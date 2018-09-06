Report: 76ers interviewing four internal candidates, including Elton Brand, for GM

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 76ers like what they have in their front office. What they don’t have: a general manager.

Perhaps, they’ll solve that issue from among the current executives they’re so fond of.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The 76ers plan to interview internal front-office executives — former NBA All-Star Elton Brand, Ned Cohen, Marc Eversley and Alex Rucker — next week for general manager search, league sources said. Team is interviewing outside candidates this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 6, 2018

The 76ers are also reportedly interviewing external candidates – Warriors’ Larry Harris, Rockets’ Gersson Rosas and Jazz’s Justin Zanik. Or coach Brett Brown could remain in place as acting general manager.

The season nears. I’m not sure what took so long for such a wide-reaching search to reach the interview stage.

I’m also not sure how pitting four internal candidates against each other will play. This could threaten the collaborative atmosphere ownership so badly wants to foster. Or maybe Elton Brand, Ned Cohen, Marc Eversley and Alex Rucker are all without ego and will work well with whomever gets hired – whether it’s one of those four or someone else.

But at least the 76ers are moving forward toward hiring someone.