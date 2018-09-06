Report: 76ers interviewed David Griffin, but deemed him not good fit

From the moment the 76ers parted with Bryan Colangelo, David Griffin was the popular choice to run Philadelphia’s front office. Griffin built the Cavaliers 2016 title team. He’s well-regarded around the league. And after his contract wasn’t renewed in Cleveland, he’s available.
So, why hasn’t it happened?
Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:
This is the vision we’ve heard out of Philadelphia for a while now. The revelation is just how it applied to Griffin specifically.
Griffin has earned the right to wait for a job that suits him. Better for everyone to realize the fit was poor before he got hired.
This leaves the 76ers interviewing candidates – internal and external – who are far less accomplished than Griffin. Maybe that approach will work out better for Philadelphia, but it’s a drawback of insisting on collaboration, which alienates people – like Griffin – who’ve established the cache to run the show.
Nets forward Kenneth Faried was charged with marijuana possession.
Now, his misdemeanor case is making its way through court in New York.
Michael Scotto of The Athletic:
Perhaps, Faried can beat the case. More likely, he’ll settle. If that settlement is for something other than marijuana use or possession, he won’t trigger the next step in the NBA’s marijuana program.
The first violation comes with a warning, the second with a $25,000 fine unannounced publicly and the third with a five-game suspension.
Boris Diaw entered the NBA as a tall point guard with tantalizing athleticism. He left the league as a hefty center.
Between, he went through a winding journey of ups and downs.
Now, his career – which included playing in his native France last season after 14 years in the NBA – is ending. Diaw announced his retirement in the above video with Tony Parker and Ronny Turiaf.
Diaw flourished when in strong environments that valued teamwork. Asked to carry more of the load, even though he had the talent to do so, Diaw bristled. So it went with the Hawks, Suns, Hornets, Spurs and Jazz.
He won Most Improved Player with Phoenix in 2006 and a title with San Antonio in 2014. Diaw was even in the running for Finals MVP.
Diaw’s basketball intelligence and versatility combined to create plenty of fun moments. He created mismatches and knew how to exploit them as a passer and scorer. At least when he was motivated. In bad situations, Diaw tended to make matters worse, clashing with coaches and getting out of shape.
He’s a great example of the importance of fit, especially because he often seemed determined to make the most of good fits and the least of bad fits.
The 76ers like what they have in their front office. What they don’t have: a general manager.
Perhaps, they’ll solve that issue from among the current executives they’re so fond of.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
The 76ers are also reportedly interviewing external candidates – Warriors’ Larry Harris, Rockets’ Gersson Rosas and Jazz’s Justin Zanik. Or coach Brett Brown could remain in place as acting general manager.
The season nears. I’m not sure what took so long for such a wide-reaching search to reach the interview stage.
I’m also not sure how pitting four internal candidates against each other will play. This could threaten the collaborative atmosphere ownership so badly wants to foster. Or maybe Elton Brand, Ned Cohen, Marc Eversley and Alex Rucker are all without ego and will work well with whomever gets hired – whether it’s one of those four or someone else.
But at least the 76ers are moving forward toward hiring someone.