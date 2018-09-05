Watch NBA 2K19 launch video with LeBron James, “Come for the Crown”

Most around the league expected the Clippers to move on from Tyronne Wallace when the Pelicans gave the restricted free agent a two-year offer sheet. They liked his play last season, but Wallace would give the Clippers 17 guaranteed contracts on the roster, meaning they would have to pay two people not to play (they already were going to have to do that with one). Plus, the Clippers are loaded at the guard spot Patrick Beverley, Milos Teodosic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Avery Bradley, Lou Williams, Jerome Robinson, and Sindarius Thornwell.

The Clippers are going to match the offer anyway, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Clippers are matching New Orleans' two-year offer sheet to restricted free agent forward Tyrone Wallace, league source tells ESPN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2018

Expect the Clippers to try and make a trade to cut their costs in the coming weeks, although that will come at the price of draft picks most likely.

Matching the Tyrone Wallace offer sheet makes sense for 2 reasons: 1. Great contract: $300K protection this year (if not waived by 9/12) and non-guaranteed with no trigger dates in 19/20. Total of $2.9M. 2. Clippers have enough time in 5 weeks to get the roster in order. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 6, 2018

Wallace was in camp with the Clippers last season but was cut and signed with their G-League team in Ontario, then in January got bumped up to a two-way contract. However, with all the injuries and roster changes in Los Angeles last season, Wallace got thrown into NBA action quickly — he played 31 minutes in his first game for the big club. Wallace ended up playing in 30 games for the Clippers, becoming a steady part of the rotation near the end.

Wallace looked like a guy ready for the NBA. He fits the modern game in that he’s a versatile player who can be put in at either guard spot and can defend spots one through three. He moves well without the ball. The rest of his offensive game needs work — he doesn’t have enough shooting range yet, his ball handling and decision-making need to get better — but he impressed the Clippers enough they are going to keep him.

How many minutes he can get in that rotation remains to be seen, but this is a win for Wallace because he’s getting paid.