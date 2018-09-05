Getty Images

Dwyane Wade drops in on local pickup hoop game, schools the guys

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
Ever wonder what would happen if an NBA player just dropped in on your weekly pick-up game at the local middle school?

Yes, he would destroy all of you with minimal effort — and you would love every minute of it. After a recent workout, Dwyane Wade did just that, dropping in on a game, hitting fadeaways and having a blast. Hat tip to Swish Cultures.

First, early in the clip, you look at that guy lining up the three and you know he’s the guy at the pickup game who is going to drill that $%&# every time, somebody try to close out. After that, everyone wants their turn to guard and get schooled by him.

That looked like fun.

Does this mean Wade is coming back to the Heat next season? Nothing official yet, but I don’t think this is the level he wants to play on the rest of the way.

Lonzo Ball says hearing his name in trade rumors this summer didn’t bother him

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
The Lakers fired a couple of warning shots across the bow of Lonzo Ball this summer. First, they went out and got Rajon Rondo as a free agent. Then, after Josh Hart won the Summer League MVP for his play with the Lakers, Magic Johnson said he could see Hart starting for the Lakers at the point someday.

Then there was Ball’s name popping up in trade rumors this summer, particularly those for Kawhi Leonard. (Sources told me the interest in Ball in San Antonio and around the league was lukewarm, teams instead were far more into Brandon Ingram as a target, one player the Lakers did not want to surrender.)

Ball wasn’t bothered by any of this. That’s what he said during an episode of “Ball In the Family,” the Facebook reality series about the Ball family. (Hat tip to the Lonzo Wire, who watches Ball in the Family so we don’t have to.)

There’s trade rumors every year… Athletes in general, you’re never really 100 percent safe. Wherever you’re at. Anything can happen, especially in the offseason, so all I can do is just make sure I’m ready to play at the best of my abilities.

I don’t doubt Ball is telling the truth. For a young player, he is very professional in a lot of ways and is incredibly good at tuning out the distractions around him to focus on his game (a skill one would need considering his father). Ball ignored the circus last season, and the Laker locker room did as well. All the distractions around Lonzo are a much bigger deal outside the Lakers’ locker room than in it.

No doubt Ball also got the message the Lakers’ sent, too: There’s no more coddling of him or any other young players. With the addition of LeBron James, the Lakers are a “win now” team and either you can help with that and push the team towards a title, or you’re out. Ball, with his ability to push the pace and get others involved, could have a role on a contender. However, he needs to prove he can play well off the ball (something he did at UCLA and will be better than some expect at it) and that he has become more of a scoring threat, both with his jumper and finishing around the rim.

Do those things, and stay healthy this season, and his stock goes way up (both with the Lakers and other teams).

Luol Deng hits free agency, Timberwolves already reportedly in pursuit

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
Chicago Wolves.

No, it’s not the latest addition to NBC’s all-Chicago Wednesday night lineup, it’s what Tom Thibodeau is doing to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s getting the band back together. He traded for Jimmy Butler (who sources around the league are convinced will not be back with the team next season), added Taj Gibson, and scooped up Derrick Rose.

Soon you can probably add Luol Deng to the list, with Marc Stein of the New York Times and Shams Charnia of The Athletic confirming the rumors.

This is about as surprising as President Donald Trump not liking Nike’s new advertising campaign. Thibodeau trusts what he knows, even when he shouldn’t.

The Timberwolves start Gibson at the four and have Anthony Tolliver behind him, they have open roster spots and a slot as a backup four available (how many minutes would depend on if Thibodeau is going to trust his bench and not run his starters into the ground… so probably not many).

Deng needs to prove he can still play well enough to deserve those minutes. He played 13 minutes in the Lakers’ first game last season and sat the next 81. Part of that was the Lakers focusing on a youth movement (and this season Deng was squeezed by the roster numbers at the four), but likely not all of it. Two seasons ago with the Lakers he played in 56 games he struggled with the lowest point total of his career (7.6 per game), he shot just 30.9 percent from three, had a true shooting percentage of just 47, a PER of 10.1, and was below a replacement level player in the league. Was that injuries, or is father time winning the race (with a guy Thibodeau ground down with minutes in Chicago)? Can Deng still give a team 15 solid minutes a night of defense, rebounding, and a few buckets?

Minnesota is probably about to find out.

Nick Young, Corey Brewer reportedly will work out for Timberwolves

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2018, 11:43 AM EDT
Minnesota has a couple of open roster spots — they have 12 guaranteed contracts, plus a non-guaranteed deal for James Nunnally and he likely makes the roster — and they are looking for some added depth on the wing and at forward. For a lot of teams, those last couple of end-of-the-bench spots go to younger players the team is trying to develop and bring along.

Not in Minnesota, because Tom Thibodeau.

Minnesota is bringing in some veterans to look at, the well-connected Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News in Minneapolis reports.

Nick Young, Corey Brewer, and Arron Afflalo are all veteran guys who could provide some scoring punch off the bench (none of them defend that well anymore).

I say “could” because anyone the Timberwolves bring in at this point likely would be third or deeper in the mix at their position, which means they are going to spend most of the season on the bench because Thibodeau runs his starters into the ground. The Warriors found 17 minutes a game last season for Young, not because he was playing within the system or providing valuable defense, but rather because they knew he could give them minutes that would keep their stars rested and healthy for the long grind of the season and into the playoffs.

Is that going to happen in Minnesota? Either way, one or more of these guys could make the roster.

Doc Rivers says he wishes 2008 Celtics would all just get along

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
This weekend, Ray Allen will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and congratulations will flow to one of the greatest pure shooters the game has ever seen. His teammates from Milwaukee will praise him, LeBron James and the rest of the Maimi Heat will thank him for “the shot”…

And Allen expects there will be crickets from his 2008 Celtics teammates, with whom Allen won a title. Paul Pierce may be the lone exception.

Those players — particularly players like Rajon Rondo and Kevin Garnett — are bitter that Allen bolted Boston for Miami and the rival Heat. The Celtics’ coach of that era, Doc Rivers, has tried to mend the fences and told ESPN’s Chris Forsberg he is frustrated that those guys cannot move on and get along a decade later.

“As years have gone on, things have been fractured, and I hate it. I hate seeing it,” Rivers said Tuesday while in Boston for the annual ABCD Hoop Dreams fundraiser that he runs with current Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “I would love this [to be a] celebration for Ray. Not a lot to say here about it. Ray won us a title. He really did.