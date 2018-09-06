Matt Barnes alleges ex-wife Gloria Govan hit their son with her car during parking-lot confrontation

In 2015, Matt Barnes infamously drove to the home of his estranged wife, Gloria Govan, and attacked Derek Fisher, who’s dating her.
Barnes recently said he and Fisher are now cool. Barnes and Govan? Not so much.
Barnes got a restraining order against Govan after an incident last week.
Nancy Dillon of the New York Daily News:
In his filing, Barnes said Govan, who’s now engaged to former Knicks coach Derek Fisher, tried to pick the boys up from school Friday afternoon even though Barnes was scheduled to have the kids for the weekend.
Barnes said in a signed affidavit that he was attempting to guide one of the boys out of Govan’s Cadillac SUV when she “aggressively jerked the car in reverse,” causing the boy to fall back onto his seat.
He claimed Govan continued to reverse the vehicle after the child exited the Escalade, causing a heavy door to slam against the boy’s shoulder.
Barnes said after he walked both boys back to his vehicle, Govan barreled toward him “at an excessively high rate of speed through the school parking lot” to block his exit.
“I could not do anything except sit in the car, trying to calm the boys who were terrified, screaming hysterically and crying,” Barnes wrote.
Govan called police to the scene but ultimately was the one arrested on suspicion of a felony child endangerment, Barnes said.
This whole saga has become such a soap opera. It’s easy to joke about the former NBA players and reality-TV star doing outlandish things.
But these are serious crimes, and real children are caught in the middle. Hopefully, they’re OK.
The 76ers like what they have in their front office. What they don’t have: a general manager.
Perhaps, they’ll solve that issue from among the current executives they’re so fond of.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
The 76ers are also reportedly interviewing external candidates – Warriors’ Larry Harris, Rockets’ Gersson Rosas and Jazz’s Justin Zanik. Or coach Brett Brown could remain in place as acting general manager.
The season nears. I’m not sure what took so long for such a wide-reaching search to reach the interview stage.
I’m also not sure how pitting four internal candidates against each other will play. This could threaten the collaborative atmosphere ownership so badly wants to foster. Or maybe Elton Brand, Ned Cohen, Marc Eversley and Alex Rucker are all without ego and will work well with whomever gets hired – whether it’s one of those four or someone else.
But at least the 76ers are moving forward toward hiring someone.
Richard DeVos and his family bought the Magic in 1991, but for someone in his position, he mostly stayed out of headlines.
For better or worse.
DeVos now went his whole life without what could have been far greater public scrutiny.
Magic:
DeVos was a solid owner. The Magic never won a title, and they’ve been in a rut lately, missing the playoffs the last six seasons. But they played in nearly as many postseason series (25) as seasons the DeVos family has owned the team (27). DeVos regularly paid the luxury tax while Dwight Howard was in his prime.
Perhaps, DeVos should get even more credit for his philanthropy. He donated considerably to many worthy causes, in and outside of the Orlando area.
But he also gave significant money to organizations attempting to ban gay marriage. This went beyond run-of-the-mill donations to Republicans, of which DeVos did plenty, too. This was a concerted effort to restrict the basic rights of a group of people, and DeVos was outspoken in his views about gay people.
DeVos’s anti-gay sentiments were discussed briefly while the NBA was excising Donald Sterling for saying racist things, but the storm quieted quickly. DeVos was always more likeable than Sterling, and that helped the former avoid comparisons to the latter.
At this point, expect plenty of fawning over DeVos – much of it deserved. But if we’re going to evaluate his legacy, we should consider everything.
The Heat and Udonis Haslem had been close on a deal for a while.
It’s finally done.
Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:
Heat president Pat Riley predicted Miami would re-sign Haslem and Dwyane Wade. Does this indicate Riley will be right about Wade, too? It seems likely, but it’s far from official.
Wade is the big name, but Haslem provides plenty of nostalgia, too. He has spent his entire career with the Heat and started on three championship teams.
Haslem will earn $2,393,887 next season. The Heat will pay and be taxed at $1,512,601, the NBA covering the rest because he’s a veteran on a one-year, minimum contract.
At 38, Haslem probably won’t play much. He’s been a deep reserve the last two seasons.
But it isn’t about that. Miami cares about its organizational culture and allowing Haslem to play as long as he wants helps sustain that culture.