Kevin Garnett sues accountant over $77M lost to wealth manager

Associated PressSep 6, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Kevin Garnett is suing an accountant and his firm, alleging they helped a wealth manager steal $77 million from the retired Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics star.

The federal malpractice lawsuit alleges Kentucky-based accountant Michael Wertheim and Welenken CPAs enabled Charles Banks IV of Atlanta to defraud Garnett through businesses in which Garnett and Banks shared an interest.

The lawsuit contends Wertheim “possessed actual knowledge that Banks was helping himself to millions of dollars of Garnett’s money and did nothing about it.”

“Banks intentionally … looted Garnett of his earnings and assets for many years, including the many years that Welenken and Wertheim provided accounting services to Garnett and his business interests,” according to the lawsuit, which was initially filed in Hennepin County District Court and moved Wednesday to U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

Defense attorney Greg Simpson told the Star Tribune his clients deny the allegations and will “vigorously” fight the suit.

Banks was not named as a defendant. Banks was sentenced last year to four years in federal prison for defrauding another former NBA star, retired San Antonio Spurs player Tim Duncan, of millions of dollars. In one of Duncan’s deals with Banks, Duncan said he was told Garnett would be a partner.

Garnett’s attorney, Mark Gaughan, declined to say why Banks was not named as a defendant. Gaughan said that “based upon the facts, we are confident this matter ultimately will be resolved in Mr. Garnett’s favor.”

The lawsuit claims Wertheim “took direction from Banks and for some reason chose to have virtually no contact with Garnett.”

According to the lawsuit, Wertheim prepared financial statements, was a registered agent for companies in which Garnett held a financial interest, and added his name to bank accounts holding Garnett’s money.

Wertheim also “worked in concert” with Banks to put Garnett on an allowance and set budgets that the 15-time NBA all-star was urged to follow, the suit read.

Garnett retired with the Timberwolves in 2016.

People are really into 'Hoodie Melo' at the beach (PHOTO)

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoSep 6, 2018, 11:30 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony is a favorite twitter obsession for many folks during the NBA offseason. Photos and videos of Anthony wearing a hoodie — dubbed “Hoodie Melo” — have been a staple of the Twittersphere as of late.

This summer has been no different, and now it appears that Hoodie Melo travels just about everywhere you would expect him to during the offseason.

Even to the beach.

In a team photo hosted by Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul on Thursday, Anthony appeared to be taking in the surf and the sand while shading his dome with a bit of cloth.

I know they call you hoodie Melo but damn!

Yeah, let’s enhance that photo real quick.

That’s the look of a man who is getting paid to play on a title-contending team with some of his best friends without sacrificing major salary from a recent buyout. When you have that kind of steez going, you’re going to wear your hood anywhere you want.

People have started to turn on Anthony playing with the Rockets over the summer, but the likelihood that this all falls apart still seems relatively high. I can’t wait. I’m saving this photo for later.

With NBA 2K19 about to launch, check out their "Momentous" preview video

Via 2K Sports
By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
James Harden step back threes. Ben Simmons dunking. LeBron James in a Lakers’ jersey. DeMarcus Cousins in Warriors gear.

NBA 2K19 launches soon and has all that and more. The NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition — with LeBron James on the cover — will be available Friday (Sept. 7), while the standard edition — with Giannis Antetokounmpo — comes out next Tuesday (Sept. 11). 

This is the preview video for the standard edition, enjoy. NBA 2K day is coming.

 

Damian Lillard: "That would be an honor to be a lifetime Blazer"

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2018, 7:26 PM EDT
Portland is essentially running it back this season with the core of the team that won 49 games and was the three seed last season, then got swept by the Pelicans in the first round. They retained Jusuf Nurkic and made some nice additions — picking up Seth Curry will help — but strapped by bad contracts there were no bold moves.

However, there were rumors of potential bold moves floating around the league — trading Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum and finding another star somewhere. It didn’t happen. Moving bad contracts this summer was particularly hard.

However, that was enough to get Michael Scotto of The Athletic to ask Lillard about it.

“That would be an honor to be a lifetime Blazer,” Lillard told The Athletic at the NBA 2K launch in New York. “Not a lot of guys get to play for one organization for their entire career. Obviously, I love playing for the Blazers. I love living in the city. I feel like I’ve established a connection with the people and the culture of the city just as much as I’ve done on the basketball court, so that’s important. But, as we know, it’s a business and a lot of times organizations have other plans, and sometimes players change their stance on that. But to be a lifetime Blazer, that would be great. I’m all on board for it.”

Portland fans (most of them, anyway) and the front office would love for that to happen. However, if there is a sense the team is in a real rut, all options will be considered.

The Blazers want to find a way to keep the backcourt of Lillard and C.J. McCollum together while getting the team to take a step forward into elite status. It’s just not that easy to do. Although GM Neil Olshay added some shooting this season, and maybe Zach Collins/Nurkic can take steps forward along the front line, the Blazers are a team in the big middle of the West. They could finish with the three seed again, they could miss the playoffs if a couple of things don’t go their way, or they could finish anywhere in between — there are at least eight teams, maybe 10 (depending on what you think of the Clippers and Mavericks) vying for the six remaining playoff slots in the West. The margin for error is small.

If things don’t go well, or if the Blazers make the playoffs and again get swept out in the first round, trade rumors for Lillard — and moreso for McCollum — will be back with force next summer. No matter how much the Blazers front office or Lillard himself say, he will forever be in Portland.

Watch LeBron James, Ben Simmons on the same team at a pick-up run

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2018, 6:23 PM EDT
Right now in New York at Chris Brickley’s gym, the “Black Ops” runs are going on, and they are stacked. Carmelo Anthony, Trae Young and a plethora of other name NBA players have come through the gym in recent weeks. It leads to some seriously stacked pick-up games.

“They’re all competitive, they got to the NBA because they’re competitive athletes. It’s the off-season, so you might as well, if you can, play against some elite talent, they do it…” Brickley told NBC Sports earlier this summer. “It’s personal. Certain guys have certain rivalries against other guys, whether they are superstars or not superstars, so when it’s time and that other player is guarding them, they’re not going to want to be embarrassed in front of their peers. There’s 10-15 other NBA players in there…

“I think some days it is personal, and they play as hard as if it’s a playoff game.”

The other thing you see are some seriously stacked teams. For example, how about LeBron James and Ben Simmons on the same team. That happened.

Good luck stopping that.

Remember, Simmons and LeBron have the same agent (Rich Paul and Klutch Sports) and they have been close for a while.

If you want to know more about Brickley and the runs at his gym, check out this video.