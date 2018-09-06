Matt Barnes alleges ex-wife Gloria Govan hit their son with her car during parking-lot confrontation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In 2015, Matt Barnes infamously drove to the home of his estranged wife, Gloria Govan, and attacked Derek Fisher, who’s dating her.

Barnes recently said he and Fisher are now cool. Barnes and Govan? Not so much.

Barnes got a restraining order against Govan after an incident last week.

Nancy Dillon of the New York Daily News:

In his filing, Barnes said Govan, who’s now engaged to former Knicks coach Derek Fisher, tried to pick the boys up from school Friday afternoon even though Barnes was scheduled to have the kids for the weekend. Barnes said in a signed affidavit that he was attempting to guide one of the boys out of Govan’s Cadillac SUV when she “aggressively jerked the car in reverse,” causing the boy to fall back onto his seat. He claimed Govan continued to reverse the vehicle after the child exited the Escalade, causing a heavy door to slam against the boy’s shoulder. Barnes said after he walked both boys back to his vehicle, Govan barreled toward him “at an excessively high rate of speed through the school parking lot” to block his exit. “I could not do anything except sit in the car, trying to calm the boys who were terrified, screaming hysterically and crying,” Barnes wrote. Govan called police to the scene but ultimately was the one arrested on suspicion of a felony child endangerment, Barnes said.

This whole saga has become such a soap opera. It’s easy to joke about the former NBA players and reality-TV star doing outlandish things.

But these are serious crimes, and real children are caught in the middle. Hopefully, they’re OK.