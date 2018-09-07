AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Nets come out ahead in busy summer

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
NBCSports.com’s Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

Timofey Mozgov, Dwight Howard, Jeremy Lin, Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur, Isaiah Whitehead and Jared Dudley are real people with real thoughts, real feelings and real basketball abilities. But to Brooklyn this summer, they were mostly just contracts to be shuffled. After all their wheeling and dealing with that group, here’s where the Nets stand:

  • Draft picks (give or take): +1 first rounder, -1 second-rounder
  • 2018-19 salary: +$13,697,024
  • 2019-20 salary: -$16,720,000

That’s right: Brooklyn cleared more 2019-20 salary than it added in 2018-19 salary while still coming out ahead in draft picks. That is incredible – especially because the Nets’ cap space should go further with desirable free agents next summer than it would’ve this year.

But just because stars aren’t ready to consider Brooklyn doesn’t mean Brooklyn is ready to punt the season. The Nets, possessing their own first-rounder for the first time in five years, refuse to tank. They’ve already come too far building a culture to intentionally plummet in the standings now.

To that end, Brooklyn re-signed Joe Harris to a two-year, $16 million contract. That might be a little steep for him, but he’s a glowing example of the Nets’ player-development program, and his salary descends. This was a deal worth doing.

Brooklyn also signed Ed Davis (one year, $4,449,000 room exception), Shabazz Napier ($1,942,422 guaranteed this season with the minimum unguaranteed next season) and Treveon Graham (minimum guaranteed this season with minimum unguaranteed next season). I doubt they lift the Nets significantly, but those three are all worthy pickups. Napier and Graham, with those unguaranteed seasons, look especially valuable. Napier is just finding himself as an NBA player, and Graham has potential as a 3-and-D wing in a league starving for players like that.

The Nets also drafted Dzanan Musa No. 29 and Rodions Kurucs No. 40. There are a lot of pieces here.

The next step is evaluating which are keepers.

Brooklyn projects to have more than $61 million in cap space next summer. Some could go toward keeping D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and/or Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, but that still leaves plenty to add a star or two.

The Nets endured years of pain – losing without reaping the rewards of a high draft pick. The light at the end of the tunnel is finally in sight.

Thanks to this summer, it’s brighter.

Offseason grade: B+

Ray Allen: Rajon Rondo stopped passing to me, and Doc Rivers responded by bringing me off bench

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2018, 11:46 AM EDT
Even as he enters the Basketball Hall of Fame, Ray Allen will receive few congratulations from the 2008 Celtics. Most of the problems between Allen and his former teammates stem from him leaving Boston for Miami in 2012.

But some predate him signing with the Heat – especially with Rajon Rondo.

Allen on his final year with the Celtics, via NBC Sports Boston:

There were parts throughout the season where I was starting to feel this type of resentment toward me on the floor. Other people would tell me at first, and I would ignore it, because I don’t like people getting into my team business, because this is my teammate. But people would always say, “He looks you off. When you come off a screen, he sees you and he doesn’t pass you the ball when you’re open.”

At first, my family would say it, because they watch intently, and they they know the game. And so I just said, “Listen, because you have said this before about other guys, but I don’t engage in that.” So then, I started paying attention to it, because I started noticing it.

And I went to Doc. And I asked Doc, and I said, “Doc, I think dude is looking me off, and he’s not passing me the ball. And I don’t know why, but I’m coming off, I’m running the plays that you’re drawing up, and he’s not passing me the ball. And he’ll shoot it or he’ll go in the other direction.”

And Doc’s response was, “I know. We talked about it as a coaching staff.”

I was like, “Wow. So you knew this whole time and you didn’t say anything. You didn’t address it to me and, more importantly, you’re not addressing him about it.”

I think his response or his way of handling it was, this is when he wanted to bring me off the bench.

Remember, this is just Allen’s point of view. Rondo and Rivers could recall events differently.

Rondo has previously implied Allen shouldn’t be viewed as credible, though it’s also worth acknowledging how stubborn Rondo can be. Maybe Rondo did this. Maybe he didn’t. It’s at least believable.

It’s also worth emphasizing Allen said his family previously accused other teammates of doing this. Maybe Allen has just happened to play with teammates that selfish. Or maybe his family is too suspicious and that rubbed off on Allen.

But if we take Allen’s account at face value, it’s a good reminder coaching in the NBA is difficult. Bringing Allen off the bench behind Avery Bradley, which limited Allen’s playing time with Rondo, contributed to Allen feeling unwelcome in Boston then leaving for Miami. On the other hand, confronting Rondo could have led to even worse problems for the Celtics. Rivers and Rondo already had tension in their relationship (that later worsened).

There isn’t always a good answer.

Players sometimes have agendas that interfere with winning. It’s on the coaching to manage that.

It wouldn’t be fair to Allen that he got demoted because a teammate was being selfish, but the NBA isn’t always fair. That might have been Boston’s best strategy for maximizing winning.

Will Karl-Anthony Towns sign shorter contract extension with Timberwolves?

By Dan FeldmanSep 7, 2018, 10:18 AM EDT
Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves have until 6 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 15 to agree to a contract extension. The deal wouldn’t kick in until 2019-20, anyway. So, there’s plenty of time.

But why isn’t it done yet? Most max extensions are completed, or at least clearly agreed upon, by now. Is the reported discord between Towns and Minnesota that significant?

Brian Windhorst on ESPN:

There’s nothing happening right now.

The fact that this isn’t getting done yet is sort of eye-brow raising. To me, I believe he’s going to sign it. There’s never been a player who hasn’t signed it. The question again will be, to me: What type of deal is it? Is it a full five-year extension? Is it KAT saying this is where I want to be? Or does he take the shorter extension?

A five-year max contract extension for Towns projects to be worth $190 million (if he makes an All-NBA team or wins Defensive Player of the Year next season) or $158 million (if he doesn’t qualify for the super-max).

A three-year max extension would project to top out at $88 million. He wouldn’t be eligible for the super max unless he signs for four or five more years (no options).

The Timberwolves shouldn’t offer Towns a shorter extension unless it includes a much lower salary. They’d be better off waiting to re-sign him in restricted free agency next summer and hoping their relationship is in a better place.

If it is, they could re-sign him to a five-year deal with the exact same terms an extension would have now. If it’s not, they could make it very costly for him to leave.

Minnesota could extend a maximum qualifying offer – a standing offer for a fully guaranteed five-year max contract with max raises and no options. By doing so, the Timberwolves would force any offer sheet Towns signs elsewhere to be for at least three years, not including options (up from two years, not including options, otherwise).

The only way he could unilaterally leave Minnesota quicker than three years is accepting his regular, $10,191,266, one-year qualifying offer. That’d be a steep drop from his projected max salary of more than $27 million and come with no long-term security. But it would make him an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

Windhorst is right: Nobody has ever passed on a rookie-scale contract extension. It’s players’ first chance to earn huge money, not a time most feel ready to take a risk.

But circumstances have changed in recent years with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Towns would be eligible for the super max in his eighth and ninth seasons with only the team he ends next season on. An unintended consequence of the new rules: Young players have more incentive to push for trades sooner.

Towns refusing to sign a contract extension would be a bright flashing warning to the Timberwolves, one that might even cause them to trade him now. They’d still have significant control over his future if he heads toward restricted free agency, but how long do they want to do that dance with him?

It’s also possible Towns is delaying to exert less-explosive leverage. Maybe he’s just making noise to get a player option or a higher portion of the super max if he qualifies on a five-year deal.

The expectation should probably remain Towns signs an extension with Minnesota, but the longer this drags out, the more curious it becomes.

Ray Allen says he’s talked to Spike Lee about ‘He Got Game’ sequel (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 7, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Former NBA star and soon-to-be Hall of Fame player Ray Allen starred in Spike Lee’s classic film “He Got Game” when Allen was just 23 years old. The movie has remained a favorite not just of NBA fans, but as a product of an era that perhaps many of us miss.

Allen will join the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, but before that he decided to drop by ESPN’s “The Jump” to talk with Rachel Nichols. During his conversation, Allen said that he and Lee have previously talked about making a follow-up to “He Got Game”.

“The biggest key is getting Denzel Washington onboard,” said Allen.

Via Twitter:

If you have never seen the movie, “He Got Game” is a drama centered around the relationship between a son and his father, and the decision for Allen’s character — Jesus Shuttlesworth — to attend college or to head directly to the NBA. It’s much more complicated than that of course, but I won’t spoil it for you if you haven’t seen the movie.

Lee is back in the public spotlight after the success of his most recent movie, “BlacKkKlansman” and it appears that Allen is ready to go as he settles into retirement. Sequels seem like a cheap way out in Hollywood lately, but no doubt fans would eat up a second film if Lee, Allen, and Washington were able to get together for another run at it.

Ray Allen, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, and Grant Hill will join hall of fame Friday

Getty
Associated PressSep 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) The most prolific 3-point shooter in NBA history would like to make the case for the mid-range jumper.

On the eve of his induction into the basketball Hall of Fame, Ray Allen says that watching the conference finals last year convinced him that teams are over-relying on the long-range shot. The Houston Rockets missed 27 straight 3s in Game 7 against Golden State last year, and the Boston Celtics went 7 for 39 from beyond the arc against Cleveland in the East finale.

Even though Allen reached the Springfield, Massachusetts, shrine thanks in part to his 3-point shooting, he also had a mid-range shot. And fellow Class of 2018 member Grant Hill says Allen wasn’t afraid to drive past the defender to the basket.

Also to be enshrined on Friday night are Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Maurice Cheeks, Tina Thompson, coach Lefty Driesell, Charlie Scott, longtime executive Rick Welts, NBA executive Rod Thorn, Katie Smith, the late Ora Mae Washington and Croatian star Dino Radja.