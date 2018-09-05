Watch NBA 2K19 launch video with LeBron James, “Come for the Crown”

NBA 2K19 launches in just days. The NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition — with LeBron James on the cover — will be available Friday (Sept. 7), while the standard edition hits the streets (or, store shelves) next Tuesday (Sept. 11).
2K Sports has their launch ad with LeBron James ready — and it’s a good one. LeBron has the crown of best player on the planet, and he’s not just giving it away.
LeBron’s scripted speech in this ad strikes the same note as the improvised one Chris Paul gave some youth at a recent camp for elite players. NBA status is earned, not gifted.
Most around the league expected the Clippers to move on from Tyronne Wallace when the Pelicans gave the restricted free agent a two-year offer sheet. They liked his play last season, but Wallace would give the Clippers 17 guaranteed contracts on the roster, meaning they would have to pay two people not to play (they already were going to have to do that with one). Plus, the Clippers are loaded at the guard spot Patrick Beverley, Milos Teodosic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Avery Bradley, Lou Williams, Jerome Robinson, and Sindarius Thornwell.
The Clippers are going to match the offer anyway, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Expect the Clippers to try and make a trade to cut their costs in the coming weeks, although that will come at the price of draft picks most likely.
Wallace was in camp with the Clippers last season but was cut and signed with their G-League team in Ontario, then in January got bumped up to a two-way contract. However, with all the injuries and roster changes in Los Angeles last season, Wallace got thrown into NBA action quickly — he played 31 minutes in his first game for the big club. Wallace ended up playing in 30 games for the Clippers, becoming a steady part of the rotation near the end.
Wallace looked like a guy ready for the NBA. He fits the modern game in that he’s a versatile player who can be put in at either guard spot and can defend spots one through three. He moves well without the ball. The rest of his offensive game needs work — he doesn’t have enough shooting range yet, his ball handling and decision-making need to get better — but he impressed the Clippers enough they are going to keep him.
How many minutes he can get in that rotation remains to be seen, but this is a win for Wallace because he’s getting paid.
The Houston Rockets reportedly made a pitch. Milwaukee did as well, so did Cleveland with LeBron James. Miami didn’t really want him to go.
When Ray Allen decided to retire five years ago, he had options beyond getting in 18 holes every day. Some teams were interested. Now, as he prepares to enter the Hall of Fame this weekend, Allen told Shams Charania of The Athletic no team was interesting enough, or put together enough of an offer, to entice him to get back on the court.
I was never close to coming back, man. Nobody presented anything tangible to make me question and say, “You know what: I like this opportunity, it’s sound, it makes sense. Let’s look at this.” Nobody did that. So I stayed retired. As much as I put in to being prepared, it’s tougher as an older player to stay ready because you get tight quicker. So I was curious what teams that wanted my services, if they were actually going to use me.
Some teams were discussing having me at the end of the bench mentoring our younger players. I don’t think I wanted to come back like that. I wanted to play to help if I came back.
Allen is a fierce competitor, he was not willing to accept a mentor role, and you can’t blame him. However, at that point in his career his efficiency and parts of his game — not his three-point shooting too much, but what goes around it — were starting to slide. The roles teams would offer were going to shrink from what he wanted.
He still enters the Hall of Fame as one of the best pure shooters the game has ever seen and the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers. He’s also a two-time NBA champion, two-time All-NBA player, and a 10-time All-Star.
The core rotation spots in Golden State are locked down — continuity can be added to the long list of Warriors’ strengths heading into next season.
However, there are roster spots potentially available. There are 12 fully guaranteed contracts on the Warriors’ books right now, and three partially guaranteed ones (Danuel House, Kendrick Nunn, and Marcus Derrickson). Now you can add Alfonzo McKinnie to the list, reports Anthony Slater of the Athletic.
He’s a longshot to make the roster, but he’s got a foot in the door at least.
McKinnie spent most of last season in the G-League, although the Raptors called him up for stretches and he got in for 53 minutes of NBA action. Undrafted out of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, McKinnie has good size and plenty of athleticism for an NBA wing. More importantly, and likely what got Golden State’s attention, is he has a reputation for playing hard, going all out on both ends of the court. He brings plenty of grit.
The goal is for him to become a “3&D” wing, and last season with the 905 of the G-League he took 4.4 fours per game and hit 34.8 percent of them. That said he is still a raw player, particularly on offense and it showed in Las Vegas — he played almost 24 minutes a game for Toronto and shot 26 percent.
If he is going to stick anywhere in the NBA he’s going to have to show more maturity to his game. He’ll get a chance to prove that to Steve Kerr and the Warriors.
Pau Gasol is a legend of the Spanish national team. He led Spain to a World Championship (2006, what is now called the World Cup), has two Olympic silver medals (2008, 2012), and in 2012 he was the flag bearer for Spain at the Olympics.
And he’s not done yet.
Gasol released an autobiography is Spain recently — Bajo El Aro” meaning “Below The Hoop” — and in promoting it he spoke with Spanish news website El Dia saying he wants to play for his country in the 2019 World Cup in China if the 38-year-old is healthy. (Hat tip to NBC News 4 San Antonio for finding and translating this.)
I want to have the best possible regular-season and once I finish I will see how physically I am. I am about to turn 39…
I love playing with the national team and I would like to continue, and qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo and help the team with my presence, if I am physically well my belief and my wish is to be in the World Cup.
Spain is 6-0 through the first round of qualifying and seems destined to make it to Tokyo for the World Cup. That’s when, as with the USA, their best players will return from the NBA (and in their case the top Spanish league) to take over the roster and compete for a title. Spain has gotten older at its core, but still are one of the handful of best teams in the world, and like Gasol can still, in flashes, put together some very impressive basketball.
FIBA has now set up the World Cup as the primary qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. A lot of elite players will be there, but a few are certainly going to beg out of it, from the USA and other nations. My guess is Gasol plays, he takes real pride in representing his nation, but his body will make that call.