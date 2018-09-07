ray allen
Ray Allen on Boston: ‘That to me is the most important time in my life’

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2018, 5:24 PM EDT
There is still bad blood between some of the 2008 Celtics — Rajon Rondo, we see you — and Allen does not expect congratulations from most of the teammates he won his first title with. It frustrates coach Doc Rivers, but whatever started this fire it is not out yet.

Allen, however, doesn’t think about how it ended when he went to Miami, when he thinks of Boston he thinks title, he said Thursday at a Hall of Fame news conference, via ESPN.

“People look at how I left, but I look at how I lived while I was [in Boston],” Allen said Thursday in a news conference after members of this year’s induction class received their Hall of Fame jackets on the eve of induction.

“That to me is the most important time in my life because I had never won. And I was able to win. And that’s probably the most important thing that I want people to remember, is the time that we spent together.”

Allen has moved on — he did that quickly and won another title with LeBron James and the Miami Heat — but others on that team haven’t. Which is too bad, because as Rivers said the Celtics do not have that 2008 title without Allen and his sharpshooting ways.

Someday, like Shaq and Kobe, the 2008 Celtics will come together again. Probably. There are some hard-headed guys in this group. Allen is the first of them to end up in the Hall of Fame, but he will not be the last. Hopefully, there will be full reunions someday.

New coach James Borrego determined to bring ball movement to Charlotte

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2018, 6:27 PM EDT
Last season, the Hornets averaged 281.5 passes per game, fifth lowest in the NBA. That doesn’t mean they were selfish, but if a team is going to not keep the ball moving it needs elite isolation talent – the two teams with the fewest passes per game were the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, teams with James Harden and Russell Westbrook (among others) who can thrive in isolation.

With all due respect to Kemba Walker, Charlotte doesn’t have that level or depth of isolation talent.

Which is why new coach James Borrego — out of the Spurs system — is preaching ball movement or guys will sit. Look what he told Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

“It’s the spirit of your team because it says, ‘We’re unselfish,’” Borrego told the Observer of his non-negotiable. “That we make the right play and we trust the next guy to make the right play if that is what’s asked.

“It’s at the core of our organization, like if I ask a guy to play a (different) position or come off the bench. I expect you to do that job and do it well. Likewise, when the ball is in your hands, I expect you to make the right decision.: So pass it, drive or shoot it quickly because that makes us hard to guard.”

It’s why Dwight Howard is in Brooklyn right now. It’s not that Howard can’t still defend the paint or put up numbers — 16.6 point and 12.5 rebounds a game last season — but he demands the ball in the post a lot and that just drags down the offense. They become easier to guard. Isolations and post-ups only work well if a player is elite-level efficient at them, and Howard is not that guy anymore.

The Hornets will be an interesting team to watch this season. They chose not to test the trade market for their All-Star Walker, instead they brought in Tony Parker and are banking on a new coach, Nicolas Batum to stay healthy, Jeremy Lamb to take a step forward, and everything to come together in a run to the playoffs. It could go down that way. But if not… just listen for the Walker rumors to start up.

David Griffin: J.R. Smith hasn’t been motivated to stay in shape since signing long-term contract

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
J.R. Smith became a free agent after his first two seasons with the Cavaliers. Then, in 2016, Cleveland signed him to a contract that guaranteed $45.15 million over three years or paid $56.96 million if he was kept for a fourth year.

From there, Smith’s play declined sharply.

Some of that is tolerable to anyone with basic decency. Smith endured his daughter being born premature and spending several months in the hospital.

But, even outside that ordeal, Smith has struggled on and off the court while on this contract. Now, the general manager who signed Smith to it is reflecting on the deal.

David Griffin on the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast:

I think obviously the personal situation that he and Shirley went through with their daughter had a great bearing on him emotionally during that period of time. I think the fact that he got guaranteed money moving forward really made it so he was less likely to keep himself in shape than when he was going year to year. There was a reason he was so good on a year-to-year contract, and part of that was, emotionally, he needed to care at the end of the year. So, I think to some degree, he shows up out of shape and then he gets injured getting himself in shape. And, so I hope what we see this year is a J.R. Smith that’s hellbent on proving something and shows up in shape. And if he does that and he doesn’t get injured, I think he’s still capable of playing high-level basketball. But he hasn’t been motivated to be that since he signed the deal, so you would have to say in that situation, the deal wasn’t the right deal, because it didn’t bring out the best in J.R.

It’s important to remember the greater context of 2016 free agency: The salary cap had just skyrocketed as new national-TV deals kicked in, so many teams had significant cap space. The Cavaliers were capped out, leaving them no mechanism to replace Smith with a comparable outside player. They were also coming off a championship and trying to continue contending – a time it’s important to spend for helpful contributors.

Smith’s deal was logical, even if it now carries negative value. That was predictable as Smith aged into his 30s. The hope was just that he’d provide enough production early in the deal to justify it.

He didn’t.

Now, Cleveland must just hope Smith resummons his contract-year competitiveness this season. But even if he does, this will likely be a lesson to other teams about how much to invest in the guard.

Heat no longer employing executive accused of embezzling $13.4 million while with Kings

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Heat executive Jeffrey R. David is suspected of embezzling $13.4 million while working for the Kings.

Make that former Heat executive Jeffrey R. David.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

A team spokesperson confirmed Friday that Jeffrey R. David, who initially had been placed on leave by the Miami Heat amid an FBI investigation into a suspected money-laundering scheme while in a similar role with the Sacramento Kings, is no longer a Heat employee.

It seems the Heat were careful not to say David was “fired.” Maybe he was. Or maybe he resigned.

But his exit in Miami sure adds to the impression something was amiss.

Listen to LeBron James, Kevin Durant on song they recorded together

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2018, 2:14 PM EDT
LeBron James and Kevin Durant teaming up?

The Lakers are at least positioning themselves to sign the Warriors star next summer.

But LeBron and Durant have already collaborated – on a song during the 2011 lockout.

Now, you can listen to a clean version of the rap, called “It Ain’t Easy”:

My favorite lyric remains Durant’s: “Every hater all the same, I’m feeling the world is Skip Bayless and I’m LeBron James” But we already heard that one.

My favorite new line also comes from Durant: “Pacing on your [a—?] like Jamaal Tinsley.”