With NBA 2K19 about to launch, check out their “Momentous” preview video

By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
James Harden step back threes. Ben Simmons dunking. LeBron James in a Lakers’ jersey. DeMarcus Cousins in Warriors gear.

NBA 2K19 launches soon and has all that and more. The NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition — with LeBron James on the cover — will be available Friday (Sept. 7), while the standard edition — with Giannis Antetokounmpo — comes out next Tuesday (Sept. 11). 

This is the preview video for the standard edition, enjoy. NBA 2K day is coming.

 

Damian Lillard: “That would be an honor to be a lifetime Blazer”

By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2018, 7:26 PM EDT
Portland is essentially running it back this season with the core of the team that won 49 games and was the three seed last season, then got swept by the Pelicans in the first round. They retained Jusuf Nurkic and made some nice additions — picking up Seth Curry will help — but strapped by bad contracts there were no bold moves.

However, there were rumors of potential bold moves floating around the league — trading Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum and finding another star somewhere. It didn’t happen. Moving bad contracts this summer was particularly hard.

However, that was enough to get Michael Scotto of The Athletic to ask Lillard about it.

“That would be an honor to be a lifetime Blazer,” Lillard told The Athletic at the NBA 2K launch in New York. “Not a lot of guys get to play for one organization for their entire career. Obviously, I love playing for the Blazers. I love living in the city. I feel like I’ve established a connection with the people and the culture of the city just as much as I’ve done on the basketball court, so that’s important. But, as we know, it’s a business and a lot of times organizations have other plans, and sometimes players change their stance on that. But to be a lifetime Blazer, that would be great. I’m all on board for it.”

Portland fans (most of them, anyway) and the front office would love for that to happen. However, if there is a sense the team is in a real rut, all options will be considered.

The Blazers want to find a way to keep the backcourt of Lillard and C.J. McCollum together while getting the team to take a step forward into elite status. It’s just not that easy to do. Although GM Neil Olshay added some shooting this season, and maybe Zach Collins/Nurkic can take steps forward along the front line, the Blazers are a team in the big middle of the West. They could finish with the three seed again, they could miss the playoffs if a couple of things don’t go their way, or they could finish anywhere in between — there are at least eight teams, maybe 10 (depending on what you think of the Clippers and Mavericks) vying for the six remaining playoff slots in the West. The margin for error is small.

If things don’t go well, or if the Blazers make the playoffs and again get swept out in the first round, trade rumors for Lillard — and moreso for McCollum — will be back with force next summer. No matter how much the Blazers front office or Lillard himself say, he will forever be in Portland.

Watch LeBron James, Ben Simmons on the same team at a pick-up run

By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2018, 6:23 PM EDT
Right now in New York at Chris Brickley’s gym, the “Black Ops” runs are going on, and they are stacked. Carmelo Anthony, Trae Young and a plethora of other name NBA players have come through the gym in recent weeks. It leads to some seriously stacked pick-up games.

“They’re all competitive, they got to the NBA because they’re competitive athletes. It’s the off-season, so you might as well, if you can, play against some elite talent, they do it…” Brickley told NBC Sports earlier this summer. “It’s personal. Certain guys have certain rivalries against other guys, whether they are superstars or not superstars, so when it’s time and that other player is guarding them, they’re not going to want to be embarrassed in front of their peers. There’s 10-15 other NBA players in there…

“I think some days it is personal, and they play as hard as if it’s a playoff game.”

The other thing you see are some seriously stacked teams. For example, how about LeBron James and Ben Simmons on the same team. That happened.

Good luck stopping that.

Brickley’s workouts right now are stacked with a who’s who of the NBA — if you don’t believe me just check out his Instagram feed.

Remember, Simmons and LeBron have the same agent (Rich Paul and Klutch Sports) and they have been close for a while.

If you want to know more about Brickley and the runs at his gym, check out this video.

Report: Nets’ Kenneth Faried pleads not guilty to marijuana charge

By Dan FeldmanSep 6, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
Nets forward Kenneth Faried was charged with marijuana possession.

Now, his misdemeanor case is making its way through court in New York.

Michael Scotto of The Athletic:

Perhaps, Faried can beat the case. More likely, he’ll settle. If that settlement is for something other than marijuana use or possession, he won’t trigger the next step in the NBA’s marijuana program.

The first violation comes with a warning, the second with a $25,000 fine unannounced publicly and the third with a five-game suspension.

Report: 76ers interviewed David Griffin, but deemed him not good fit

By Dan FeldmanSep 6, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
From the moment the 76ers parted with Bryan Colangelo, David Griffin was the popular choice to run Philadelphia’s front office. Griffin built the Cavaliers 2016 title team. He’s well-regarded around the league. And after his contract wasn’t renewed in Cleveland, he’s available.

So, why hasn’t it happened?

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

This is the vision we’ve heard out of Philadelphia for a while now. The revelation is just how it applied to Griffin specifically.

Griffin has earned the right to wait for a job that suits him. Better for everyone to realize the fit was poor before he got hired.

This leaves the 76ers interviewing candidates – internal and external – who are far less accomplished than Griffin. Maybe that approach will work out better for Philadelphia, but it’s a drawback of insisting on collaboration, which alienates people – like Griffin – who’ve established the cache to run the show.