at how I lived while I was [in Boston],” Allen said Thursday in a news conference after members of this year’s induction class received their Hall of Fame jackets on the eve of induction.
“That to me is the most important time in my life because I had never won. And I was able to win. And that’s probably the most important thing that I want people to remember, is the time that we spent together.”
Allen has moved on — he did that quickly and won another title with LeBron James and the Miami Heat — but others on that team haven’t. Which is too bad, because as Rivers said the Celtics do not have that 2008 title without Allen and his sharpshooting ways.
Someday, like Shaq and Kobe, the 2008 Celtics will come together again. Probably. There are some hard-headed guys in this group. Allen is the first of them to end up in the Hall of Fame, but he will not be the last. Hopefully, there will be full reunions someday.